GRUPO B Lilisbeth Romero C.I: 9.628.768 Bianca Rosario C.I: 19.032.226 Barquisimeto, 20 de junio del 2017
Dialnet tiene su origen en la Biblioteca y el Servicio Informático de la Universidad de La Rioja. El objetivo inicial fue ...
ESTRUCTURA Patronato: El Patronato es el órgano de gobierno y representación de la Fundación. Composición y funciones.. Vi...
• La Misión de la Fundación Dialnet es facilitar el acceso a contenidos científicos y eruditos en las lenguas iberoamerica...
¿Cómo hacer una cuenta en Dialnet?  Paso 1: ingresar al navegador de tu preferencia y coloca DIALNET y selecciona la prim...
¿Cómo hacer una cuenta en Dialnet?  Paso 3: Llenar todos los DATOS PERSONALES que se piden a continuación  Paso 4: Despu...
 PASO 5:  PASO 6: DESDE ESE MOMENTO FORMAS PARTE DEL NUEVO PROGRAMA DE DIALNET
DIALNET TE OFRECE  Puedes buscar todo tipo de trabajo investigativo , ingresando como se observa en la imagen de acuerdo ...
BIENVENIDOS A TU PROGRAMA IRESIE
¿Como se debe Consultar? Debes estar claro en la investigación que se debe buscar, utilizando palabras claves. Si conoces ...
  2. 2. Dialnet tiene su origen en la Biblioteca y el Servicio Informático de la Universidad de La Rioja. El objetivo inicial fue emitir alertas informativas a partir de contenidos de revistas científicas. Desde 1999 se apostó por conseguir crear un sistema que permitiera establecer un servicio de alertas por correo electrónico para los usuarios. Al mismo tiempo, se pretendía confeccionar de forma rápida, un catálogo interno con los registros analíticos que formaban parte de las alertas. El nuevo servicio de difusión de alertas, llamado DIAL, empezó a prepararse en julio del año 2000, aunque no empezó a ser operativo hasta enero del año siguiente. Sin embargo, su repercusión continuaba siendo muy limitada, alcanzando únicamente a los usuarios de la Universidad de La Rioja. Esta cooperación bibliotecaria está abierta a la participación de cualquier biblioteca que quiera comprometerse con el proyecto. Se trata por lo tanto de una cooperación que no gira en torno a un territorio ni a una temática específica, siendo el principal objetivo el unir esfuerzos para ofrecer una serie de recursos y servicios de calidad para usuarios, bibliotecas, autores y editores de revistas. En febrero del 2009 la gestión de Dialnet pasa a manos de la Fundación Dialnet, constituida por el Equipo de Gobierno de la Universidad de La Rioja como una entidad sin ánimo de lucro, con el fin de consolidar y potenciar el desarrollo del proyecto Dialnet es uno de los mayores portales bibliográficos del mundo, cuyo principal cometido es dar mayor visibilidad a la literatura científica hispana. Es un proyecto de cooperación que integra distintos recursos y servicios documentales
  3. 3. ESTRUCTURA Patronato: El Patronato es el órgano de gobierno y representación de la Fundación. Composición y funciones.. Vicepresidencia: La Vicepresidencia corresponde al Vicerrector de La Universidad de La Rioja que ostenta la responsabilidad de la Biblioteca de la Universidad. Comité Ejecutivo: Está compuesto por el Presidente de la Fundación, el Vicepresidente y un vocal del Patronato, y tiene como misión actuar como órgano ejecutivo intermedio entre el Patronato y el Director Gerente Presidencia: La Presidencia de la Fundación Dialnet la ostenta el Rector de La Universidad de La Rioja. Director Gerente: Es el encargado de la gestión, dirección e inspección operativa de los servicios y actividades llevados a cabo por la Fundación, así como de sus cuentas, memorias y balances, y de la realización de todos los actos necesarios para garantizar la correcta marcha económica de la Fundación.
  4. 4. • La Misión de la Fundación Dialnet es facilitar el acceso a contenidos científicos y eruditos en las lenguas iberoamericanas a través de Internet y consolidar la hemeroteca electrónica de revistas científicas, favoreciendo la difusión del español en Internet. Misión •Ser una Fundación Universitaria con un gran afán de servicio a la comunidad científica y académica, a través de la cooperación institucional y que seamos capaces de distinguirnos por proporcionar calidad en los servicios que ofrecemos en la actualidad y en el futuro, y convertir a La Rioja, y a su Universidad, en un claro referente internacional de difusión del español en Internet. Visión Compromiso con la difusión de La Rioja. Orientación al autor (investigador) como generador de Conocimiento. Ser una Fundación sostenible económicamente Cooperación institucional. Compromiso y transparencia con los resultados. Cooperación institucional. V A L O R E S
  5. 5. ¿Cómo hacer una cuenta en Dialnet?  Paso 1: ingresar al navegador de tu preferencia y coloca DIALNET y selecciona la primera opción o el primer link.  Paso 2: Dar click donde dice IDENTIFICARSE que se encuentra en verde
  6. 6. ¿Cómo hacer una cuenta en Dialnet?  Paso 3: Llenar todos los DATOS PERSONALES que se piden a continuación  Paso 4: Después de llenar todos los campos anteriores debes aceptar la DECLARACION DE PROTECCION DE LA CUENTA y luego el cuadrito verde de ACEPTAR
  7. 7.  PASO 5:  PASO 6: DESDE ESE MOMENTO FORMAS PARTE DEL NUEVO PROGRAMA DE DIALNET
  8. 8. DIALNET TE OFRECE  Puedes buscar todo tipo de trabajo investigativo , ingresando como se observa en la imagen de acuerdo a lo que deseas ya sea tesis, revistas, etc.  Si deseas buscar una tesis dale click en tesis y empieza a buscar y revisas dando click en VER RESUMEN.
  9. 9. BIENVENIDOS A TU PROGRAMA IRESIE
  10. 10. ¿Como se debe Consultar? Debes estar claro en la investigación que se debe buscar, utilizando palabras claves. Si conoces el nombre del autor y titulo puedes obtener la búsqueda mas avanzada Para iniciar tu consulta solo debes hacer clic en el icono

