EMBRIOLOGÍA DEL SISTEMA NERVIOSO CENTRAL SISTEMA NERVIOSO PROTECCIÓN DEL SISTEMA NERVIOSO CENTRAL TUBO NEURAL TRONCO ENCEF...
El sistema nervioso tiene origen en la capa germinal ectodérmica. Así como en la vida posnatal el sistema nervioso está cl...
Etapas de la Embriogénesis del SistemaNervioso Central Histogénesis: inducción y generación, de células nerviosas, por div...
Embrión de 18 días
Embrión de 20 días
Embrión de 22 días
Embrión de 25 días
Embrión de 4 semanas
Embrión de 5 semanas
Cuando el embrión tiene 5 semanas: El prosencéfalo consta de dos partes: 1.El telencéfalo 2.El diencéfalo El mesencéfalo e...
Está constituido por el encéfalo y la médula espinal, la cual constituye el enlace entre el cerebro y el resto del cuerpo....
Es una estructura tubular con una porción cefálica ancha (encéfalo), y una porción caudal larga (médula espinal). El extre...
Tubo Neural en desarrollo
Medula Espinal Forma el extremo caudal del Sistema Nervioso Central y se caracteriza por la placa basal, que contiene neur...
Placa Basal PlacaAlar Placadel Techo Placadel Suelo La placa basal se forma de los engrosamiento ventrales que contienen c...
Células Nerviosas Los neuroblastos o células nerviosas primitivas se originan por la división de las células neuroepitelia...
Células Gliales La mayor parte de las células de sostén primitivas, los glioblastos, son formados por células neuroepiteli...
El tronco del encéfalo, tronco cerebral o tallo cerebral está formado por: • El mesencéfalo • La protuberancia anular (o p...
También controla varias funciones incluyendo la respiración, regulación del ritmo cardíaco y aspectos primarios de la loca...
Vías de Asociación del Tronco del Encéfalo Internucleares oculocefalógiras transversales que asocian a los núcleos de los ...
Fibras arciformes del bulbo que pertenecen a las vías cerebelosas, y vías verticales, estas últimas representadas principa...
  1. 1. EMBRIOLOGÍA DEL SISTEMA NERVIOSO CENTRAL SISTEMA NERVIOSO PROTECCIÓN DEL SISTEMA NERVIOSO CENTRAL TUBO NEURAL TRONCO ENCEFÁLICO
  2. 2. El sistema nervioso tiene origen en la capa germinal ectodérmica. Así como en la vida posnatal el sistema nervioso está claramente diferenciado en sistema nervioso central y periférico, en su etapa embrionaria la formación de cada uno sigue caminos diferentes, pero cercanos. Esta revisión hace hincapié en la formación del sistema nervioso central y de estructuras específicas, como los órganos de los sentidos. Se presenta un breve recorrido por procesos como la gastrulación, la neuralización y la formación de placodas hasta llegar a las diferentes estructuras que conforman el sistema nervioso central y los órganos de los sentidos.
  3. 3. Etapas de la Embriogénesis del SistemaNervioso Central Histogénesis: inducción y generación, de células nerviosas, por división celular. Disminución de la proliferación y adquisición de características fenotípicas, como el desarrollo de prolongaciones. Perfeccionamiento del sistema de conexiones sinápticas y remodelado según el patrón de actividad eléctrica de la red neuronal. • Inducción: primaria o secundaria • Poliferación celular • Formación de primordios del SN, en respuesta a señales génicas y ambientales • Comunicación intercelular • Migración celular • Diferenciación • Eliminación de elementos supernumerarios • Estabilización en lugares definitivos Integración Procesospredominantes en la Embriogénesisdel Sistema Nervioso
  4. 4. Embrión de 18 días
  5. 5. Embrión de 20 días
  6. 6. Embrión de 22 días
  7. 7. Embrión de 25 días
  8. 8. Embrión de 4 semanas
  9. 9. Embrión de 5 semanas
  10. 10. Cuando el embrión tiene 5 semanas: El prosencéfalo consta de dos partes: 1.El telencéfalo 2.El diencéfalo El mesencéfalo está separado del rombencéfalo por un surco profundo, conocido como istmo rombencefálico. El rombencéfalo consta de dos partes: 1. El metencéfalo 2. El mielencéfalo
  11. 11. Está constituido por el encéfalo y la médula espinal, la cual constituye el enlace entre el cerebro y el resto del cuerpo. Tanto la médula espinal como el encéfalo son estructuras muy delicadas. En consecuencia, requieren de un sistema especial de protección, el cual está formado desde afuera hacia adentro por: • Tejido Óseo • Líquido Cefalorraquídeo • Meninges. Tejido Óseo: los huesos del esqueleto axial, es decir el cráneo y la columna vertebral, que protegen al encéfalo y a la médula respectivamente. Líquido Cefalorraquídeo: este líquido funciona como un amortiguador contra posibles impactos mecánicos (golpes, caídas, etc.). El líquido cefalorraquídeo también circula por el interior del sistema nervioso central, ocupando los ventrículos en el encéfalo y el conducto del epéndimo en la médula, a través de los espacios localizados entre las meninges. Meninges: son tres membranas de tejido conectivo que rodean al tejido nervioso. La más externa, la duramadre, que se halla en contacto con el hueso, es una lámina relativamente gruesa y resistente. Luego le sigue la aracnoides, la cual es muy delicada y se halla adherida a la superficie interna de la duramadre. En contacto con el tejido nervioso está la piamadre, la cual está íntimamente unida al encéfalo y la médula espinal. Entre estas dos últimas meninges circula además líquido cefalorraquídeo.
  12. 12. Es una estructura tubular con una porción cefálica ancha (encéfalo), y una porción caudal larga (médula espinal). El extremo cefálico del tubo neural, presenta tres dilataciones: las vesículas cerebrales primarias: 1. El prosencéfalo o cerebro anterior 2. 2. El mesencéfalo o cerebro medio 3. 3. El rombencéfalo o cerebro posterior. Simultáneamente se forman dos curvaturas: • La curvatura cervical • La curvatura cefálica
  13. 13. Tubo Neural en desarrollo
  14. 14. Medula Espinal Forma el extremo caudal del Sistema Nervioso Central y se caracteriza por la placa basal, que contiene neuronas motoras y neuronas sensitivas. Capa Neuroepitelial Capa del Manto Capa Marginal Durante la fase de el surco neural después del cierre del tubo estas células se dividen produciendo células de la capa neuroepitelial. Cuando el tubo neural se cierra, las células neuroepiteliales empiezan a originar otro tipo de células. Estas son las células nerviosas primitivas o neuroblastos. El neuroblasto forma la sustancia gris de la médula espinal. Como resultado de la mielinización de las fibras nerviosas, esta capa adopta una coloración blanquecina y por eso recibe el nombre de sustancia blanca de la médula espinal.
  15. 15. Placa Basal PlacaAlar Placadel Techo Placadel Suelo La placa basal se forma de los engrosamiento ventrales que contienen células de las astas motoras ventrales, estas forman las áreas motoras de la médula espinal. Las placas alares forman las áreas sensitivas. La placa del techo y placa del suelo son la parte dorsal y ventral de la línea media del tubo neural. No contienen neuroblastos, actúa como vías para las fibras nerviosas que cruzan de un lado a otro.
  16. 16. Células Nerviosas Los neuroblastos o células nerviosas primitivas se originan por la división de las células neuroepiteliales. Tienen una prolongación central que se extiende hasta la luz, pero cuando migran hacia la capa del manto, esta prolongación desaparece y los neuroblastos son temporalmente redondos y apolares. Al continuar la diferenciación, aparecen dos nuevas prolongaciones citoplasmáticas en los lados opuestos del cuerpo celular, formando un neuroblasto bipolar. Las prolongaciones de un extremo de la célula se alarga rápidamente para formar el axón primitivo, mientras que en el otro extremo se presentan las dendritas primitivas. La célula se conoce como neuroblasto multipolar y luego se convierte en célula nerviosa adulta o neurona.
  17. 17. Células Gliales La mayor parte de las células de sostén primitivas, los glioblastos, son formados por células neuroepiteliales cuando ha cesado la producción de neuroblastos. Los glioblastos emigran a la capa del manto y a la capa marginal y se diferencian en astrocitos protoplasmáticos y astrocitos fibrilares. Otro tipo de células de sostén son oligodendroglia y microglia. Células dela Cresta Neural Estas son de origen ectodérmico. Algunas células originan los ganglios sensitivos o ganglios de la raíz dorsal de los nervios raquídeos. Nervios Raquídeos Las prolongaciones distales se unen a las raíces ventrales para formar un nervio espinal o raquídeo y estos se dividen en ramos primarios dorsales y ventrales. Mielinización Las células de Schawnn mielinizan a los nervios periféricos, cada célula mieliniza únicamente un axón. La vaina de mielina que envuelve las fibras nerviosas en la médula espinal tienen un origen completamente diferente.
  18. 18. El tronco del encéfalo, tronco cerebral o tallo cerebral está formado por: • El mesencéfalo • La protuberancia anular (o puente troncoencefálico) • El bulbo raquídeo (también llamado médula oblongada). Es la mayor ruta de comunicación del cerebro, la médula espinal y los nervios periféricos.
  19. 19. También controla varias funciones incluyendo la respiración, regulación del ritmo cardíaco y aspectos primarios de la localización del sonido. Formado por sustancia gris y blanca. La sustancia gris forma núcleos dentro de la sustancia blanca, que se pueden subdividir en tres tipos: 1. Centros segmentarios que representan el origen real de los pares craneales. 2. Núcleos del tronco cerebral que incluyen: • Relevos de vías sensitivas. • Origen de vías de asociación del tronco cerebral. • Origen de vías motoras involuntarias (vía extrapiramidal). 3. Formación o sustancia reticular: conjunto de neuronas que ejerciendo un efecto facilitador o inhibidor interviene en varios procesos como, por ejemplo, el estado de sueño-vigilia.
  20. 20. Vías de Asociación del Tronco del Encéfalo Internucleares oculocefalógiras transversales que asocian a los núcleos de los nervios motor ocular común y externo derecho e izquierdo permitiendo el movimiento conjugado de los ojos. Son fibras que conectan diferentes núcleos entre sí dentro del tronco cerebral, aunque algunas de ellas pueden llegar hasta la médula o incluso el cerebelo. Existen vías que interconectan los centros derechos e izquierdos que son transversales: 1
  21. 21. Fibras arciformes del bulbo que pertenecen a las vías cerebelosas, y vías verticales, estas últimas representadas principalmente por dos grupos de fibras llamados: Cintilla Longitudinal Posterior o Fascículo Longitudinal Medial: que comprende fibras que van desde las proximidades del piso del tercer ventrículo o el extremo superior del acueducto de Silvio, más precisamente del núcleo de Darkschewitsch, hasta la médula cervical y está especialmente relacionado con el control reflejo de los movimientos de la cabeza y los ojos. Transcurre por la línea media, a nivel peduncular lo hace inmediatamente por delante del acueducto de Silvio y a nivel bulboprotuberancial se encuentra por delante de la sustancia gris del piso del 4º ventrículo. 2 Comprende: • Fibras que nacen en los núcleos vestibulares superior o de Bechterew y medial o de Schwalbe formando lo que se conoce como Fascículo Vestibulomesencefálico de Van Gehuchten o Fascículo Vestibulooculógiro. • Haces de fibras originadas en las neuronas internucleares del VI par craneal, cruzan la línea media y finalizan en el núcleo del III par craneal contralateral, más precisamente, en las neuronas que inervan el músculo recto interno, brindando la conexión neural que permite los movimientos conjugados de los ojos en forma lateral. • Fibras que nacen en los núcleos vegetativos hipotalámicos (de la porción medial y periventricular) y terminan en la sustancia gris periacueductal del mesencéfalo y el techo. Algunas fibras pueden alcanzar núcleos vegetativos bulboprotuberanciales, como el núcleo dorsal del rafe y los núcleos tegmentarios laterodorsal y dorsal (fascículo de Schütz o longitudinal dorsal). • Fibras que parten de los tubérculos mamilares y se distribuyen por la sustancia reticular de la calota (núcleos dorsal y ventral de la calota) y de la protuberancia (fascículo de Gudden o mamilotegmental). • Fibras que nacen en el núcleo de Darkschewitsch y terminan en el núcleo del VI par. Fascículo central de la calota: Forma parte de las vías extrapiramidales. Se encuentra por delante y por fuera de la cintilla longitudinal medial. Contiene fibras descendentes que se dirigen desde los núcleos mesencefálicos (núcleo rojo) y, probablemente, de los núcleos optoestriados hasta la sustancia reticular del bulbo, el complejo olivar inferior y la médula cervical alta; y ascendentes que parten de la formación reticular bulbar (núcleo reticular giganto celular) y finalizan en los núcleos intralaminares rostrales talámicos. Son estas últimas las que intervendrían en el despertar.

