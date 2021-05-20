Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MESENCÉFALO
EL MESENCÉFALO O CEREBRO MEDIO CONSTITUYE LA PORCIÓN MÁS CEFÁLICA DEL TRONCO CON UNA LONGITUD APROXIMADA DE 2.5 CM ATRAVES...
REGIÓN VENTRAL O ANTERIOR REGIÓN LATERAL REGIÓN DORSAL O POSTERIOR
ESTRUCTURA INTERNA
NIVEL DE COLÍCULO INFERIOR CONSTITUYE UNA MASA HOMOGÉNEA OVOIDE DE SUSTANCIA GRIS QUE PROTRUYE EN LA SUPERFICIE POSTERIOR ...
PROTUBERANCIA
CORTE TRANSVERSAL A TRAVÉS DE LA PORCIÓN CAUDAL NÚCLEOS TRIGEMINALES
CORTE TRANSVERSAL A TRAVÉS DE LA PORCIÓN CRANEANA COLÍCULO INFERIOR
BULBO RAQUÍDEO O PUENTE DE VALORIO
CARA ANTERIOR CARA POSTERIOR
CUARTO VENTRÍCULO
CORTE TRANSVERSAL CARAS LATERALES
CONFIGURACIÓN INTERNA DEL BULBO
11 11-2020 mesencefalo - vulvoraquideo - protuberancia o puente valorio
11 11-2020 mesencefalo - vulvoraquideo - protuberancia o puente valorio
11 11-2020 mesencefalo - vulvoraquideo - protuberancia o puente valorio
11 11-2020 mesencefalo - vulvoraquideo - protuberancia o puente valorio
11 11-2020 mesencefalo - vulvoraquideo - protuberancia o puente valorio
11 11-2020 mesencefalo - vulvoraquideo - protuberancia o puente valorio
11 11-2020 mesencefalo - vulvoraquideo - protuberancia o puente valorio
11 11-2020 mesencefalo - vulvoraquideo - protuberancia o puente valorio
11 11-2020 mesencefalo - vulvoraquideo - protuberancia o puente valorio
11 11-2020 mesencefalo - vulvoraquideo - protuberancia o puente valorio
11 11-2020 mesencefalo - vulvoraquideo - protuberancia o puente valorio
11 11-2020 mesencefalo - vulvoraquideo - protuberancia o puente valorio
11 11-2020 mesencefalo - vulvoraquideo - protuberancia o puente valorio
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
14 views
May. 20, 2021

11 11-2020 mesencefalo - vulvoraquideo - protuberancia o puente valorio

mesencefalo - vulvoraquideo - protuberancia o puente valorio

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

11 11-2020 mesencefalo - vulvoraquideo - protuberancia o puente valorio

  1. 1. MESENCÉFALO
  2. 2. EL MESENCÉFALO O CEREBRO MEDIO CONSTITUYE LA PORCIÓN MÁS CEFÁLICA DEL TRONCO CON UNA LONGITUD APROXIMADA DE 2.5 CM ATRAVESADO POR EL ACUEDUCTO CEREBRAL, LLENO DE LÍQUIDO CEFALORRAQUÍDEO
  3. 3. REGIÓN VENTRAL O ANTERIOR REGIÓN LATERAL REGIÓN DORSAL O POSTERIOR
  4. 4. ESTRUCTURA INTERNA
  5. 5. NIVEL DE COLÍCULO INFERIOR CONSTITUYE UNA MASA HOMOGÉNEA OVOIDE DE SUSTANCIA GRIS QUE PROTRUYE EN LA SUPERFICIE POSTERIOR DEL MESENCÉFALO. NIVEL DE COLÍCULO SUPERIOR NÚCLEO GRANDE DE SUSTANCIA GRIS, FORMA PARTE DE REFLEJOS VISUALES; CONECTADO CON EL CUERPO GENICULADO LATERAL POR PEDÚNCULO CEREBELOSO SUPERIOR
  6. 6. PROTUBERANCIA
  7. 7. CORTE TRANSVERSAL A TRAVÉS DE LA PORCIÓN CAUDAL NÚCLEOS TRIGEMINALES
  8. 8. CORTE TRANSVERSAL A TRAVÉS DE LA PORCIÓN CRANEANA COLÍCULO INFERIOR
  9. 9. BULBO RAQUÍDEO O PUENTE DE VALORIO
  10. 10. CARA ANTERIOR CARA POSTERIOR
  11. 11. CUARTO VENTRÍCULO
  12. 12. CORTE TRANSVERSAL CARAS LATERALES
  13. 13. CONFIGURACIÓN INTERNA DEL BULBO

×