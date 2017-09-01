Direccionamiento IP Por: Liliana Rodríguez
CLASE DESDE HASTA MÁSCARA Notación CIDR REDES HOSTS TAMAÑO A 0.0.0.0 127.255.255.255 255.0.0.0 /8 Redes grandes B 128.0.0....
Direcciones privadas Existen ciertas direcciones en cada clase de dirección IP que no están asignadas y que se denominan d...
Ejercicio
Dirección de red
Subnetting Usando la aproximación VLSM (Variable Length Subnet Mask), se puede crear un direccionamiento que use de manera...
Respuesta La máscara de subred que mejor cumple con los requerimientos es: 255.255.255.224 El número de redes que se tendr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Direccionamiento ip

43 views

Published on

Conceptos alusivos a la asignación de direcciones en redes de computadores.

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
43
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Direccionamiento ip

  1. 1. Direccionamiento IP Por: Liliana Rodríguez
  2. 2. CLASE DESDE HASTA MÁSCARA Notación CIDR REDES HOSTS TAMAÑO A 0.0.0.0 127.255.255.255 255.0.0.0 /8 Redes grandes B 128.0.0.0 192.255.255.255 255.255.0.0 /16 Redes medianas C 192.0.0.0 223.255.255.255 255.255.255.0 /24 Redes pequeñas Clases de direcciones CIDR Classless Inter-Domain Routing
  3. 3. Direcciones privadas Existen ciertas direcciones en cada clase de dirección IP que no están asignadas y que se denominan direcciones privadas. Las direcciones privadas pueden ser utilizadas por los hosts que usan traducción de dirección de red (NAT) para conectarse a una red pública o por los hosts que no se conectan a Internet Direcciones públicas y privadas
  4. 4. Ejercicio
  5. 5. Dirección de red
  6. 6. Subnetting Usando la aproximación VLSM (Variable Length Subnet Mask), se puede crear un direccionamiento que use de manera más eficiente el pool de direcciones. Se tiene la dirección de red 218.35.50.0 Determine la máscara de subred que permite tener 5 subredes útiles ¿Cuántos hosts tendrá cada subred? Indique la primer dirección IP asignable en la subred 2.
  7. 7. Respuesta La máscara de subred que mejor cumple con los requerimientos es: 255.255.255.224 El número de redes que se tendrá es 8 El número de hosts por red será 32 La primera IP del pool de direcciones será 218.35.50.65 Se tiene la dirección de red 218.35.50.0 Determine la máscara de subred que permite tener 5 subredes útiles ¿Cuántos hosts tendrá cada subred? Indique la primer dirección IP asignable en la subred 2.

×