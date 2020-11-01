Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ACTIVIDAD N�2 CUADRO COMPARATIVO SOBRE LA FUNCI�N DE LAS C�LULAS DEL SISTEMA NERVIOSO PRESENTADO POR: ADRIANA MARCELA G�ME...
Neuronas Clases de neuronas Funciones Estructuras Localizaci�n BIPOLAR - Neuronas sensoriales. - Transmisi�n de informaci�...
Neuronas Clases de neurona Funciones Estructura Localizaci�n PSEUDOUNIPOLAR - Recibir informaci�n - Enviar informaci�n - 1...
Celulas Glias Clases de gl�as Funci�n Estructura Localizaci�n ASTROCITOS - Suministran nutrientes a las neuronas - Dan sop...
C�lulas Glias Clases de gl�as Funci�n Estructura Localizaci�n ASTROGL�AS - Cubre y protege las neuronas del sistema nervio...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Actividad 2 Función y localización anatómica de los pares craneales

33 views

Published on

Función y localización anatómica de los pares craneales

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Actividad 2 Función y localización anatómica de los pares craneales

  1. 1. ACTIVIDAD N�2 CUADRO COMPARATIVO SOBRE LA FUNCI�N DE LAS C�LULAS DEL SISTEMA NERVIOSO PRESENTADO POR: ADRIANA MARCELA G�MEZ SOTO DAICE INES TRUJILLO MU�OZ LILIANA ANDREA OSORNO MARTINEZ TUTOR: OSCAR RODRIGUEZ PSICOLOG�A CAUCASIA ANTIOQUIA 2020
  2. 2. Neuronas Clases de neuronas Funciones Estructuras Localizaci�n BIPOLAR - Neuronas sensoriales. - Transmisi�n de informaci�n mediante impulsos el�ctricos desde el entrono hasta el SNC. - ciclos sensibles a los est�mulos f�sicos. - receptor de est�mulos f�sicos. - 1 dendrita - 2 axones - 1 soma - botones terminales principalmente el sistema sensorial, el auditivo, el visual, el nervioso, el vertiboluclear . UNIPOLAR - neuronas sensoriales - transmisi�n de informaci�n mediante impulsos el�ctricos - detectan sucesos en articulaciones, m�sculos y �rganos internos - dendritas sensibles a los est�mulos f�sicos - 1 ax�n ramificado en 2 - 1 soma forman parte del SN autom�tico y se encuentran y se encuentran formando parte de la ra�z de los nervios raqu�deos y en los ganglios MULTIPOLARES - neuronas sensoriales - transmisi�n de informaci�n proveniente de otra c�lula. - dendrita - 1 soma - 1 ax�n esta concentrada en la corteza cerebral, en la medula espinal y en la garganta
  3. 3. Neuronas Clases de neurona Funciones Estructura Localizaci�n PSEUDOUNIPOLAR - Recibir informaci�n - Enviar informaci�n - 1 ax�n - 1 prolongaci�n que termina en dos puntas Esta es un tipo de neurona sensorial que se encuentra en el sistema nervioso perif�rico SENSORIALES - Enviar informaci�n a todos los sistemas sensoriales al SNC - Dendritas - Cell body - Ax�n - Perif�rica de procesos - Central de procesos Se encuentra ubicada en la medula espinal. Las neuronas sensoriales conducen impulsos de los receptores (por ejemplo la piel) hacia el cerebro y la m�dula espinal, estos impulsos son informativos (visi�n, sonido, tacto, dolor, etc.)
  4. 4. Celulas Glias Clases de gl�as Funci�n Estructura Localizaci�n ASTROCITOS - Suministran nutrientes a las neuronas - Dan soporte estructural - Y consistencia en el enc�falo - Reparaci�n y regeneraci�n - Son nauro gl�as en forma de estrellas - Numerosas prolongaciones - Dendritas Se encuentran en el cerebro y m�dula espinal . Los atrocitos protoplasm�ticos GHS de la corteza cerebral y en sustancias blancas de l cerebro C�LULAS EPINDEMARIA - Recubre los ventr�culos cerebrales y el canal central de la medula - Tejiditos embrionarios Se encuentran dentro plexo coroideo de la meninge MICROGL�A - Eliminar los desechos celulares - Protege contra microorganismos bacterianos - Repara lesiones en tejido - Citoplasma - N�cleo oval o triangular - Prolongaciones irregulares cortas Esta en el sistema nervioso central y en la m�dula �sea
  5. 5. C�lulas Glias Clases de gl�as Funci�n Estructura Localizaci�n ASTROGL�AS - Cubre y protege las neuronas del sistema nervioso perif�rico - Proporciona soporte estructural y metab�lico para el sistema nervioso sensorial , simp�tico y para simp�tico - Grandes prolongaciones - Cito plasmas - Somas - Gr�nulos de gluc�geno - Prote�na acida fibrilar grial Se encuentra principalmente en la sustancias gris y sobre todo en la sustancia blanca C�LULAS DE SCHAWNN - Se sit�an entre las neuronas - Fagocitan los retos en el caso de una lesi�n - Forman una mielina alrededor del ax�n del SNP - Axones con citoplasma - Origen embrionario - N�cleo En el sistema nervioso perif�rico

×