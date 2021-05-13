Successfully reported this slideshow.
El Embarazo Martha Liliana Martín Fernández Código: 202011235 Universidad Pedagógica y Tecnológica de Colombia 2021
Embarazo normal y embarazo de riesgo El embarazo normal es aquel que transcurre sin que factores desfavorables (biológicos...
Un embarazo de alto riesgo es aquel que tiene más posibilidades de desarrollar complicaciones durante la gestación. En est...
Embarazo múltiple Es aquel en el que se desarrolla más de un feto. Esto se produce como resultado de la fecundación de dos...
5 Los mellizos provienen de dos óvulos diferentes; tienen dos placentas y dos bolsas. Los bebés pueden ser del mismo o de ...
“ 6 ¿Por qué hacer ejercicios durante el embarazo?  Durante el embarazo, el ejercicio puede ayudarte con lo siguiente:  ...
“ 7  Promover el tono muscular, la fuerza y la resistencia  Otros posibles beneficios de seguir un programa regular de e...
8 ¿Cómo evitar la depresión o la ansiedad durante el embarazo o después del parto? ▸Descubra si hay factores que la ponen ...
9 ▸Fije expectativas realistas tanto para usted como para su familia. ▸Además de obtener tratamiento, haga cosas que pueda...
Créditos Clínic Barcelona Hospital Universitari Healthy Children.org Mayo Clinic
