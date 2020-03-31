Successfully reported this slideshow.
Paradigma de los verbos latinos
verbos

  Paradigma de los verbos latinos
  2. 2. Modo de enunciar el verbo:loneo • Loneo: 1° pers. Del singular, modo indicativo • Lones: 2° pers. Del singular, modo indicativo • Lonere: infinitivo presente • Lonovi: 1° pers., singular, del pret. perf. M.I • Lonitum: supino.
  3. 3. Verbo: tego • Tego: 1° pers. Sing. del presente. M.I • Tegis: 2° pers. Sing. del presente. M.I • Tegere: infinitivo presente • Texi: 1° pers. Del pret. perfecto. M.I • Tectum: supino.
  4. 4. Verbo: edo • Edo: 1° pers. Sing. del presente. M.I • Edis: 2° pers. Sing. del presente M.I • Edere: infinitivo presente • Edidi: 1° pers. Del presente. M.I • Editum: supino

×