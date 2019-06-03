Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bienvenidos
Explorando dentro de la computadora Cerebral Cerebro Triuno
Liliana Garcia Licenciada en Trabajo Social Docente de pregrado Promotora de dinámicas grupales educativas/recreativas y h...
Triúnico Emocional Investigadores como Sperry Gazzaniga y Pibram (1978), Restok (1984) Producto de la evolución biológica ...
Tres capas sub – cerebros o sistemas 5 Reptil Neocorteza Límbico
6 Reptil Primitivo Básico Complejo R COMPRENDE: Tronco del encéfalo Ganglios basales Cerebelo
7 REPTIL Territorialidad Marcar rutas Rutinas PropiocepciónPosesión CortejoUso Respiración, latidos
REPTIL 8 Situaciones de estrés Descarga energía nerviosa Emociones y sentimientos en Acciones inmediatas
9 Límbico Emocional Paleomamífero Partes: Tálamo Región septal Bulbos olfatorios Amígdalas Hipotálamo Hipocampo
10 Memoria largo plazo Emociones y sensaciones Orientación y memoria espacial Regula ciclos sueño Mantiene temperatura cor...
11 COMPRENDE: Materia gris y Dendritas (neuronas)Neocorteza Neomamífero Cerebro moderno 2 a 4 centímetros de grosor (circu...
IZQUIERDO Lógico Matemático Análisis Relación causa-efecto Precisión y exactitud NEOCORTEZA Lenguaje
DERECHO Imaginación Creatividad Asociativo VISIÓN Sentido de globalidad Sin rigidez de pensamiento NEOCORTEZA
VAMOS A EJERCITAR 14 HEMISFERIO DERECHO Intuitivo Analógico Aglutinador Simultáneo Sintético Asimétrico Gestáltico Inconsc...
15 1 2 3 HACEMOS TRES EQUIPOS
PARA EQUILIBRAR EL REPTIL 16 Propaganda Imitación o modelaje
Ayuda a tu Reptil 17 Evita el «BuDePÍ» (BUscador DE Placer Inmediato Cuenta hasta 10 Escribe un diario personal Completa l...
TÉCNICAS PARA EQULIBRAR EL LÍMBICO 18 Yo si quiero Yo si puedo Respiración
EJERCICO NEOCORTEZA 19 Visualización Relajación
EJERCICIO NEOCORTEZA 20 Amarillo rojonegro verde azul rojo amarillo negro negro amarillo rojo verde amarilloverdeazul rojo...
EJERCICIO NEOCORTEZA 21 d: derecha i: izquierda j: juntos
22 Mantente hidratado Practica alimentación sana Agradece
23 Liliana García @Lilianagarcia1308 lilianagarcia1308@gmail.com
×