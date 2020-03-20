Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Profesoras Den� Ram�rez (plantel Tecnol�gico) Lili�n Cort�s (plantel Dorado) Rob�tica primaria alta
Temas oDescripci�n General. oBloque EV3. oMotor Grande. oMotor Mediano. oSensor Ultras�nico. oSensor T�ctil. oSensor de Co...
Descripci�n general
Bloque EV3
Es un motor inteligente potente. Tiene un sensor de rotaci�n incorporado con resoluci�n de 1 grado para un control preciso...
Motor Mediano Es un motor inteligente, tiene un sensor de rotaci�n incorporado con resoluci�n de 1 grado, pero es mas pequ...
Es un sensor digital que puede medir la distancia a un objeto que se encuentra frente a �l. Para hacerlo, env�a ondas de s...
Sensor T�ctil Es un sensor anal�gico que puede detectar el momento en el que se presiona y se lanza el bot�n rojo del sens...
Sensor de Color Es un sensor digital que puede detectar el color o la intensidad de la luz que ingresa por la peque�a vent...
Giro Sensor Es un sensor digital que detecta el movimiento de rotaci�n en un eje simple. Si rota el Girosensor en la direc...
Conexi�n de Sensor y Motores Puerto 1: Sensor T�ctil. Puerto 2: Giro Sensor. Puerto 3: Sensor de Color. Puerto 4: Sensor U...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Set ev3

57 views

Published on

Robótica Primaria Alta

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Set ev3

  1. 1. Profesoras Den� Ram�rez (plantel Tecnol�gico) Lili�n Cort�s (plantel Dorado) Rob�tica primaria alta
  2. 2. Temas oDescripci�n General. oBloque EV3. oMotor Grande. oMotor Mediano. oSensor Ultras�nico. oSensor T�ctil. oSensor de Color. oGiro sensor. oConexi�n de Sensores y Motores.
  3. 3. Descripci�n general
  4. 4. Bloque EV3
  5. 5. Es un motor inteligente potente. Tiene un sensor de rotaci�n incorporado con resoluci�n de 1 grado para un control preciso. El motor grande se ha optimizado para ser la base motriz de sus robots. Motor grande
  6. 6. Motor Mediano Es un motor inteligente, tiene un sensor de rotaci�n incorporado con resoluci�n de 1 grado, pero es mas peque�o y mas liviano que un motor grande. Esto quiere decir que puede responder mas r�pidamente que un motor grande.
  7. 7. Es un sensor digital que puede medir la distancia a un objeto que se encuentra frente a �l. Para hacerlo, env�a ondas de sonido de alta frecuencia y mide cu�nto tarda el sonido en reflejarse de vuelta al sensor. La frecuencia de sonido es demasiado alta para el o�do humano. La distancia a un objeto puede medirse en pulgadas o cent�metros. Esto le permite programar su robot para que se detenga a una distancia determinada de una pared. Sensor Ultras�nico
  8. 8. Sensor T�ctil Es un sensor anal�gico que puede detectar el momento en el que se presiona y se lanza el bot�n rojo del sensor. Esto significa que el Sensor t�ctil puede programarse para actuar seg�n tres condiciones: Presionado. Lanzado En contacto (tanto presionado como lanzado).
  9. 9. Sensor de Color Es un sensor digital que puede detectar el color o la intensidad de la luz que ingresa por la peque�a ventana de la cara del sensor. Este sensor puede utilizarse en tres modos diferentes: Modo color. Modo intensidad de la luz reflejada. Modo intensidad de la luz ambiental.
  10. 10. Giro Sensor Es un sensor digital que detecta el movimiento de rotaci�n en un eje simple. Si rota el Girosensor en la direcci�n que indican las flechas que se encuentran en la caja del sensor, este puede detectar la raz�n de rotaci�n en grados por segundo. (El sensor puede medir una raz�n de giro m�xima de 440 grados por segundo.) Entonces, puede utilizar la raz�n de rotaci�n para detectar, por ejemplo, si gira una parte del robot o si el robot se cae.
  11. 11. Conexi�n de Sensor y Motores Puerto 1: Sensor T�ctil. Puerto 2: Giro Sensor. Puerto 3: Sensor de Color. Puerto 4: Sensor Ultras�nico. Puerto A: Motor Mediano. Puertos B y C: Dos Motores grandes. Puerto D: Motor Grande.

×