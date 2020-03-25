Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Profesoras Dení Ramírez (plantel Tecnológico) Lilián Cortés (plantel Dorado) Robótica Primaria Alta
Temas o¿Qué Lego Mindstorms (Programa)? oComo abrir LEGO Mindstorms oDescripción General. oBloque Nuevo Proyecto. oPantall...
Como abrir LEGO Mindstorms • Doble clic al icono de LEGO MINDSTORMS
¿Qué Lego Mindstorms (Programa)? • Lego Mindstorms es una estructura de hardware y software producida por Lego para el des...
Descripción General Menú principal: Archivo – Editar – Herramientas – Ayuda. Bloques: Comience por aquí. Nuevo Proyecto. T...
• Sirve para abrir un proyecto nuevo. • Y hacer una nueva programación con los diferentes bloques de programación. • Clic ...
Pantalla Principal Barra de Herramientas de Programación Área de Programación Nombre del Proyecto Nombre del Archivo Bloqu...
• Botón Seleccionar y Panear. • Seleccionar: Sirve para mover los diferentes bloques de programación. • Panear: Sirve para...
Página de Hardware • Establezca y administre su comunicación con el Bloque EV3. • Aquí vea qué sensores y motores están co...
Bloques de Acción • Motor Mediano • Motor Grande • Mover la Dirección • Mover Tanque • Pantalla • Sonido • Luz de estado d...
Motor Mediano • Controla el Motor mediano. Puede encender o apagar el motor, controlar su nivel de potencia o encender el ...
Motor Mediano • Modos • Apagado: Apaga el motor. Por lo general, se usa para detener un motor que se inició con el modo en...
Motor Mediano Encendido por rotaciones Apagado Encendido Encendido por segundos Encendido por grados
Motor Mediano
Motor Grande • Controla un Motor grande. Puede encender o apagar un motor, controlar su nivel de potencia o encender el mo...
Motor Grande • Modos • Apagado: Apaga el motor. Por lo general, se usa para detener un motor que se inició con el modo enc...
Motor Grande Encendido por rotaciones Apagado Encendido Encendido por segundos Encendido por grados
Motor Grande
Motor Mover la Dirección • Puede hacer que su robot avance, retroceda, gire o pare. Puede ajustar la dirección para hacer ...
Motor Mover la Dirección • Modos • Apagado: Apaga ambos motores. Use el modo Apagado para detener un robot que se inició c...
Motor Mover la Dirección Encendido por rotaciones Apagado Encendido Encendido por segundos Encendido por grados
Motor Mover la Dirección
Mover Tanque • Puede hacer que un robot avance, retroceda, gire o pare. Use el bloque Mover Tanque para vehículos robot qu...
Mover Tanque • Modos • Apagado: Apaga ambos motores. Use el modo Apagado para detener un robot que se inició con el modo E...
Mover Tanque Encendido por rotaciones Apagado Encendido Encendido por segundos Encendido por grados
Mover Tanque
Pantalla • El bloque de pantalla puede mostrar texto o gráficos en la pantalla del Bloque EV3.
Pantalla Borrar pantalla Pantalla Entrada X Entrada Y • Modos • Texto: • Píxeles puede mostrar texto en cualquier lugar de...
Pantalla Reiniciar pantalla Texto Formas Imagen
Sonido • Emite sonido usando el altavoz dentro del Bloque EV3. Puede reproducir archivos de sonido pregrabados o especific...
Sonido • Modos • Detener: • Detiene cualquier sonido que esté reproduciendo actualmente el Bloque EV3. Esto generalmente s...
Sonido Reproducir Nota Detener Reproducir Archivo Reproducir Tono
Luz de estado del Bloque EV3 • El bloque de luz de estado de ladrillo controla la luz de estado de ladrillo. La luz de est...
Luz de estado del Bloque EV3 Pulso Color• Modos • Apagado: Apaga la luz de estado del ladrillo. • Encendido: Enciende la l...
Luz de estado del Bloque EV3 Apagado Encendido Reiniciar
Maestra: Lilián Cortés
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bloques de Acción

32 views

Published on

Informativa

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bloques de Acción

  1. 1. Profesoras Dení Ramírez (plantel Tecnológico) Lilián Cortés (plantel Dorado) Robótica Primaria Alta
  2. 2. Temas o¿Qué Lego Mindstorms (Programa)? oComo abrir LEGO Mindstorms oDescripción General. oBloque Nuevo Proyecto. oPantalla Principal. oBloques de Acción.
  3. 3. Como abrir LEGO Mindstorms • Doble clic al icono de LEGO MINDSTORMS
  4. 4. ¿Qué Lego Mindstorms (Programa)? • Lego Mindstorms es una estructura de hardware y software producida por Lego para el desarrollo de robots programables basados en bloques de construcción Lego. • Lego Mindstorms es el programa que utilizamos para programar nuestro bloque EV3.
  5. 5. Descripción General Menú principal: Archivo – Editar – Herramientas – Ayuda. Bloques: Comience por aquí. Nuevo Proyecto. Tutoriales. Ideas de Construcción. Área de Trabajo
  6. 6. • Sirve para abrir un proyecto nuevo. • Y hacer una nueva programación con los diferentes bloques de programación. • Clic a Nuevo Proyecto – Nuevo programa- Nuevo programa -Botón Abrir. Bloque Nuevo Proyecto
  7. 7. Pantalla Principal Barra de Herramientas de Programación Área de Programación Nombre del Proyecto Nombre del Archivo Bloques de Programación Página de Hardware Nota: Antes de empezar a trabajar primero se guarda el proyecto, puede utilizar el Botón de guardar proyecto. *Clic al botón Guardar Proyecto. *Elegir la carpeta donde se va a guardar el proyecto. *Escribir el nombre del proyecto. *Clic botón Guardar. Para cambiar el nombre del programa. *Dar Doble clic Program. *Borrar el nombre. *Escribir el nombre nuevo. *Clic en el área de programación.
  8. 8. • Botón Seleccionar y Panear. • Seleccionar: Sirve para mover los diferentes bloques de programación. • Panear: Sirve para mover una cadena de programación. • Botón Guardar proyecto y Deshacer/Rehacer. • Guardar Proyecto: Sirve para guardar el proyecto en una carpeta. • Deshacer/Rehacer: Sirve para deshacer y Rehacer cambios. Barra de Herramientas de Programación
  9. 9. Página de Hardware • Establezca y administre su comunicación con el Bloque EV3. • Aquí vea qué sensores y motores están conectados y dónde están conectados. • Aquí también descarga los programas al Bloque EV3. Nota: Recuerda que antes de descargar la programación al Bloque EV3 se tienen que guardar los cambios. Clic Botón Guardar Proyecto. Sirve para verificar que están correctamente conectados motores / Sensores. Descargar y Ejecutar Descargar Descargar y ejecutar seleccionado Te muestra como esta conectado el Bloque EV3
  10. 10. Bloques de Acción • Motor Mediano • Motor Grande • Mover la Dirección • Mover Tanque • Pantalla • Sonido • Luz de estado del Bloque EV3
  11. 11. Motor Mediano • Controla el Motor mediano. Puede encender o apagar el motor, controlar su nivel de potencia o encender el motor durante un tiempo específico o rotaciones.
  12. 12. Motor Mediano • Modos • Apagado: Apaga el motor. Por lo general, se usa para detener un motor que se inició con el modo encendido . • Encendido: Enciende el motor, luego continúa inmediatamente al siguiente bloque del programa. Puede controlar la velocidad y la dirección del motor utilizando la entrada de potencia . El motor funcionará hasta que se detenga o cambie otro bloque más adelante en el programa, o hasta que el programa finalice. • Encendido por segundos: Enciende el motor por la cantidad de segundos en la entrada de segundos , luego lo apaga. El bloque esperará hasta que haya pasado el tiempo antes de que el programa continúe al siguiente bloque. • Encendido por grados: Enciende el motor por la cantidad de grados especificados en la entrada Grados , luego lo apaga. Ej. 360 ​​grados en una vuelta completa o rotación del motor. • Encendido por rotaciones: Enciende el motor para la cantidad de rotaciones en la entrada Rotaciones , luego lo apaga. Puede controlar la velocidad y la dirección del motor utilizando la entrada de potencia . Potencia Rotaciones Detener al final
  13. 13. Motor Mediano Encendido por rotaciones Apagado Encendido Encendido por segundos Encendido por grados
  14. 14. Motor Mediano
  15. 15. Motor Grande • Controla un Motor grande. Puede encender o apagar un motor, controlar su nivel de potencia o encender el motor durante un tiempo o rotación específicos. 1.- Selector del puerto. 2.- Modos 3.- Entradas
  16. 16. Motor Grande • Modos • Apagado: Apaga el motor. Por lo general, se usa para detener un motor que se inició con el modo encendido . • Encendido: Enciende el motor, luego continúa inmediatamente al siguiente bloque del programa. Puede controlar la velocidad y la dirección del motor utilizando la entrada de potencia . El motor funcionará hasta que se detenga o cambie otro bloque más adelante en el programa, o hasta que el programa finalice. • Encendido por segundos: Enciende el motor por la cantidad de segundos en la entrada de segundos , luego lo apaga. El bloque esperará hasta que haya pasado el tiempo antes de que el programa continúe al siguiente bloque. • Encendido por grados: Enciende el motor por la cantidad de grados especificados en la entrada Grados , luego lo apaga. Ej. 360 ​​grados en una vuelta completa o rotación del motor. • Encendido por rotaciones: Enciende el motor para la cantidad de rotaciones en la entrada Rotaciones , luego lo apaga. Puede controlar la velocidad y la dirección del motor utilizando la entrada de potencia . Potencia Rotaciones Detener al final
  17. 17. Motor Grande Encendido por rotaciones Apagado Encendido Encendido por segundos Encendido por grados
  18. 18. Motor Grande
  19. 19. Motor Mover la Dirección • Puede hacer que su robot avance, retroceda, gire o pare. Puede ajustar la dirección para hacer que su robot siga recto, conduzca en arcos o haga giros cerrados. • Use el bloque mover la dirección para vehículos robot que tienen dos motores grandes, con un motor que conduce el lado izquierdo del vehículo y el otro el lado derecho. El bloque mover la dirección controlará ambos motores al mismo tiempo, para conducir su vehículo en la dirección que elija. 1.- Selector del puerto. 2.- Modos 3.- Entradas
  20. 20. Motor Mover la Dirección • Modos • Apagado: Apaga ambos motores. Use el modo Apagado para detener un robot que se inició con el modo Encendido anteriormente en el programa. • Encendido: Enciende ambos motores, luego continúa inmediatamente al siguiente bloque del programa. Puede controlar la velocidad y la dirección de los motores utilizando las entradas de Potencia y Dirección . Los motores funcionarán hasta que sean detenidos o cambiados por otro bloque más adelante en el programa, o hasta que el programa finalice. • Encendido por segundos: Enciende ambos motores durante la cantidad de segundos en la entrada de segundos , luego los apaga. El bloque esperará hasta que haya pasado el tiempo antes de que el programa continúe al siguiente bloque. • Encendido por grados: Enciende ambos motores, espera hasta que uno de ellos haya girado el número de grados de rotación en la entrada de grados y luego apaga ambos motores. Esto se puede usar para hacer que su robot recorra una distancia específica o gire una cantidad específica. 360 grados de rotación corresponden a una vuelta completa de un motor. • Encendido por rotaciones: Enciende ambos motores, espera hasta que uno de ellos haya activado el número de rotaciones en la entrada de rotaciones , luego apaga ambos motores. Esto se puede usar para hacer que su robot recorra una distancia específica o gire una cantidad específica. Potencia Dirección Rotaciones Detener al final
  21. 21. Motor Mover la Dirección Encendido por rotaciones Apagado Encendido Encendido por segundos Encendido por grados
  22. 22. Motor Mover la Dirección
  23. 23. Mover Tanque • Puede hacer que un robot avance, retroceda, gire o pare. Use el bloque Mover Tanque para vehículos robot que tienen dos motores grandes, con un motor que conduce el lado izquierdo del vehículo y el otro el lado derecho. Puede hacer que los dos motores funcionen a diferentes velocidades o en diferentes direcciones para hacer que su robot gire. 1.- Selector del puerto. 2.- Modos 3.- Entradas
  24. 24. Mover Tanque • Modos • Apagado: Apaga ambos motores. Use el modo Apagado para detener un robot que se inició con el modo Encendido anteriormente en el programa. • Encendido: Enciende ambos motores, luego continúa inmediatamente al siguiente bloque del programa. Puede controlar la velocidad y la dirección de los motores utilizando las entradas de Potencia y Dirección . Los motores funcionarán hasta que sean detenidos o cambiados por otro bloque más adelante en el programa, o hasta que el programa finalice. • Encendido por segundos: Enciende ambos motores durante la cantidad de segundos en la entrada de segundos , luego los apaga. El bloque esperará hasta que haya pasado el tiempo antes de que el programa continúe al siguiente bloque. • Encendido por grados: Enciende ambos motores, espera hasta que uno de ellos haya girado el número de grados de rotación en la entrada de grados y luego apaga ambos motores. Esto se puede usar para hacer que su robot recorra una distancia específica o gire una cantidad específica. 360 grados de rotación corresponden a una vuelta completa de un motor. • Encendido por rotaciones: Enciende ambos motores, espera hasta que uno de ellos haya activado el número de rotaciones en la entrada de rotaciones , luego apaga ambos motores. Esto se puede usar para hacer que su robot recorra una distancia específica o gire una cantidad específica. Potencia lado Derecho Potencia lado Izquierdo Rotaciones Detener al final
  25. 25. Mover Tanque Encendido por rotaciones Apagado Encendido Encendido por segundos Encendido por grados
  26. 26. Mover Tanque
  27. 27. Pantalla • El bloque de pantalla puede mostrar texto o gráficos en la pantalla del Bloque EV3.
  28. 28. Pantalla Borrar pantalla Pantalla Entrada X Entrada Y • Modos • Texto: • Píxeles puede mostrar texto en cualquier lugar de la pantalla del Bloque EV3. • Cuadrícula muestra texto alineado a una cuadrícula de filas y columnas. Esto facilita la visualización y alineación de múltiples líneas de texto. La altura de una fila es suficiente espacio para mostrar una línea de texto en las fuentes Normal o Negrita, y cada carácter en estas fuentes tiene una columna de ancho. • Formas: • Línea dibuja una línea recta entre dos puntos en la pantalla. • Círculo dibuja un círculo en la pantalla. • Rectángulo dibuja un rectángulo en la pantalla. • Punto dibuja un solo píxel en la pantalla. • Imagen: Dibuja un archivo de imagen gráfica. La entrada del nombre del archivo está en la parte superior del bloque. Le permite elegir de una lista de archivos de imagen. Las imágenes en la categoría "Archivos de imagen LEGO" son los archivos de imagen que se incluyen con el software EV3. Las imágenes que figuran en la categoría "Imágenes del proyecto" son las imágenes que ya se han utilizado en su proyecto. Esto facilita el uso de la misma imagen varias veces en un programa o proyecto. • Reiniciar pantalla: Devuelve la pantalla del Bloque EV3 a la pantalla normal de información que se muestra cuando se ejecuta un programa. Esta pantalla muestra el nombre del programa y otros comentarios. Cuando ejecuta un programa en el Bloque EV3, esta pantalla se muestra hasta que se ejecuta el primer bloque de Pantalla en el programa.
  29. 29. Pantalla Reiniciar pantalla Texto Formas Imagen
  30. 30. Sonido • Emite sonido usando el altavoz dentro del Bloque EV3. Puede reproducir archivos de sonido pregrabados o especificar una nota o tono musical.
  31. 31. Sonido • Modos • Detener: • Detiene cualquier sonido que esté reproduciendo actualmente el Bloque EV3. Esto generalmente se usa para detener un sonido que se inició anteriormente en el programa por un Bloque de sonido que no esperó a que se completara el sonido. • Reproducir archivo: • Reproduce un archivo de sonido pregrabado. La entrada del Nombre de archivo se encuentra en la parte superior del bloque. Le permite elegir entre una lista de efectos de sonido, palabras habladas y frases. Los sonidos en los" Archivos de sonido LEGO " categoría son los archivos de sonido que se incluyen con el software EV3. Los sonidos enumerados en la categoría "Sonidos del proyecto" son los sonidos que ya se han utilizado en su proyecto. Esto facilita el uso del mismo sonido varias veces en un programa o proyecto. • Reproducir tono: Reproduce un tono de una frecuencia específica. La frecuencia del tono controla el tono, en otras palabras, qué tan alto o bajo es el sonido. La entrada de frecuencia especifica la frecuencia del tono en Hz (ciclos por segundo). Puede escribir un número para la frecuencia o elegir una frecuencia de la lista de frecuencias de notas musicales estándar. La entrada Duración controla cuánto durará el tono, en segundos. • Reproducir nota: reproduce una nota musical. La entrada Nota le permite elegir la nota desde un control de teclado de piano. La entrada Duración controla cuánto durará la nota en segundos. Tipo de Reproducción Volumen
  32. 32. Sonido Reproducir Nota Detener Reproducir Archivo Reproducir Tono
  33. 33. Luz de estado del Bloque EV3 • El bloque de luz de estado de ladrillo controla la luz de estado de ladrillo. La luz de estado de ladrillo rodea los botones de ladrillo en la cara del ladrillo EV3. Puede encender la luz de estado del ladrillo en verde, naranja o rojo, apagarla o hacer que se encienda y apague. 1.-Modos 2.-Entradas
  34. 34. Luz de estado del Bloque EV3 Pulso Color• Modos • Apagado: Apaga la luz de estado del ladrillo. • Encendido: Enciende la luz de estado del ladrillo. Puede elegir el color de la luz con la entrada Color . Si Pulso es verdadero, la luz se encenderá y apagará en un patrón repetitivo. • Reiniciar: Devuelve la luz de estado del bloque al patrón de parpadeo verde estándar que indica que se está ejecutando un programa en el bloque EV3.
  35. 35. Luz de estado del Bloque EV3 Apagado Encendido Reiniciar
  36. 36. Maestra: Lilián Cortés

×