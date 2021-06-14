Successfully reported this slideshow.
APPLYING THE GOLDEN RATIO IN GRAPHIC DESIGN TO ENHANCE THE GRAPHIC LAYOUT
Academic Year 2019 - 2020 Chef Advisor Professor Mashhour Mostafa Presented By Lilian Nasser Abi Shakra
一 Quote by Galileo Galilei “Mathematics is the language in which God has written the universe."
Justification This dissertation examines the impact of the Golden Ration on graphical compositions and its effect on enhan...
Significance of the Study (Objective) • The current dissertation aims to determine whether using the Golden Ratio can embr...
Layout problems: organized content, balance, visual hierarchy, crowded layouts, white space, design understanding, collabo...
The Golden Ratio known as the golden section, golden mean, or divine proportion, in mathematics, the irrational number
The Formula always reinforces the concept In mathematics, when the proportion of two amounts is equivalent to the proporti...
Q3 How does integrating the Golden Ratio in the Lebanese graphic design curriculum in higher education provide students wi...
The Hypotheses H1: Applying the Golden Ratio Mathematical Formula Basic Grid enhances the sophomore graphic design student...
Table of contents 01 Literature Review Overview 02 Theoretical Framework 03 Research Method & Design 04 Findings and Discu...
Literature Review Overview The literature review is a survey that provides a scientific source of the topic that the disse...
Walt Disney Video About the Golden Ratio the video is a summary for the Literature Review
Theoretical Framework This dissertation covers four theories that are in relation to the Golden Ratio as a graphic concept...
This study relies on the Algorithmic Measurement Theory which depicts the new measurement theory based on the golden secti...
End of end of the Literature Overview Kant's theory explains that attitude is not defined as aesthetic or it does not depe...
Research Method & Design 03 It explains the methods applied to the dissertation and comprises the theoretical analysis of ...
It is a quantitative research method that studies and observes a group, or various groups after influences are measured by...
Instruments - Pretest- intervention- - Posttest and personal - Observation Context two universities in Beirut - Public Uni...
The dissertation is going to conceptualize a Golden Ratio course addressed to a group of students named treatment group an...
Group Pre-test Intervention Post-test Pre-tested Experimental Group = E (R) O X O Pre-tested Control Group = C (R) O O Unp...
The Total Number /Per Year 2016 (year) 2017 (year) 2018 (year) Total students’ participants in the pubic university 40 Stu...
The Research Studies Study (1) A Pre-Test for Graphic Design Students in Their First University Year, This Study Is Done o...
Criteria Category Principles of Design Aesthetical Symmetry Harmony (7.5 points) Repetition (7.5 points) Rhythm (7.5 point...
Criteria Category Principles of Design Compositional Organization Grid Emphasis (7.5 points) Spacing (white space) (7.5 po...
Findings and Discussions The discussion depends on the findings of the research questions and methodology and their releva...
Based on the three studies, the findings of this dissertation concluded that the Golden Ratio helps in adjusting the spaci...
The usage of the Rule of Thirds is one of the Golden Ratio grid systems (Müller-Brockmann, 1996). The Rule of Thirds is su...
Based on the three studies, the findings of this dissertation concluded that the Golden Ratio supports and guides particip...
Although the Rule of Thirds and the Golden Ratio are totally valid, according to the findings of the three studies, the Go...
the results of the three studies showed that the Rule of Thirds was not as accurate as those of the Golden Ratio even thou...
Based on the findings, the dissertation indicates that both hypothesis one and two (H1 and H2) are approved in Study (1) a...
There is not enough research or studies that support the dissertation. Many studies and researchers have tackled the subje...
Recommended Future Research • The dissertation recommends that students should not just learn the Golden Ratio, but also p...
In conclusion, the graphic design students should learn most of the Golden Ratio’s grid in Lebanese universities. it could...
Chef Advisor Professor Mashhour Mostafa Professor Hind Al-Sofi Dr. Ali Elali Professor Jameel Kassem Dr. Elsa Ghsoub Discu...
Thank You Discussion committee, friends, colleagues, and family
QUESTIONS
APPLYING THE GOLDEN RATIO IN GRAPHIC DESIGN TO ENHANCE THE GRAPHIC LAYOUT

DOI: 10.13140/RG.2.2.25954.45769

DOI: 10.13140/RG.2.2.25954.45769

APPLYING THE GOLDEN RATIO IN GRAPHIC DESIGN TO ENHANCE THE GRAPHIC LAYOUT

  1. 1. APPLYING THE GOLDEN RATIO IN GRAPHIC DESIGN TO ENHANCE THE GRAPHIC LAYOUT
  2. 2. Academic Year 2019 - 2020 Chef Advisor Professor Mashhour Mostafa Presented By Lilian Nasser Abi Shakra
  3. 3. 一 Quote by Galileo Galilei “Mathematics is the language in which God has written the universe."
  4. 4. Justification This dissertation examines the impact of the Golden Ration on graphical compositions and its effect on enhancing the layout design of the Sophomore (first year) Lebanese graphic design students who are studying in private universities and one public university in Beirut region.
  5. 5. Significance of the Study (Objective) • The current dissertation aims to determine whether using the Golden Ratio can embrace a constructive comprehension in graphic design layout composition by integrating the Golden Ratio rule in the Lebanese graphic design curriculum. • This dissertation claims that graphic design students must learn the Golden Ratio rule that allows them to project a beautiful and balanced design, manage their time, and guide their eye through visual perception. • This study examines the importance of teaching Golden Ratio compositions and its impact. • Its main contribution is to understand the results achieved from teaching Golden Ratio to graphic design students at universities in their first year.
  6. 6. Layout problems: organized content, balance, visual hierarchy, crowded layouts, white space, design understanding, collaboration on design, a provided plan for putting elements, design aesthesis. Golden Ratio guideline grids: support and guide participants to find solutions for layout problems and at the same time these guideline grids assist participants in figuring out how to put the right elements in the right place to provoke a beautiful composition The Problematic
  7. 7. The Golden Ratio known as the golden section, golden mean, or divine proportion, in mathematics, the irrational number
  8. 8. The Formula always reinforces the concept In mathematics, when the proportion of two amounts is equivalent to the proportion of their sum to the biggest of the two amounts, to approximately equal to 1.618.
  9. 9. Q3 How does integrating the Golden Ratio in the Lebanese graphic design curriculum in higher education provide students with aesthetical layout design? Q1 To what extent does teaching the Golden Ratio to the Lebanese graphic design students in their first university year affect their art composition skills? Q2 Can the integration of the Golden Ratio in the Lebanese graphic design curriculum of higher education add Symmetry, Cohesion, and Coherence to the sophomore students’ acquisition of layout design? Q4 Does the integration of the Golden Ratio’s grid in the Lebanese Graphic Design curriculum in higher education allow students to enhance the layout composition? The Research Questions
  10. 10. The Hypotheses H1: Applying the Golden Ratio Mathematical Formula Basic Grid enhances the sophomore graphic design students’ skill to create an aesthetical layout design learned by graphic design sophomore students in different Lebanese universities. H2: Applying the Golden Ratio Mathematical Formula Basis Grid, as learned by graphic design sophomore students in different Lebanese universities, leads the graphic design students to design a better-balanced layout composition than designing it using the Rule of Thirds.
  11. 11. Table of contents 01 Literature Review Overview 02 Theoretical Framework 03 Research Method & Design 04 Findings and Discussions
  12. 12. Literature Review Overview The literature review is a survey that provides a scientific source of the topic that the dissertation will cover. 01
  13. 13. Walt Disney Video About the Golden Ratio the video is a summary for the Literature Review
  14. 14. Theoretical Framework This dissertation covers four theories that are in relation to the Golden Ratio as a graphic concept that is relevant to the dissertation problem. 02
  15. 15. This study relies on the Algorithmic Measurement Theory which depicts the new measurement theory based on the golden section. This theory solved the mathematical problem, synthesized the optional measurement algorithms that were not properly resolved in the past, and represented a simplification of familiar measurement algorithms The Four Theories Are : Algorithmic Measurement Theory: Epistemology Theory: Or the theory of knowledge states the possible and legitimate type knowledge Michael Crotty (1998) developed “three processes of knowledge frameworks in his epistemology theory: objectivism, constructivism, and subjectivism” (p. 2). Crotty’s theory is related to the theory of design and design practice, which clarifies the relationship between the work and the knowledge of designers (Feast & Melles 2010).
  16. 16. End of end of the Literature Overview Kant's theory explains that attitude is not defined as aesthetic or it does not depend on the presence of pleasure. The objective of the artist is to discover this pleasure, which effectively relieves and motivates the cognitive load of mental involvement. Aesthetic Theory of Art: it is related to the required study such as descriptive, prescriptive, normative, and managed the question of “what” and “how” to teach (Klauer, 1985). Theory of Teaching:
  17. 17. Research Method & Design 03 It explains the methods applied to the dissertation and comprises the theoretical analysis of the body of methods and principles associated with a branch of knowledge.
  18. 18. It is a quantitative research method that studies and observes a group, or various groups after influences are measured by cause and effect (Creswell & Creswell, 2017). no alteration of an independent variable, no random task to groups, and enclosure of a control or comparison group (Cantrell, 2011). The Methodology Experimental Research Descriptive Comparative Research Probability Sampling Techniques: Systematic Sampling Marshall (1996) stated: “the most common approach is to use random, or probability samples”
  19. 19. Instruments - Pretest- intervention- - Posttest and personal - Observation Context two universities in Beirut - Public University in Beirut - Private University in Beirut Participants - Students between age 18 and 21 that share the same backgrounds, culture, and social level. - Educators The Study Design Variables - Stable variables each year different standards and sometimes teachers. - Non-variables are the project, first-year, major, tools and materials, page size, elements of design, and principles of design.
  20. 20. The dissertation is going to conceptualize a Golden Ratio course addressed to a group of students named treatment group and it is going to proceed to an experimental research using Solomon four-group design to analyze data. A test will be administrated to determine the level of each student in aligning a design in a composition after treatment and to equalize students of 4 groups. THE METHOD
  21. 21. Group Pre-test Intervention Post-test Pre-tested Experimental Group = E (R) O X O Pre-tested Control Group = C (R) O O Unpre-tested Experimental Group = UE (R) X O Unpre-tested Control Group = UC (R) O SOLOMON FOUR-GROUP DESIGN
  22. 22. The Total Number /Per Year 2016 (year) 2017 (year) 2018 (year) Total students’ participants in the pubic university 40 Students: control group (20) and experimental group (20) 40 Students control group (20) and experimental group (20) 40 Students control group (20) and experimental group (20) 120 Students artworks in the pubic university 80 Artworks: pre/ posttest 80 Artworks: pre/posttest 80 Artworks: pre/posttest 240 Artworks students’ participants in the private university 40 Students control group (20) and experimental group (20) 40 Students control group (20) and experimental group (20) 40 Students control group (20) and experimental group (20) 120 Students artworks in the private university 80 Artworks: pre/ posttest 80 Artworks pre/ posttest 80 Artworks pre/ posttest 240 Artworks students’ participants in the both universities 160 Artworks 160 Artworks 160 Artworks 480 Artworks The Samples Table
  23. 23. The Research Studies Study (1) A Pre-Test for Graphic Design Students in Their First University Year, This Study Is Done on Both Student Studying at A Public University and Students Studying at Private University (The Solomon four- group design) Study (2) A Randomized Design in the Pretest and Posttest in The Art Composition Done by Graphic Design Students in Their First University Year This Study Is Done on Both, Student Studying at Public University and Students Studying at Private University Study (3) Comparison Between Projects Done by Graphic Design Students in Their First University Year Between the Golden Ratio and the Rule of Thirds Layouts
  24. 24. Criteria Category Principles of Design Aesthetical Symmetry Harmony (7.5 points) Repetition (7.5 points) Rhythm (7.5 points) Aesthetical Cohesion Contrast (7.5 points) Variety (7.5 points) Movement (7.5 points) Scale and Proportion (7.5 points) Aesthetical Coherence Unity (7.5 points) Requested Elements of Design (7.5 points) Neatness and Execution (2.5 points) Evaluation Table: The Aesthetical Criteria
  25. 25. Criteria Category Principles of Design Compositional Organization Grid Emphasis (7.5 points) Spacing (white space) (7.5 points) Balance and Proximity (7.5 points) Hierarchy and Alignment (7.5 points) Evaluation Table: Compositional Organization Criteria
  26. 26. Findings and Discussions The discussion depends on the findings of the research questions and methodology and their relevance with the Literature Review and Theoretical Framework. 04
  27. 27. Based on the three studies, the findings of this dissertation concluded that the Golden Ratio helps in adjusting the spacing of elements in any design. This result concurs with the Stakhov (1979) in his Algorithmic Measurement Theory which found type solutions that are in grid and spacing. 01 Answering The Research Questions To what extent does teaching the Golden Ratio to the Lebanese graphic design students in their first university year affect their art composition skills?
  28. 28. The usage of the Rule of Thirds is one of the Golden Ratio grid systems (Müller-Brockmann, 1996). The Rule of Thirds is suitably applied in the landscape composition, but it lacks balance once applied to portrait as the image seems to be stretched out. Thus, the Golden Ratio is better than The Rule of Thirds in landscaping and accuracy to more unique images as mentioned in the Algorithmic Measurement Theory (Stakhov, 1979). 02 Answering The Research Questions Can the integration of the Golden Ratio in the Lebanese graphic design curriculum higher education add Symmetry, Cohesion, and Coherence to the sophomore students’ acquisition of layout design?
  29. 29. Based on the three studies, the findings of this dissertation concluded that the Golden Ratio supports and guides participants to find solutions for layout problems and at the same time this Golden Ratio guideline grid assists participants in figuring out how to put the right elements in the right place to provoke a beautiful composition. 03 Answering The Research Questions Does the integration of the Golden Ratio’s grid in the Lebanese Graphic Design curriculum in higher education allow students to enhance the layout composition?
  30. 30. Although the Rule of Thirds and the Golden Ratio are totally valid, according to the findings of the three studies, the Golden Ratio is more recommended as it creates harmonious proportions, provides a sense of beauty, and constitutes a well- organized composition. The Golden Ratio conveys important information to the layout to create an aesthetically pleasing composition that draws the eye to the important elements within it. 04 Answering The Research Questions Does the integration of the Golden Ratio’s grid in the Lebanese Graphic Design curriculum in higher education allow students to enhance the layout composition?
  31. 31. the results of the three studies showed that the Rule of Thirds was not as accurate as those of the Golden Ratio even though the Rule of Thirds was close in its results to the Golden Ratio. The Rule of Thirds is generally used because it has a simple and fixed grid. Answering The Research Questions 05 To what extent does teaching the Golden Ratio to the Lebanese graphic design students in their first university year affect their art composition skills?
  32. 32. Based on the findings, the dissertation indicates that both hypothesis one and two (H1 and H2) are approved in Study (1) and Study (2), while in Study (3) only hypothesis two (H2) is approved and hypothesis one (H1) is partly rejected in the comparison study, Study (3). 06 Answering The Hypothesis H1: Applying the Golden Ratio Mathematical Formula Basic Grid enhances the sophomore graphic design students’ skill to create an aesthetical layout design learned by graphic design sophomore students in different Lebanese universities. H2: Applying the Golden Ratio Mathematical Formula Basis Grid, as learned by graphic design sophomore students in different Lebanese universities, leads the graphic design students to design a better-balanced layout composition than designing it using the Rule of Thirds.
  33. 33. There is not enough research or studies that support the dissertation. Many studies and researchers have tackled the subject, but very few who suggested the Golden Ratio to be integrated in the Graphic Design curriculum. There are not enough graphic design teachers that have enough information about teaching the Golden Ratio. Limitation of The Study First Limitation Second Limitation Third Limitation The learning process of the Golden Ratio where students might encounter difficulties in applying the Golden Ratio as it is based and relied on a mathematical calculation that might not motivate the students to be knowledge seekers.
  34. 34. Recommended Future Research • The dissertation recommends that students should not just learn the Golden Ratio, but also practice and apply it in most of their Graphic Design artworks and projects. • The dissertation recommends that if the Golden Ratio must be learned at all university levels, this depends on the level of learning since the Golden Ratio is the basic core of the grid that derives from nature itself. • The dissertation suggests that mathematical skills should be integrated in the Graphic Design curriculum. • The dissertation reveals that one year might not be enough for students to learn the Golden Ratio and to absorb the condensed content of the Golden Ratio.
  35. 35. In conclusion, the graphic design students should learn most of the Golden Ratio’s grid in Lebanese universities. it could be also concluded that the Golden Ratio objectively aims significantly enhances the aesthetic and the well-balanced layout. In spite of the difficulties in the learning process of the Golden Ratio, it assists designers to understand how to organize the elements in a composition to create balance, space, and beauty. The dissertation emphasizes the importance of the Golden Ratio in the Graphic Design curriculum for sophomore students in Lebanese universities. The Conclusion
  36. 36. Chef Advisor Professor Mashhour Mostafa Professor Hind Al-Sofi Dr. Ali Elali Professor Jameel Kassem Dr. Elsa Ghsoub Discussion Committee
  37. 37. Thank You Discussion committee, friends, colleagues, and family
  38. 38. QUESTIONS

