Mapping & Evaluating Dar Es Salaam’s Tech Entrepreneurship Network: Research results from “Mapping Entrepreneurship Ecosys...
This research was made possible with funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Our work seeks to answer three questions: 1. How do entrepreneurs reach scale individually within their own companies? 2. ...
This project utilizes a global methodology developed by Endeavor Insight in partnership with research institutions and aca...
This research examined the entrepreneurship ecosystems for software companies in six cities: Target Cities & Industries La...
Research Questions & Definitions 1. Scale: How much scale exists in the software entrepreneurship ecosystems of Dar Es Sal...
How many entrepreneurial tech companies exist in Dar Es Salaam? 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016...
How many jobs have local tech entrepreneurs created at their companies? 400+ Entrepreneurial Software Companies Located in...
How is this job growth distributed among companies in Dar Es Salaam? 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Bottom 10...
0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Bottom Quartile 2nd Quartile 3rd Quartile Top Quartile Top 10% What do the fou...
Scale: Networks of tech founders have also developed in each of these cities. Visualization of the Entrepreneur Network am...
0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Bottom Quartile 2nd Quartile 3rd Quartile Top Quartile Top 10% How do the top ...
Leaders in Dar Es Salaam’s tech community have an opportunity to build additional capacity. • A large number of local foun...
Five ways to increase capacity among local tech founders & cultivate an entrepreneur-led sector: 1. Facilitate more mentor...
Endeavor insight: Dar Es Salaam Tech

Mapping and Evaluating Dar Es Salaam's
Tech Entrepreneurship Network

Endeavor insight: Dar Es Salaam Tech

