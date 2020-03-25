Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ESKULANAK KOMUNEKO PAPERAREN KARTOIEKIN
https://ecologiahoy.net/reciclado-diy/50-manualidades-con-tubos-de-carton/
Komuneko paperaren kartoiarekin
Komuneko paperaren kartoiarekin
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Komuneko paperaren kartoiarekin

22 views

Published on

Komuneko paperaren kartoi berrerabiliekin egiteko eskulanetarako ideiak. Lehen Hezkuntzako 1. maila.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Komuneko paperaren kartoiarekin

  1. 1. ESKULANAK KOMUNEKO PAPERAREN KARTOIEKIN
  2. 2. https://ecologiahoy.net/reciclado-diy/50-manualidades-con-tubos-de-carton/

×