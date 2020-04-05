Successfully reported this slideshow.
MUINASJUTT Esitluse koostas Liia Lees 2015
ME KÕIK OLEME PÄRIT MUINASJUTUST
RAHVALUULE Rahvajutud Rahvalaulu d Vanasõnad Muinasjutud Muistendid jne Mõistatused Kõnekäänu d
Muinasjutu tunnused on…
ALGUSLAUSE
LÕPULAUSE
ÕNNELIK LÕPP
VASTANDAMINE
ARVUD 3 7 12
KORDUS
IME-ESEMED
FANTASTILISED TEGELASED
MÄÄRAMATU AEG JA KOHT
OLEMUS, OLUKORD
ÕPETLIK SÕNUM
KAS TUNNED MUINASJUTTE?
KORDAME ÜLE https://answergarden.ch/1172328
Muinasjutu teema kokkuvõte

  1. 1. MUINASJUTT Esitluse koostas Liia Lees 2015
  2. 2. ME KÕIK OLEME PÄRIT MUINASJUTUST
  3. 3. RAHVALUULE Rahvajutud Rahvalaulu d Vanasõnad Muinasjutud Muistendid jne Mõistatused Kõnekäänu d
  4. 4. Muinasjutu tunnused on…
  5. 5. ALGUSLAUSE
  6. 6. LÕPULAUSE
  7. 7. ÕNNELIK LÕPP
  8. 8. VASTANDAMINE
  9. 9. ARVUD 3 7 12
  10. 10. KORDUS
  11. 11. IME-ESEMED
  12. 12. FANTASTILISED TEGELASED
  13. 13. MÄÄRAMATU AEG JA KOHT
  14. 14. OLEMUS, OLUKORD
  15. 15. ÕPETLIK SÕNUM
  16. 16. KAS TUNNED MUINASJUTTE?
  20. 20. KORDAME ÜLE https://answergarden.ch/1172328
