EM 203 Ms. Ligievette B. Pentinio / Ms. Jamaica Maribeth M. Lawi Management of Technology And Resources Reporters
A suitable school site is one that best serves educational activities, enables the optimum utilization of resources, hence...
In determining the location of the school site, accessibility and suitable surrounding environment are important considera...
School site and its immediate vicinity shall be free from any condition endangering the health, safety and moral growth of...
School site and its immediate vicinity shall be free from any condition endangering the health, safety and moral growth of...
A graphic representation of Site Development Program is referred to as Site Development Plan.
 to anticipate the future needs and development of a school  To show improvements
REFERENCES: https://www.slideshare.net/NicolettaGrace/school-site-and-floor-plan?fbclid=IwAR2MiSCdGjnPyOzRIujDiOx8364K-aZ9...
SITE DEVELOPMENT PLANNING (SCHOOL)

This is about SITE DEVELOPMENT PLANNING (SCHOOL)

  1. 1. EM 203 Ms. Ligievette B. Pentinio / Ms. Jamaica Maribeth M. Lawi Management of Technology And Resources Reporters
  2. 2. A suitable school site is one that best serves educational activities, enables the optimum utilization of resources, hence shall requirements on location, accessibility, meet the topography, soil condition, and size and disaster/risk reduction measures.
  3. 3. In determining the location of the school site, accessibility and suitable surrounding environment are important considerations. School buildings and other structures must strictly follow standard technical specifications.
  4. 4. School site and its immediate vicinity shall be free from any condition endangering the health, safety and moral growth of the pupils/students. It shall be located beyond 200 meters of places of ill-repute.
  5. 5. School site and its immediate vicinity shall be free from any condition endangering the health, safety and moral growth of the pupils/students. The contour of the land shall be preferably level and have no irregular boundaries.
  6. 6. A graphic representation of Site Development Program is referred to as Site Development Plan.
  7. 7.  to anticipate the future needs and development of a school  To show improvements
  8. 8. REFERENCES: https://www.slideshare.net/NicolettaGrace/school-site-and-floor-plan?fbclid=IwAR2MiSCdGjnPyOzRIujDiOx8364K-aZ9W-owznHCMWZL-qy8qOgGMT3snbc https://www.slideshare.net/sherlaperena/school-site-development?fbclid=IwAR0HaJHxm3v-Ba9iTNZX5A3d7mb-GkkpIW0F0CGMVwQNIxY3pyGapZcEsYU https://www.slideshare.net/edgarabanil/school-site-development-planppt?fbclid=IwAR1wb3AJ91gM1qGMGFlLlWTuOd-f-4e9QTJplGTHo83alHChHtzaC7PnQuI

