Bangladesh startup ecosystem report 2020

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Bangladesh’s Startup Ecosystem has experienced incredible growth since its journey began in the early 2010s. The ecosystem is now coming of age, riding on - USD 200 million in investments, government initiatives, global & local accelerator programs propelling 1,000+ active Startups, who have created 1.5 million+ employment in Bangladesh with products and services which are increasingly becoming part of the country’s everyday life.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment