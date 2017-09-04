Planificacion matematicas

1 _ 3 4 _ 7 8 9 __2 5 10
15 14 __ __ __10 _ 8 7 61312 11 9
25 30 __ 40 __ __ 5535 45 50
20 30 40 __ __ 70 100 ___ 300 400 ___ 5060 200 500 101 102 ___ ___ ___103104105 ¿Qué diferencia aprecian?
152 ___ 162 167 ___ 56 ___ ___ 62 ___ 130 ___ 120 115 ___ 157 162 58 60 64 125 110
 Las matemáticas en general son muy difíciles de enseñar puesto que hoy en dia a pocos estudiantes les gustan, centrarlos...
  6. 6.  Las matemáticas en general son muy difíciles de enseñar puesto que hoy en dia a pocos estudiantes les gustan, centrarlos en solo “pasar materia” y que escriban ejercicios no apoyan a que este gusto mejore por lo que el recurso utilizado en esta clase, llama a que los estudiantes sean los protagonistas encontrando ellos “su nuevo conocimiento” y descubriendo ellos mismos nuevos conceptos mediante actividades con recursos tics que a la vez son pictóricos.

