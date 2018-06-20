Successfully reported this slideshow.
What a Sex Therapist Is Really Thinking Howdoes sex therapy work? I will spend five to six sessions doing a thorough asses...
message that it is OK to have these feelings and that long-term couples can have enduring sex lives. If a child grew up wi...
partner is into and being able to talk confidently about it in a way that your partner can receive without negativity. Som...
Keeping up an erotic connection takes a mindfulness that both partners need to practice. Just because you fell in love and...
of conflict in general and repress their frustration and sadness about the lack of sex. They’re usually too anxious to bri...
What a sex therapist is really thinking

I will spend five to six sessions doing a thorough assessment, which includes getting details of the history of the problem and finding out about each partner’s familial and sexual history, including sexual trauma.
A sexual history helps me understand the verbal and nonverbal messages a client received as a child about what sex might be like. If a child remembered her parents enjoyably flirting with one another and expressing love through kisses and date nights, they received a message that it is OK to have these feelings and that long-term couples can have enduring sex lives.

What a sex therapist is really thinking

  1. 1. What a Sex Therapist Is Really Thinking Howdoes sex therapy work? I will spend five to six sessions doing a thorough assessment, which includes getting details of the history of the problem and finding out about each partner’s familial and sexual history, including sexual trauma. A sexual history helps me understand the verbal and nonverbal messages a client received as a child about what sex might be like. If a child remembered her parents enjoyably flirting with one another and expressing love through kisses and date nights, they received a
  2. 2. message that it is OK to have these feelings and that long-term couples can have enduring sex lives. If a child grew up with messages of shame, anger, and isolation around the topic of sexuality, they feel shame about their own desires and try to suppress them. I also ask about the relationships a person has had in the past that contributed to their attitudes about sex. Then I ask the couple what they have done to try to fix the problem. And I inquire about each person’s history with other medical professionals including urologists, primary care physicians, therapists, psychiatrists, gynecologists and endocrinologists. I feel it is critical for all treating professionals to work as a holistic system. Clients can expect to attend weekly sessions and for the sex therapist to help them become more comfortable talking about their sexual issues in detail. Sometimes, problems are treated and improved within 10 sessions, other times they may take six months to a year or more to address. Certified sex therapists have to be licensed in a mental-health discipline and use only verbal communication with their clients. Do you give homework? I encourage clients to engage in activities between sessions so that they begin to integrate their learning and put it into action. In terms of communication, what is sexy? I tell my clients: “Just as beauty is in the eye of the beholder, sexy is in the eye (or ear, touch, etc.) of the partner.” The difficulty is figuring out what you’re into and what your
  3. 3. partner is into and being able to talk confidently about it in a way that your partner can receive without negativity. Some people respond to sounds or conversations as their erotic trigger while others are much more visual and would like to see their partner in certain clothing or positions as a signal. For many people having these conversations of what they’re looking for in terms of triggers can be challenging since they’ve received little to no education except what they’ve seen in films or books. Howoften do the couples seeking therapy have sex? There is no average of frequency in my couples. Some couples have sexual activity once a week, others a handful of times a year. Still others have some type of sex five times a week. My goal is to help them come to a realistic agreement based on their desires. How do you get someone to open up? I connect with a client by asking them about their lives, who they are beyond the problem they’re bringing in to discuss. People are anxious their first time meeting with a sex therapist so it is helpful for both to discover the areas of their lives in which they have strengths before asking them about the problem they want to discuss. I’ll also use humor if the person is open to it, since I find it can be relaxing and potentially healing. What is the best way to maintainattractionin a long-term relationship?
  4. 4. Keeping up an erotic connection takes a mindfulness that both partners need to practice. Just because you fell in love and there was a lot of passionate attraction in the beginning, you can’t sit back and expect it to continue. You have to keep flirtation, seduction, novelty and surprise going on a regular basis so that you and your partner continue to “play” together. Sex isn’t just a matter of moves and techniques but also a sense of entitlement to relax and fully immerse oneself in intimacy, pleasure and play. Does lack of sex typically precede other problems,or do couples typically have other problems that lead to a lack of sex? The answer is both. There are couples who have a negative communication pattern that leads one or both partners to avoid sex. If a person feels their partner continually shuts their concerns down with defensiveness, contempt or iciness, their conflicts never get resolved but are swept under the rug. There are also couples who gradually lessen the amount of sexual contact until it becomes very infrequent or avoided completely. Although they may love and enjoy spending time with one another outside the bedroom, one partner generally sounds the call by contacting me or having an affair. These are couples who aren’t only avoidant of sexuality but avoidant
  5. 5. of conflict in general and repress their frustration and sadness about the lack of sex. They’re usually too anxious to bring it up in a direct way out of fear of the answer. I can help them navigate what led to the avoidance and give them guidance on reinvigorating their sex life.

