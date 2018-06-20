What a sex therapist is really thinking

I will spend five to six sessions doing a thorough assessment, which includes getting details of the history of the problem and finding out about each partner’s familial and sexual history, including sexual trauma.

A sexual history helps me understand the verbal and nonverbal messages a client received as a child about what sex might be like. If a child remembered her parents enjoyably flirting with one another and expressing love through kisses and date nights, they received a message that it is OK to have these feelings and that long-term couples can have enduring sex lives.