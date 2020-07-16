Update on STROKE (2020) by Dr Rahul Jain & Dr Sharda Jain

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Topic :- Update on STROKE (2020) Dr Rahul JainDr Sharda Jain
CONTENTS- • DEFINITION • TERMINOLOGIES • TYPES • PATHOGENESIS • CLINICAL FEATURES • NORMAL FUNCTIONS • INVESTIGATIONS • TR...
DEFINITION- • IT REFERS TO ACUTE NEUROLOGICAL IMPAIRMENT THAT FOLLOWS INTERRUPTION IN BLOOD SUPPLY TO SPECIFIC AREA OF BRA...
TERMINOLOGIES • TRANSIENT ISCHEMIC ATTACK • REVERSIBLE ISCHEMIC NEUROLOGICAL DEFICIT(RIND)
TYPES- • STROKE IS MAINLY OF 2 TYPES- • ISCHEMIC STROKE • HAEMORRHAGIC STROKE
ISCHEMIC STROKE EMBOLIC STROKE LACUNAR STROKE THROMBOTIC STROKE(AS)
HAEMORRHAGIC STROKE SUBARACHNOID HG SUBDURAL HG OR EXTRADURAL HG INTRAPARENCHYMAL BLEED
PATHOGENESIS- • RISK FACTORS(LIPID LEVELS,HTN,SMOKING,ALCOHOL,DM,VA SCULITIS,AGE,OCP) • THROMBOSIS OF VESSEL CAUSING TISSU...
PATHOGENESIS(HG STROKES)- • RUPTURE OF BLOOD VESSEL WITHIN PARENCHYMA DUE TO VERY HIGH BP(HTN EMERGENCY) • COMMON SITES-BA...
CLINICAL FEATURES- • MODE OF ONSET 1. EMBOLISM-SECONDS 2. THROMBOSIS-MINUTES TO HOURS(SLEEP) 3. HAEMORRHAGE-HT OF EXERTION...
CLINICAL FEATURES- • EVOLUTION OF PARALYSIS- 1. EMBOLISM-MAXIMAL WEAKNESS AT PRESENTATION 2. THROMBOSIS-INCREASES IN HOSPI...
CLINICAL FEATURES- • INCREASED ICP- SEIZURES,VOMITING,HEADACHE,BLURRING OF VISION • SPECIFIC SYMPTOMS- 1. SPECIFIC TO SPEC...
7th CRANIAL NERVE LESION-
NORMAL FUNCTIONS- • FRONTAL LOBE-MOTOR AREA,MICTURATION AREA,WORD FORMATION AREA(BROCS’S),EMOTIONAL CENTRE • PARIETAL LOBE...
INVESTIGATIONS • CINCINNATI PREHOSPITAL STROKE SCALE • NCCT BRAIN • If NCCT BRAIN NORMAL► MRI BRAIN,FLAIR,DWI • VASCULAR I...
EDHCT SCAN -SDH
• MRI ISCHEMIC STROKE
CINCINNATI PREHOSPITAL STROKE SCORE- • FACIAL DROOP • ARM DRIFT • ABNORMAL SPEECH • SENSTIVITY-59% • SPECIFICITY-89%
MANAGEMENT OF HG STROKE- • REVERSAL OF COAGULOPATHY(VIT K,FFP) • BP>185/110 SHOULD BE LOWERED USING NON VASODILATING DRUGS...
MANAGEMENT-(ISCHEMIC STROKE) • GOLDEN PERIOD-4.5HRS(6HRS-EUROPE ,3HRS- US) • THROMBOLYTICS-RECOM TISSUE PLASMINOGEN ACTIVA...
ISCHEMIC STROKE MANAGEMNET- • STATINS • NEUROPROTECTION-NIMODIPINE,MAGNESIUM • SUPPORTIVE 1. BP MANAGEMENT 2. FEVER CONTRO...
DEFINITION
TERMINOLOGIES
TYPES
PATHOGENESIS
CLINICAL FEATURES
NORMAL FUNCTIONS
INVESTIGATIONS
TREATMENT

  3. 3. CONTENTS- • DEFINITION • TERMINOLOGIES • TYPES • PATHOGENESIS • CLINICAL FEATURES • NORMAL FUNCTIONS • INVESTIGATIONS • TREATMENT
  4. 4. DEFINITION- • IT REFERS TO ACUTE NEUROLOGICAL IMPAIRMENT THAT FOLLOWS INTERRUPTION IN BLOOD SUPPLY TO SPECIFIC AREA OF BRAIN. • WHO DEFINITION-RAPIDLY DEVELOPING CLINICAL SIGNS OF DISTURBANCE OF CEREBRAL FUNCTION LASTING MORE THAN 24HRS OR LONGER OR LEADING TO DEATH WITH NO APPARENT CAUSE OTHER THAN VASCULAR.
  5. 5. TERMINOLOGIES • TRANSIENT ISCHEMIC ATTACK • REVERSIBLE ISCHEMIC NEUROLOGICAL DEFICIT(RIND)
  6. 6. TYPES- • STROKE IS MAINLY OF 2 TYPES- • ISCHEMIC STROKE • HAEMORRHAGIC STROKE
  7. 7. ISCHEMIC STROKE EMBOLIC STROKE LACUNAR STROKE THROMBOTIC STROKE(AS)
  8. 8. HAEMORRHAGIC STROKE SUBARACHNOID HG SUBDURAL HG OR EXTRADURAL HG INTRAPARENCHYMAL BLEED
  9. 9. PATHOGENESIS- • RISK FACTORS(LIPID LEVELS,HTN,SMOKING,ALCOHOL,DM,VA SCULITIS,AGE,OCP) • THROMBOSIS OF VESSEL CAUSING TISSUE DEATH CAUSING LIQUEFACTIVE NECROSIS • PENUMBRA SIZE WORSENING WITH FEVER AND HYPERGLYCEMIA
  10. 10. PATHOGENESIS(HG STROKES)- • RUPTURE OF BLOOD VESSEL WITHIN PARENCHYMA DUE TO VERY HIGH BP(HTN EMERGENCY) • COMMON SITES-BASAL GANGLIA,THALAMUS,CEREBELLUM,PONS
  11. 11. CLINICAL FEATURES- • MODE OF ONSET 1. EMBOLISM-SECONDS 2. THROMBOSIS-MINUTES TO HOURS(SLEEP) 3. HAEMORRHAGE-HT OF EXERTION OR STRESS • PRECIPITATING FACTORS- 1. EMBOLISM-EXERTION 2. THROMBOSIS-SLEEP 3. HAEMORRHAGE-HEIGHT OF EMOTION
  12. 12. CLINICAL FEATURES- • EVOLUTION OF PARALYSIS- 1. EMBOLISM-MAXIMAL WEAKNESS AT PRESENTATION 2. THROMBOSIS-INCREASES IN HOSPITAL 3. HAEMORRHAGE-CAN IMPROVE OR DETERIORATE. • RELEVANT H/O- 1. EMBOLISM-H/O HEART DISEASE 2. THROMBOSIS-H/O TIA, 3. HAEMORRHAGE- HTN,SEIZURES,VOMITING,HEADACHE
  13. 13. CLINICAL FEATURES- • INCREASED ICP- SEIZURES,VOMITING,HEADACHE,BLURRING OF VISION • SPECIFIC SYMPTOMS- 1. SPECIFIC TO SPECIFIC BRAIN PART INVOLVED 2. STROKE DUE TO LENTICULOSRIATE BRANCH OF MCA OCCLUSION-POSTERIOR LIMB OF INTERNAL CAPSULE PRESENTING AS C/L HEMIPLEGIA AND C/L UMN 7TH NERVE PALSY
  14. 14. 7th CRANIAL NERVE LESION-
  15. 15. NORMAL FUNCTIONS- • FRONTAL LOBE-MOTOR AREA,MICTURATION AREA,WORD FORMATION AREA(BROCS’S),EMOTIONAL CENTRE • PARIETAL LOBE-SENSORY AREA,OPTIC RADIATION,TASTE • TEMPORAL LOBE-AUDITORY AREA,SPEECH COMPREHENSION AREA,OLFACTION,OPTIC RADIATION,MEMORY • OCCIPITAL LOBE-VISION
  16. 16. INVESTIGATIONS • CINCINNATI PREHOSPITAL STROKE SCALE • NCCT BRAIN • If NCCT BRAIN NORMAL► MRI BRAIN,FLAIR,DWI • VASCULAR IMAGING(MR,CTANGIOGRAPHY) • ECG,2D ECHO
  17. 17. EDHCT SCAN -SDH
  18. 18. • MRI ISCHEMIC STROKE
  19. 19. CINCINNATI PREHOSPITAL STROKE SCORE- • FACIAL DROOP • ARM DRIFT • ABNORMAL SPEECH • SENSTIVITY-59% • SPECIFICITY-89%
  20. 20. MANAGEMENT OF HG STROKE- • REVERSAL OF COAGULOPATHY(VIT K,FFP) • BP>185/110 SHOULD BE LOWERED USING NON VASODILATING DRUGS-LABETALOL,NICARDIPINE • ICP CONTROL(MANNITOL,BARBITURATES) • SEIZURE PROPHYLAXIS • STEROIDS(DEC VASOGENIC CEREBRAL EDEMA) • HYPERVENTILATION • COMPLICATIONS MONITORING • SUPPORTIVE MANAGEMENT
  21. 21. MANAGEMENT-(ISCHEMIC STROKE) • GOLDEN PERIOD-4.5HRS(6HRS-EUROPE ,3HRS- US) • THROMBOLYTICS-RECOM TISSUE PLASMINOGEN ACTIVATORS 0.9MG/KG(UPTO 90MG) • ENDOVASCULAR MECHANICAL THROMBECTOMY • ANTIPLATELETS • ANTICOAGULANTS
  22. 22. ISCHEMIC STROKE MANAGEMNET- • STATINS • NEUROPROTECTION-NIMODIPINE,MAGNESIUM • SUPPORTIVE 1. BP MANAGEMENT 2. FEVER CONTROL 3. SERUM GLUCOSE 4. ICP CONTROL 5. ANTIBIOTICS(PNEUMONIA),RT FEEDS 6. DVT MANAGEMENT • REHABILITATION-PHYSIOTHERAPY
