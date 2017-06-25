Articulo de-divulgación

ESCUELA NORMAL EXPERIMENTAL DE EL FUERTE “PROFESOR MIGUEL CASTILLO CRUZ” EXTENSIÓN MAZATLÁN Asignatura: Producción de text...
Obesidad y sobrepeso en estudiantes de educación primaria Resumen La alimentación juega un papel demasiado importante en l...
Abstract The nutrition playsa very important role in the health of students, poor nutrition has an unfavorable influence o...
Introducción Una necesidad sentida que destaca de entre varias en la primaria José Antonio Sarabia López, son los hábitos ...
la cual, existe una sociedad, cultura, historia, contextos externo e interno muy favorable, pues estos repercuten de maner...
De igual manera es importante que el docente diagnostique problemáticas y necesidades que se presenten en el entorno escol...
Hábitos alimenticios inadecuados en el hogar: Se refiere a la cultura o influencia que se a aceptados por parte de los niñ...
Por último, la mayoría de las gráficas resultaron que existe y que resulta urgente trabajar en dicha necesidad, pues la ma...
desarrollo. “Los padres tienen una gran influencia sobre los hábitos alimentarios de los niños y son ellos los que deben d...
Las causas que menciona OCDE anteriormente causa problemas para las familias mexicanas, pues no pueden recibir la atención...
Consideramos importante investigar nuevos y mejores métodos que fueran adecuados para dicho análisis, en donde con una seg...
a lo largo de toda la vida o adoptarlo en una fase posterior de la vida, (privacidad, 2017). Por ello, que mediante este p...
especial énfasis en el análisis y la comprensión de problemas y necesidades sociales, permite a los jóvenes implicarse en ...
cual con sitio en quemar el contenido de una bolsa de sabritas, para se mostrara en que se convierte lo que se come. Se im...
malos hábitos alimenticios de estos. Al final se realizaron gráficas para identificar el crecimiento de mejora en los alum...
10 alumnos más. Por ultimo en el nivel C se da a conocer los alumnos que saben cuidar su alimentación y saben los importan...
En este grado se logró identificar una mejora mucho más relevante que la anterior, donde los alumnos mostraron interés por...
Final En la última evaluación se logró identificar una mejora en los alumnos de tercer grado en el nivel A un total de 4 a...
Cierre En la evaluación final de este grupo, no se logró identificar un gran cambio con el paso de la semana. En el nivel ...
Todas las necesidades alimenticias inadecuadas para la salud de los estudiantes que de no ser tratadas podrían traer múlti...
Bibliografía Adrián Díaz, C. C. (Junio de 2003). EDUCACION PARA LA VIDA DE LA ESCUELA A LA CASA. Recuperado el 12 de Junio...
privacidad, P. d. (2017). Salud sin daño. Recuperado el 11 de Junio de 20419, de Salud sin daño: https://saludsindanio.org...
  ESCUELA NORMAL EXPERIMENTAL DE EL FUERTE "PROFESOR MIGUEL CASTILLO CRUZ" EXTENSIÓN MAZATLÁN Asignatura: Producción de textos académicos. Contenido: Articulo de divulgación. Titular de la Asignatura: Karem Dennisse Álvarez Tornero. Alumnos: Alvarado Sandoval Luis Fernando Avena Peralta Lidio de Jesús Colado Cruz Ana Karime Loaiza Rivera Valeria de Jesús Grado y grupo: 3 "C".
  2. 2. Obesidad y sobrepeso en estudiantes de educación primaria Resumen La alimentación juega un papel demasiado importante en la salud de los estudiantes, el llevar a cabo una mala alimentación influye desfavorablemente sobre el desarrollo de la salud del niño, llevándolo a adquiriendo en un futuro enfermedades como la obesidad y sobre peso, entre otras. Se desarrolló una serie de encuestas para docentes, padres de familia y alumnado, esto con el objetivo substancial de identificar y analizar gustos, preferencias y mala alimentación en los educandos. Fue un total de 132 estudiantes quienes fueron cuestionados para registrar que tanta comida chatarra consumen, mismamente 15 docentes y 66 padres de familia para conocer de que manera influyen en la nutrición de los niños y niñas de la escuela primaria “José Antonio López Sarabia”. Lamentablemente el tasa del consumo de alimentos en los alumnos fue que un total de 86% consume golosinas casi diario, un 46% de los padres encuestados están en disconformidad con el alimento que venden en la cooperativa escolar ya que la mayor parte es comida chatarra, otro 62% de los padres de familia prefieren dar lonche a sus hijos para almorzar, esto nos indica que algunos padres se preocupan por la alimentación que asume su hijo, lo cual consideramos positivo. Asimismo, aparentemente nos damos cuenta que existe una deficiencia en la educación alimentaria y hábitos alimentarios en determinados estudiantes, los cuales son expuestos a adquirir una grave enfermedad. Palabras claves: Obesidad, Sobrepeso, Alimentación, Hábitos, Enfermedades.
  3. 3. Abstract The nutrition playsa very important role in the health of students, poor nutrition has an unfavorable influence on the development of the child's health, leading to the acquisition of diseases such as obesity and overweight, and some others. To carry on a bad nutrition adversely affect the development of child health leading to future diseases such as obesity and overweight, and some others. We developed a series of surveys for teachers, parents and students, with the substantial objective of identifying and analyzing tastes, preferences and poor nutrition in learners. It was a total of 132 students who were questioned to register that so much junk food consumed, 15 teachers and 66 parents to know how they influence the nutrition of the children of the "José Antonio López Sarabia" elementary school. Unfortunately the rate of food consumption in students was that a total of 86% consume snacks almost daily, 46% of the parents surveyed are in disagreement with the food sold in the school cooperative since most of it is junk food, Another 62% of parents prefer to give lunch to their children for lunch, this indicates that some parents worry about the food that their child assumes, which we consider positive. However, we seem to realize that there is a deficiency in food education and eating habits in certain students, who are exposed to serious illness.
  4. 4. Introducción Una necesidad sentida que destaca de entre varias en la primaria José Antonio Sarabia López, son los hábitos alimenticios inadecuados, ya que se identificó a través de la investigación empírica, alumnos desde tempranas horas del día consumir comida chatarra, que en su mayoría, son productos que no son vendidos en la cooperativa escolar, lo cual es una situación preocupante, que de no ser tratada provoca enfermedades en relación con la obesidad y sobrepeso. Se sabe que actualmente, la obesidad y sobrepeso son los problemas nutricionales más preocupantes en México, ya que, de acuerdo a (UNICEF), México ocupa el primer lugar mundial en obesidad infantil, y el segundo en obesidad en adultos, y, en la primaria José Antonio Sarabia López, a través de la aplicación de distintos instrumentos, se obtuvo que el 98% de la muestra seleccionada que comprende 132 alumnos, consumen comida chatarra diariamente. Fue necesario identificar causas, así como factores y sujetos que dan origen a la situación existente, y, por lo descrito anteriormente, fue necesario intervenir en la búsqueda de una mejora mediante distintas estrategias con objetivos y metas claras, para todo esto fue necesario tomar en cuenta las características del contexto. Es indispensable conocer a detalle las características del contexto en el que nos encontramos inmersos, y que posteriormente posibilitaron la creación de procedimientos y técnicas de investigación necesarias para delimitar objetivos y orientar el rumbo de la intervención apegándose a las necesidades y circunstancias del medio en el que se centra el trabajo. La escuela primaria Profesor José Antonio Sarabia López turno matutino se encuentra ubicada en el fraccionamiento Prados del Sol sobre la calle Llanura, en
  5. 5. la cual, existe una sociedad, cultura, historia, contextos externo e interno muy favorable, pues estos repercuten de manera directa en la educación académica y moral de los educandos. El contexto no repercute de forma negativa en la sociedad, ya que desde el camino que conduce a la institución las casas, negocios y familias, se observa que son de una economía media pues la mayoría cuenta con transporte (carro) y casa propia, en pocas ocasiones se veía llegar a los padres de familia en transporte público a dejar y recoger a sus hijos. Por otra parte, el contexto escolar interno cuenta con muy buenas condiciones, con lo que la respectiva primaria cuenta con 12 aulas de clases, un salón especial para USAER, una cancha con techumbre, una cooperativa escolar, todas en muy buenas condiciones los cuales favorecen para el desarrollo mutuo de los niños como el académico, el personal o cultural, estos se ven favorecedores y reflejados durante las actitudes. Durante un análisis y una observación directa en la sociedad, escolar y de los educandos, no se logró percatar deficiencias que en ocasiones son frecuentes en instituciones educativas, pues la convivencia, acoso escolar, vandalismo, entre otros, no eran notables a simple vista, así que con base al empirismo se obtuvo que el problema ante el cual se busca una mejora es en relación a las enfermedades de obesidad y sobrepeso ya que trabajar en su prevención es de suma importancia para un futuro saludable para alumnos en edad escolar. El diálogo y las experiencias en el equipo fueron los que nos ayudaron a que a partir de la investigación empírica tomamos la decisión de intervenir en el mejoramiento de este problema todo esto mediante el método del empirismo el cual hace mención que “La mente no puede conocer las cosas más que a partir de las ideas que tiene sobre ellas.
  6. 6. De igual manera es importante que el docente diagnostique problemáticas y necesidades que se presenten en el entorno escolar, que pueden ser consecuencia de factores externos, como lo es la influencia de la sociedad, generando problemáticas socioeducativas, todo esto para conocer la realidad e intervenir de manera pertinente. Problema de investigación En la escuela primaria “José Antonio Sarabia López” se llevó a cabo una investigación en donde mediante observaciones, entrevistas y diálogos se detectó una necesidad o problemática sentida, la cual es, que existe una mala alimentación en los estudiantes, lo cual podría provocar enfermedades futuras como obesidad y sobrepeso, esto resulta importante pues en la cooperativa instalada en dicha institución no se vende comida chatarra sin embargo, algunos alimentos que los estudiantes consumen en recreo son Sabritas, refrescos, galletas, golosinas y más. Es decir, los hábitos alimenticios surgen del entorno exterior donde sujetos de la comunidad, compañeros e incluso padres de familia son los causantes de la influencia de los alimentos consumidos por los educandos. Pues dicha población fue objeto de estudio ya que; se incluyeron en la investigación así como personal docentes, estudiantes, sociedad y padres de familia, pues a dichos sujetos se aplicó una encuesta acerca de sus gustos, preferencias alimentarias y frecuencia de consumo semanal de alimentos chatarras o saludables por lo que la muestra de las entrevistas coincidió con preferencias o hábitos negativos de alimentación. Esta necesidad puede estar surgiendo por distintos aspectos ya sea por la cultura alimentaria en el hogar o por apatía por parte del educando, en las variables siguientes se explican las causas y consecuencias:
  7. 7. Hábitos alimenticios inadecuados en el hogar: Se refiere a la cultura o influencia que se a aceptados por parte de los niños por alimentos chatarra, donde el papá o mamá prefiere premiar y alimentar a su hijo con comidas que son las inadecuados para una vida saludable, influyéndoles en el consumo incorrecto de alimentos, siendo esto una provocación a la preferencia por el consumo de alimentos chatarra. Fácil acceso a comida chatarra: Se refiere al número de veces que los niños y padres de familia consumen y piden alimentos chatarra o comida rápida como: las carnes empanizadas, las carnes procesadas, los mariscos, hamburguesas, pizzas o cualquier otro alimento, lo cual estos tipos de alimentos son consumidas en el hogar entre 3-4 días o todos los días según las respuestas de los padres y alumnos, esto resulta preocupante pues estos pueden provocar severas enfermedades como en esta ocasión son obesidad y sobrepeso. Sedentarismo: Esta es una variable que se refiere al sedentarismo, es decir, el alumno tiene apatía por realizar una rutina de actividades física o algún deporte para el cuidado de sí mismo. Atracones de comida: A diferencia de las otras esta puede ser observada directamente en los alumnos antes, durante y después del horario escolar, ya que el consumo era en exceso y no de alimentos que resultarían adecuadas para su salud, sino que consumían grandes cantidades de comida chatarra, como churros, cebiche, golosinas, Sabritas, gaseosas etc. Lo cual resulta interesante pues padres y docente no llevan a cabo unas estrategias, actividad o motivación para evitar que sus alumnos e hijos consuman comida no adecuada , lo cual esto provoco en los niños aumento de talla y peso que puede ser perjudicial para la salud de ellos. Por otra parte, algo que también repercute demasiado en los hábitos y las enfermedades antes mencionadas, es que los recursos socioeconómicos y los tiempos de los padres para llevar a cabo una dieta o buena alimentación, mantiene una dificultad para su consumo correcto y adecuado.
  8. 8. Por último, la mayoría de las gráficas resultaron que existe y que resulta urgente trabajar en dicha necesidad, pues la mayoría de los niños desayunaban en contextos no favorables, cosas que desfavorecían la salud, entre muchas cosas más que podrán ser observadas en anexos y resultados. Cabe mencionar que dicha necesidad es dada a conocer por la importancia que resulta solucionar o mejorar los hábitos alimenticios de los niños, ya puede provocar enfermedades futuras es por eso concientizar a los padres o sujetos involucrados en una buena alimentación y tener una mejor vida saludable así como hace mención (JIMÉNEZ, 2015) “Una alimentación saludable y equilibrada es fundamental para el estado de salud de los niños, y determinante para un correcto funcionamiento del organismo, buen crecimiento, una óptima capacidad de aprendizaje, comunicarse, pensar, socializar y adaptarse a nuevos ambientes y personas, un correcto desarrollo psicomotor y en definitiva para la prevención de factores de riesgo que influyen en la aparición de algunas enfermedades”, por estas y muchas cosas se ve hacer conciencia del cuidado de una buena alimentación, pues sus consecuencias pueden perjudicar de manera radical en la vida del niño. Marco Teórico Nuestro proyecto está basado en la metodología de aprendizaje en servicio debido a que a lo largo de este proyecto buscamos incluir a los alumnos como sujetos activos logrando la concientización sobre la importancia de la prevención de la obesidad y sobrepeso con el apoyo de distintas estrategias, personas especializadas, así como padres de familia y personal docente para de esta forma lograr aportaciones benéficas para todos los que forman parte del proyecto. Los hábitos y conductas alimentarias tienen una relación directa con la comunidad (sociedad), el hogar (familia), la institución escolar, debido a las transformaciones que tienen los alumnos con su estilo de vida y la alimentación en
  9. 9. desarrollo. “Los padres tienen una gran influencia sobre los hábitos alimentarios de los niños y son ellos los que deben decidir la cantidad y calidad de los alimentos proporcionados durante esta etapa; en conjunto con los padres, la escuela (principalmente profesores) juega un papel importante en el fomento y adquisición de hábitos alimentarios saludables a través de la promoción y educación para la salud”. (Macias, 2012) Es importante reconocer que la responsabilidad de los hábitos alimenticios de adquiridos por los alumnos es compartida, no solo es tarea del docente, sino también del padre de familia. Jiménez (2015) nos menciona que “Una alimentación saludable y equilibrada es fundamental para el estado de salud de los niños, y determinante para un correcto funcionamiento del organismo, buen crecimiento, una óptima capacidad de aprendizaje, comunicarse, pensar, socializar y adaptarse a nuevos ambientes y personas, un correcto desarrollo psicomotor y en definitiva para la prevención de factores de riesgo que influyen en la aparición de algunas enfermedades”, es por estas razones que se hace conciencia del cuidado de una buena alimentación, pues sus consecuencias pueden perjudicar de manera radical en la vida de los estudiantes. Para llevar a cabo una buena salud es necesario los recursos monetarios por lo cual puede ser un obstáculo principal presentado, que es la economía y todo lo que engloba, desde que día con día lo precios de los alimentos siguen elevando sus costos, además de la desigualdad de distribución de ingresos, donde profesionistas son mal pagados, en este caso los padres de familia, así como describe la OCDE(2012). Campos (2015) argumenta que las causas o las razones de este afán de consumir comida chatarra abarcan la parte cultural, socioeconómica, y el factor del tiempo.
  10. 10. Las causas que menciona OCDE anteriormente causa problemas para las familias mexicanas, pues no pueden recibir la atención médica que desean o necesitan, al igual que educación, donde todos los integrantes de la familia, en muchas ocasiones, se ven forzados a trabajar para solventar sus gastos y necesidades personales. Para familias en dicha situación, lo más preocupante es tener algo que comer, no se pueden dar “el lujo” de llevar una dieta balanceada Gurría (2012). Por falta de tiempo, comodidad o desgano, cada día son más las personas que eligen, incluso varias veces a la semana, comer esta clase de alimentos. Y que por lo general tienen buen sabor, son baratas, se pueden comer en pocos minutos, no hay que lavar platos y es posible ingerirlas en cualquier lugar y hasta de pie. Si este tipo de comidas se transforma en un hábito, las consecuencias inmediatas pueden ser: exceso de peso, colesterol elevado, aumento de la presión arterial, diabetes o enfermedades cardiovasculares, según (Cisneros, 2011). Coincidimos en la idea de que en un futuro los estudiantes puedan llegar a tener obesidad y sobrepeso, es tomado como una problemática ya que la salud de los estudiantes se encuentra en peligro. Para ello realizaremos una serie de actividades donde empezaremos por concientizar a los alumnos sobre la causa que genera dichas enfermedades que constan en una convivencia entre padres de familia, alumnos, maestros y practicantes, principalmente entre los padres e hijos, la intención es fomentar en ellos la importancia del cuidado de la salud a través de la buena alimentación, invitando a los padres a mejorar sus hábitos alimenticios en el hogar.
  11. 11. Consideramos importante investigar nuevos y mejores métodos que fueran adecuados para dicho análisis, en donde con una seguridad alimentaria ayuden a la escuela a combatir la falta de buena nutrición en el hogar. “Una estrategia contra el sobrepeso y obesidad infantil y cuya función es establecer los lineamientos para el expendio y distribución de alimentos y bebidas en dichos establecimientos”. (Macias, 2012) Una actividad fue el interactuar con los niños en una plática sobre las consecuencias que atrae el comer comida chatarra, mientras se impartía la plática los niños consumían fruta o verdura durante el transcurso de las mañanas, pues se considera importante ya que “las frutas y las verduras son componentes esenciales de una dieta saludable, y un consumo diario suficiente podría contribuir a la prevención de enfermedades importantes, como las cardiovasculares, las cardiopatías, el cáncer, la diabetes o la obesidad” (salud, 2002) . Posteriormente se llevó a cabo una segunda actividad con 4 grados distintos, la cual consiste en que en el transcurso de una semana escolar los niños se alimentarían de días saludables, días semisaludable y un día no saludable, esta actividad está orientada para a brindar a los docentes información y herramientas para trabajar con los niños y las familias sobre los temas relativos a la alimentación y, elementos básicos de estilos de vida saludables. Por eso, si bien, este material está pensado especialmente para los docentes, hay muchas propuestas de trabajo y emprendimiento que se pueden realizar desde la comunidad alimentos. Los hábitos de alimentación se adquieren de a poco y su modificación requiere aún de más tiempo. (Adrián Díaz, 2003). En otro momento se decidió incluir esta actividad ya que la participación en diversas actividades físicas en los primeros años de la vida (en este caso en primaria) es esencial para adquirir la buena disposición, las aptitudes necesarias y las experiencias favorables con vistas a mantener el hábito del ejercicio periódico
  12. 12. a lo largo de toda la vida o adoptarlo en una fase posterior de la vida, (privacidad, 2017). Por ello, que mediante este proyecto de intervención se le otorga importancia a la realización de rutinas de activación física ya que trae consigo múltiples beneficios como lo son la velocidad de reacción, el desarrollo de habilidades motrices disminuyendo problemas de obesidad y sobrepeso. Mediante este proyecto de intervención se pretenden mejorar distintos aspectos en relación con nuestra práctica docente y las conductas alimenticias de los alumnos. De todo esto deducimos que el problema ante el cual se busca una mejora es en relación a las enfermedades de obesidad y sobrepeso ya que trabajar en su prevención es de suma importancia para un futuro saludable para alumnos en edad escolar. Metodología Como se sabe, investigar demanda conocer, analizar y definir el enfoque que se utilizará, así como el modelo que podemos utilizará para obtener resultados, e por esto, que el enfoque seleccionado para esta investigación es un el enfoque mixto, que comprende una combinación del enfoque cualitativo y cuantitativo, entiéndase enfoque cuantitativo de acuerdo a (Escamilla) como el que se utiliza para la recolección de datos para probar una hipótesis con base en la medición numérica y el análisis estadístico, y el enfoque cualitativo, como la descripción de las cualidades de un fenómeno donde no solo se trata de probar o de medir en qué grado una cierta cualidad se encuentra en un cierto acontecimiento dado, sino de descubrir tantas cualidades sea posible. Para cumplir con los requerimiento que demanda la investigación, se seleccionó la metodología de aprendizaje en servicio, debido a que, “pone
  13. 13. especial énfasis en el análisis y la comprensión de problemas y necesidades sociales, permite a los jóvenes implicarse en su resolución de manera creativa, además suponen una nueva oportunidad para que realicen una aportación crítica a la sociedad” (Gijón, 2017), es decir, que a lo largo de este proyecto se incluyó a los alumnos como sujetos activos logrando la realización de una serie de estrategias que se describirán más adelante, las cuales favorecieron la prevención de la obesidad y sobrepeso con el apoyo de un profesional un psicólogo infantil, así como padres de familia y personal docente, para de esta forma lograr aportaciones benéficas para todos los que involucrados, ya que, con la metodología de aprendizaje servicio es posible otorgar un papel educativo a otros agentes. Una característica principal de esta metodología, es que, invita a evitar intereses egoístas para implicarse en intereses colectivos donde se viven experiencias significativas con actividades de reflexión (Gijón, 2017) donde el aprendizaje servicio no se inicia con un interés teórico o académico, sino que el punto de partida es siempre una inquietud que proviene de los problemas socioeducativos, en este caso, hábitos alimenticios inadecuados que pueden provocar obesidad y sobrepeso, permitiendo transformar las necesidades en buenas oportunidades para el ejercicio de una ciudadanía crítica y responsable. Con base a los enfoques y la metodología descrita anteriormente, se diseñaron y aplicaron distintas estrategias, como lo son la Capirotada frutal, Activaciones físicas, Chécate, mídete y cuídate y un calendario saludable, donde todas buscaban fomentar un estilo de vida saludable, La estrategia “Capirotada frutal”, consistió en realizar un cóctel de frutas , donde cada estudiante y padre de familia llevó una fruta picada para compartir con los demás, pero, antes de esto, el psicólogo infantil Ángel Ulises Martínez Sandoval guío una plática junto con la participación del equipo que diseño el presente proyecto, donde se intercambiaron ideas sobre de la importancia que tiene el comer diariamente alimentos saludables, y se realizó un experimento, el
  14. 14. cual con sitio en quemar el contenido de una bolsa de sabritas, para se mostrara en que se convierte lo que se come. Se implantaron rutinas de activación física para que de esta forma los alumnos adopten esta rutina como un hábito en alguna parte de su día disminuyendo el sedentarismo en casa. La estrategia Chécate, mídete y cuídate, consistió en la toma de medidas de altura, peso, muñeca, peto, cintura y cadera, para determinar cuánto alumnos tenían sobre peso y obesidad. La estrategia “Calendario saludable” los alumnos eligió mediante votación dos días a la semana saludables, dos días semi-saludables y un día no saludable, el reto fue que respetaran los días indicados al alimentarse. Como estrategia final, se realizó un periódico mural titulado “Pizarra saludivertida”, donde mostraban frases motivadoras, evidencias de las actividades realizadas durante el transcurso de las dos semanas, además de fechas importantes del mes y también el bandera que decía el nombre del salón ganar, el cual fue el más saludable y cumplido con todas las actividades. A lo largo de este trabajo se trataron aspectos muy importantes, se describió la problemática a tratar, que sin ayuda del empirismo no hubiéramos logrado identificar, y que gracias a este método logramos conocer mejor la realidad en la que día con día viven los alumnos. Para conocer el nivel de dicha problemática respecto a los índices de obesidad y sobrepeso, se aplicaron las encuestas a los sujetos involucrados: docentes, padres. Resultados Para llevar a cabo el diagnóstico de obesidad y sobre peso en los alumnos de la primaria José Antonio Sarabia López se llevaron evaluaciones de inicio y de cierre en los grupos de segundo, tercero y quinto año, para comprobar los diferentes cambios que se lograron se realizaron actividades para la mejora de los
  15. 15. malos hábitos alimenticios de estos. Al final se realizaron gráficas para identificar el crecimiento de mejora en los alumnos. Resultados 2 “A” En esta evaluación se puede observar que los alumnos de segundo año “A” al principio de nuestro trabajo de diagnóstico de obesidad y sobre peso, el índice de nivel A un total de 21 alumnos están en el riego de sufrir alguna enfermedad como lo es el diabetes, colesterol alto, que sigue una dieta poco equilibrada para su edad. En el nivel B un total de 5 su alimentación puede mejorar con un poco más de información, contara con conocimientos para elegir cosas para realizar una dieta. Dentro del nivel C 0 alumnos, dentro de este el niño sabe elegir bien cuáles son las necesidades de llevar acabo nutrimentos esenciales para su organismo. Resultado Final Como pudimos observar en la gráfica anterior, los alumnos mostraron un conocimiento menos solido de lo que es saber cuidar los alimentos que ingieren. En esta evaluación final con un conocimiento más concreto. Se encontraban 9 alumnos en el nivel A donde se menciona que ahora o más adelanté tengan un problema de sobre peso, se redujo un total de 12 niños. En el nivel B donde su alimentación debe de mejorar con un poco más de información, se incrementaron 21 5 0 0 5 10 15 20 25 Nivel A Nivel B Nivel C Segundo grado "A" Series1 0 -80 puntos 81 - 115 puntos 116-123 puntos
  16. 16. 10 alumnos más. Por ultimo en el nivel C se da a conocer los alumnos que saben cuidar su alimentación y saben los importantes nutrimentos que tiene con un total de 2 alumnos de mejora. Inicio Dentro del grupo de segundo año “B” se llevaron a cabo las mismas evaluaciones que en el grupo anterior. Se puede notar que dentro de este existen más niños con hábitos de mala alimentación con un total de 19 alumnos que están en peligro de obtener obesidad y sobre peso, donde no siguen un régimen alimenticio balanceado. En el nivel B se encuentra un total de 8 alumnos que podrían mejorar sus hábitos alimenticios con información adecuada. En el nivel C 0 alumnos que tienen una buena alimentación con sus nutrimentos necesarios. Final En la evaluación final, se reflejaron cambios muy rotundos, los alumnos que se encontraban en el nivel A bajaron a un total de 3 niños que todavía necesitan mejorar sus hábitos de alimentación. En el nivel B con un total de 21 alumnos con que se encuentran en una posición media de su alimentación con un poco de conocimiento podrán alcanzar la meta de llevar a cabo alimentos de una dieta no rigurosa. En el nivel C mejoraron un total de 8 alumnos que saben cuáles son las necesidades de llevar a cabo una alimentación sana. 9 15 20 5 10 15 20 0 - 80 puntos 81 - 115 puntos 116 a 123 puntos Segundo A
  17. 17. En este grado se logró identificar una mejora mucho más relevante que la anterior, donde los alumnos mostraron interés por cambiar sus hábitos de alimentación para no tener enfermedades más adelante. Inicio En el grupo de tercer año “A” se lograron identificar que en el nivel A se encuentran 19 alumnos los cuales con el paso del tiempo si no cuidan su alimentación puedan que contraigan obesidad y sobre peso infantil, por no llevar un régimen alimenticio sano. En el nivel B se encuentran 11 alumnos que tiene que mejorar su alimentación, con ayuda del padre de familia o de un nutriólogo con experiencia. En el nivel C se encuentra solamente 1 alumno que conoce y que lleva una alimentación adecuada, pues controla los elementos que ingiere. 0 5 10 15 20 25 0 - 80 puntos 81 - 114 puntos 115 - 123 puntos "Segundo B" Serie 1
  18. 18. Final En la última evaluación se logró identificar una mejora en los alumnos de tercer grado en el nivel A un total de 4 alumnos, se redujo la minoría de contraer problemas de obesidad infantil. En el nivel B von un total de 19 alumnos que su alimentación mejoro, con el paso del tiempo e información adecuada podrán llevar un habito de comida saludable. Mientras que en el nivel C se mejoró de una forma positiva ya que se elevó a un total de 5 alumnos con conocimientos de nutrimientos importantes. Inicio Dentro del grupo de quinto año “B” se encuentra en peligro de obesidad y sobre peso. En el nivel A marca que un total de 13 alumnos realizan comidas inadecuadas, que están en alerta para contraer unas enfermedades graves. En el nivel B se encuentran 9 alumnos que pueden mejorar su alimentación con un poco de conocimiento e información adecuada. Por ultimo en el nivel C se encuentran 0 alumnos, que ninguno sabe lo importante que es llevar una alimentación sana y con hábitos correctos. 0 5 10 15 20 Nivel A Nivel B Nivel C Tercero "A"
  19. 19. Cierre En la evaluación final de este grupo, no se logró identificar un gran cambio con el paso de la semana. En el nivel A con un total de 9 alumnos que se quedaron estancados que no quisieron cambiar su estilo de vida, solo 4 cambiaron de nivel. Mientras que en nivel B con un total de 11 alumnos mejoraron sus hábitos alimenticios con el paso del tiempo pueden aprender a tener hábitos de comida saludable. En el nivel C solamente 1 alumno logro conocer lo importante de las necesidades nutricionales para el ser humano. Conclusiones 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 Nivel A Nivel B Nivel C Quinto "B" 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Nivel A 0-80 puntos Nivel B 81 - 115 puntos Nivel C 116 a 123 puntos Quinto "B" Serie 1
  20. 20. Todas las necesidades alimenticias inadecuadas para la salud de los estudiantes que de no ser tratadas podrían traer múltiples consecuencias, como lo son el sobrepeso y la obesidad. En este artículo se pretenden conocer los diferentes tipos de conductas alimenticias en los alumnos, ya que el consumo en exceso de comida chatarra puede ocasionarte obesidad y sobre peso, esto puede llegar a tener enfermedades cardiovasculares. Se debe llevar consigo una dieta variada, sana y equilibrada, supervisada por doctores especializados en estos problemas, para que en su cuerpo tenga alimentos necesarios para su desarrollo y crecimiento. La mala alimentación puede ser ligada algún maltrato físico o psicológico (atracones y ausencia del padre de familia). Se aplicaron instrumentos, para saber cómo intervenir en un futuro de manera pertinente como prevenir la obesidad y sobre peso en niños.
  21. 21. Bibliografía Adrián Díaz, C. C. (Junio de 2003). EDUCACION PARA LA VIDA DE LA ESCUELA A LA CASA. Recuperado el 12 de Junio de 20419, de EDUCACION PARA LA VIDA DE LA ESCUELA A LA CASA: https://www.unicef.org/argentina/spanish/ar_insumos_educparalavida.pdf Campos, C. (17 de Octubre de 2015). La prensa, salud y ciencia. Recuperado el 11 de Junio de 2017, de La prensa, Salud y ciencia: http://www.prensa.com/salud_y_ciencia/personas-insisten-consumo-comida- rapida_0_4180082106.html Cisneros, J. R. (12 de Diciembre de 2011). Obesidad y factores de riesgo en estudiantes del área de la. Recuperado el 12 de Junio de 2017, de Obesidad y factores de riesgo en estudiantes del área de la: Cisneros, J. R. (12 de Diciembre de 2http://www.medigraphic.com/pdfs/revsalpubnut/spn-2011/spn114f.pdf JIMÉNEZ, R. A. (23 de Mayo de 2015). Diario de Sevilla "La importancia de una buena alimentación infantil". Obtenido de Diario de Sevilla "La importancia de una buena alimentación infantil": http://www.diariodesevilla.es/salud/importancia- buena-alimentacion-infantil_0_919108407.html Macias, A. I. (10 de Junio de 2012). Hábitos alimentarios de niños en edad escolar y el papel de la educación para la salud. Recuperado el 15 de Junio de 2017, de Hábitos alimentarios de niños en edad escolar y el papel de la educación para la salud: http://www.scielo.cl/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0717- 75182012000300006 OCDE. (2012). Serie “Mejores Políticas” México Mejores Politicas para un desarrollo Excluyente. México, DF.: México, D.F., 11 de septiembre de 2012.
  22. 22. privacidad, P. d. (2017). Salud sin daño. Recuperado el 11 de Junio de 20419, de Salud sin daño: https://saludsindanio.org/americalatina/temas/alimentos- saludables

