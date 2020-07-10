Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trastornos generalizados del Desarrollo.
Características comunes  Implican alteraciones en la comunicación verbal y no verbal .  Problemas en la socialización y ...
Concepto  Para Caballero, R (s/n/), losTGD se e manifiestan antes de los cinco años, en la mayoría de loa casos existe un...
Causas Admin, (2019) causas del autismo (imagen), recuperado de: http://afapada.org/causas-del- autismo/
(Caballero, S/F), citado por (Rodríguez, J. 2000)
Trastornos del lenguaje propios del autismo Incapacidad para comprender el lenguaje verbal y no verbal. Incapacidad para...
Clasificación de losTGD,CIE- 10(1992)  Autismo infantil  Autismo atípico  Trastorno desintegrativo  Trastorno hioerken...
Trastornos generalizados del desarrollo
Trastornos generalizados del desarrollo

Definiciones

Trastornos generalizados del desarrollo

  1. 1. Trastornos generalizados del Desarrollo.
  2. 2. Características comunes  Implican alteraciones en la comunicación verbal y no verbal .  Problemas en la socialización y comportamientos repetitivos y extraños  Las alteraciones se agrupan según Caballero, R (s/n/), se agrupan den tres grupos:  Graves alteraciones cognitivas , comunicativas, y sociales.  Conductas inadecuadas .  Un déficit de inteligencia que se asocia en el 85% de los casos (Rodríguez, J. 2000)
  3. 3. Concepto  Para Caballero, R (s/n/), losTGD se e manifiestan antes de los cinco años, en la mayoría de loa casos existe un déficit mental notorio , lo más común de estos trastornos es el comportamiento general que denota una alteración profunda de la organización de la personalidad. Citado por (Rodríguez, J. 2000)
  4. 4. Causas Admin, (2019) causas del autismo (imagen), recuperado de: http://afapada.org/causas-del- autismo/
  5. 5. (Caballero, S/F), citado por (Rodríguez, J. 2000)
  6. 6. Trastornos del lenguaje propios del autismo Incapacidad para comprender el lenguaje verbal y no verbal. Incapacidad para elaborar un lenguaje comprensible para los demás Presencia de anomalías específicas del lenguaje Caballero, S/F), citado por (Rodríguez, J. 2000)
  7. 7. Clasificación de losTGD,CIE- 10(1992)  Autismo infantil  Autismo atípico  Trastorno desintegrativo  Trastorno hioerkenético con retraso mental y movimientos estereotipados  Trastorno esquizoide  Síndrome de Asperger  Síndrome de Rett Citado por (Rodríguez, J. 2000)

