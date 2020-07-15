Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trastornos de la conducta alimentaria -Anorexia. -Bulimia -Pica -Rumiación
Introducción. La alimentación es al mismo tiempo una función biológica, psicológica y social. El niño desde su nacimiento ...
ANOREXIA Este trastorno, se observa más frecuentemente en chicas adolescentes de las sociedades occidentales. Los paciente...
Causas. En la mayoría de los trastornos psicopatológicos nos encontramos con diferentes factores de riesgos biológicos, ps...
Figura 4. Anorexia CC BY-NC-ND Biológicos: Entre los que pueden favorecer la presencia del trastorno, hay que citar la imp...
Psicológicos No hay un único factor psicológico que esté presente en todos los trabajos llevados a cabo para intentar dete...
El que primero llama nuestra atención es el estado de malnutrición en el que se hallan debido a la restricción alimentaria...
BULIMIA NERVIOSA Los pacientes bulímicos se caracterizan por episodios de atracones recurrentes en los que ingieren grande...
Síntomas Los síntomas que indican que una persona puede presentar bulimia nerviosa son: • • • • • • • • • • Cara hinchada ...
Figura 8. Bulimia nerviosa CC BY-SA Figura 9. Bulimia nerviosa CC BY-SA Figura 11. Bulimia nerviosa CC BY-SA Figura 12. Bu...
Para (Martín, 2013) nos manifiesta que las causas principales son: Factores genéticos Al igual que con la anorexia nervios...
• Baja autoestima Mujeres y hombres que se consideran de poco valor, inútiles o poco atractivos tienen más probabilidades ...
Pica Pica esta agrupada dentro de los trastornos alimenticios de la infancia, donde el niño tiene el deseo compulsivo de c...
CAUSAS  Deficiencia de hierro y otros minerales o vitaminas.  Factores etiológicos que pueden contribuir a la aparición ...
Síntomas Los niños con pica sufren con más frecuencia de:  parásitos e intoxicaciones relacionadas con las sustancias que...
Rumiación Este alimente parcialmente digerido, trastorno consiste en la regurgitación de masticación de parte del mismo (o...
Síntomas. Antes de llevar a cabo la regurgitación del alimento, el niño suele ejecutar unos movimientos característicos de...
Figura 20. Rumiación CC BY-SA-NC Figura 19. Rumiación CC BY-SA-NC Figura 21. Rumiación CC BY  Tener regurgitación sin esf...
Bibliografía: Martín, A. (2013). Bulimia nerviosa: síntomas, causas, consecuencias, tratamiento. Obtenido de https://www.l...
  3. 3. ANOREXIA Este trastorno, se observa más frecuentemente en chicas adolescentes de las sociedades occidentales. Los pacientes muestran un rechazo o una disminución significativa de la ingesta de alimentos, lo cual produce una pérdida de peso importante. En principio, la reducción de la ingesta está provocada por el miedo a engordar y mantenida por la distorsión de su imagen corporal, en el sentido de que se perciben con sobre peso. (Sacristán, 2000, p.82) Figura 3. Anorexia CC BY-NC-ND
  4. 4. Causas. En la mayoría de los trastornos psicopatológicos nos encontramos con diferentes factores de riesgos biológicos, psicológicos, y socio familiares que intentan dar una explicación al trastorno.
  5. 5. Figura 4. Anorexia CC BY-NC-ND Biológicos: Entre los que pueden favorecer la presencia del trastorno, hay que citar la importancia de los factores genéticos porque está comprobado tanto el mayor grado de concordancia entre gemelos monocigóticos al compararlos con dicigóticos, como la mayor presencia de trastornos de la alimentación en familiares de anoréxicas. Figura 5. Anorexia CC BY-SA-NC Sociofamiliares: Podemos considerar que quizás éste es el factor sobre el que giran el resto de los factores predisponentes a la hora de explicar que una chica tome la decisión de someterse a una estricta dieta. Dentro de este tipo de sociedad, incluso determinados contextos requieren una extrema delgadez para ser aceptados.
  6. 6. Psicológicos No hay un único factor psicológico que esté presente en todos los trabajos llevados a cabo para intentar determinar las causas de carácter psicológico, por lo que citaremos aquellos sobre los que parece existir más acuerdo. Entre estos encontramos:  La insatisfacción con su imagen en la conciencia corporal  Perturbación interoceptiva  Irritabilidad y descontrol emocional Figura 6. Anorexia CC BY-NC-ND
  7. 7. El que primero llama nuestra atención es el estado de malnutrición en el que se hallan debido a la restricción alimentaria, especialmente si esto además se acompaña de conductas compensatorias purgativas (vómitos o ingesta de laxantes). Esta malnutrición es la responsable del resto de las alteraciones fisiológicas, como la amenorrea. A continuación mostraremos los síntomas:  Reducción de las constantes vitales: hipotensión, hipotermia, bradicardia.  Pérdida de peso y líquidos  Deterioro del esmalte dental e inflamación de las glándulas salivares  Ojos hundidos  Piel seca y pelo débil.  Estreñimiento, disminución de ruidos intestinales  Amenorrea y sequedad vaginal en chicas  Alteraciones bioquímicas graves  Bajos niveles de estrógenos/testosterona  Regresión del eje hipotálamo  Aparición de vello (lanugo)  Disfunción serotonérgica y noradrenérgica  Callos en el dorso de la mano por roce con los incisivos al vomitar (signos de Rusell) SINTOMAS
  8. 8. BULIMIA NERVIOSA Los pacientes bulímicos se caracterizan por episodios de atracones recurrentes en los que ingieren grandes cantidades de alimento de forma compulsiva. Al contrario de lo que pudiera parecer, también estos pacientes muestran una intensa preocupación por engordar y por su imagen corporal, ya que tras los atracones compensan esta sobre ingesta mediante vómitos o toma de laxantes. (Sacristán R. J., 2000, pág. 87) Figura 7. Bulimia nerviosa CC BY-NC-ND
  9. 9. Síntomas Los síntomas que indican que una persona puede presentar bulimia nerviosa son: • • • • • • • • • • Cara hinchada por hipertrofia de glándulas salivares. Alteraciones del equilibrio electrolítico. Arritmias. Callos en el dorso de la mano. Caries y erosión del esmalte dentales. Distensión abdominal. Dolorimiento epigástrico. Ulceraciones en boca y/o esófago. Disfunción hipotálamo-hipófiso-gonadal. Amenorrea.
  10. 10. Figura 8. Bulimia nerviosa CC BY-SA Figura 9. Bulimia nerviosa CC BY-SA Figura 11. Bulimia nerviosa CC BY-SA Figura 12. Bulimia nerviosa CC BY Figura 10. Bulimia nerviosa CC BY Figura 13. Bulimia nerviosa CC BY
  11. 11. Para (Martín, 2013) nos manifiesta que las causas principales son: Factores genéticos Al igual que con la anorexia nerviosa, hay evidencia de que la predisposición genética contribuye a la aparición de la bulimia nerviosa. Se han encontrado niveles anormales de hormonas y del neurotransmisor serotonina en los trastornos alimentarios. La gente con bulimia también tiene más probabilidades de tener padres con trastornos psicológicos o adictos a sustancias. Causas
  12. 12. • Baja autoestima Mujeres y hombres que se consideran de poco valor, inútiles o poco atractivos tienen más probabilidades de desarrollar bulimia nerviosa. El abuso en la infancia, depresión o el perfeccionismo pueden contribuir a la baja autoestima. • Pobre imagen corporal Puede haber una falta de satisfacción con el cuerpo debido al énfasis de la cultura actual en la belleza y la delgadez. Figura 15. Bulimia nerviosa CC BY-SA-NC Figura 14. Bulimia nerviosa CC BY
  13. 13. Pica Pica esta agrupada dentro de los trastornos alimenticios de la infancia, donde el niño tiene el deseo compulsivo de comer cosas que no son alimentos como pegamento, estiércol, botones, ceniza, papel, tierra, arena, piedras entre otras. Algunas veces come siempre el mismo objeto, pero lo más frecuente es que coma cualquier cosa. “Decimos que Pica proviene del nombre latino de la urraca, el pájaro de voracidad omnívora, se describe con el término “Pica” la ingestión de sustancias no comestibles, más allá del periodo normal” (Marcelli & Ajuriaguerra, 1971). Los niños con pica sufren con más frecuencia de parásitos e intoxicaciones relacionadas con las sustancias que han ingerido, puede ocasionar infecciones y obstrucciones intestinales e incluso, envenenamientos, dolor abdominal inespecífico, anorexia, estreñimiento, gastroenteritis inespecífica y vómitos recurrentes.Figura 16. Pica CC BY-SA
  14. 14. CAUSAS  Deficiencia de hierro y otros minerales o vitaminas.  Factores etiológicos que pueden contribuir a la aparición de estos síntomas como lo es lo nutricional, psicológicos; la Pica tendría una fijación infantil-mano boca-estimulado por una mala relación madre hijo; esto estaría respaldado, en los países desarrollados, por la mayor frecuencia de presentación de este fenómeno en niños con problemas de alimentación, socioeconómico, culturales y orgánicos (Ruiz-Gil, 2001). Figura 17. Pica CC BY-NC
  15. 15. Síntomas Los niños con pica sufren con más frecuencia de:  parásitos e intoxicaciones relacionadas con las sustancias que han ingerido  puede ocasionar infecciones y obstrucciones intestinales e incluso, envenenamientos.  dolor abdominal inespecífico  anorexia  estreñimiento  gastroenteritis inespecífica y vómitos recurrentes
  16. 16. Rumiación Este alimente parcialmente digerido, trastorno consiste en la regurgitación de masticación de parte del mismo (otra parte es escupida) y nueva digestión de alimento regurgitado. Los alimentos no han sido digeridos, por lo que las personas con síndrome de rumiación informan que el sabor es normal, no ácido como el vómito. Habitualmente, la rumiación sucede todos los días, poco después de haber comido. Es muy poco frecuente, pero aumenta la prevalencia en sujetos con retraso mental y en bebés de menos de un año de edad. Suele ser más habitual en varones. Figura 18. Rumiación CC BY-NC-ND
  17. 17. Síntomas. Antes de llevar a cabo la regurgitación del alimento, el niño suele ejecutar unos movimientos característicos de arquear la espalda y echar la cabeza hacia atrás, incluso metiéndose los dedos en la garganta o masticando otros objetos; pudiendo ser esto, algo placentero para el niño y totalmente contario para las personas que lo cuidan. Se han intentado describir dos tipos de rumiación (Mayes et al., 1988): psicógena de inicio en el primer año de vida y autoestimulatoria, que comenzaría en el primer año de vida hasta la adultez, estando asociada esta con el retraso mental. Generalmente el síndrome de rumiación no suele estar asociado a tener arcadas.
  18. 18. Figura 20. Rumiación CC BY-SA-NC Figura 19. Rumiación CC BY-SA-NC Figura 21. Rumiación CC BY  Tener regurgitación sin esfuerzo, en general en un lapso de 10 minutos después de comer.  Presión o dolor abdominal aliviados por la regurgitación.  Sensación de saciedad.  Mal aliento
  19. 19. Bibliografía: Martín, A. (2013). Bulimia nerviosa: síntomas, causas, consecuencias, tratamiento. Obtenido de https://www.lifeder.com/bulimia-nerviosa/ Sacristán, R. J. (2000). Psicología Infantil Básica. Madrid: Grupo Anaya, S. A. Marcelli, D., & Ajuriaguerra, J. (1971). Psicopatología del Niño. Barcelona: MASSON. Rodríguez Sacristán, J. (2000). Psicopatología Infantil Básica. España: Pirámide. Ruiz-Gil, W.(s.d. de s.m. de 2001). unmsm. Obtenido de PIca Hipótesis psicológica siquiátrica: https://sisbib.unmsm.edu.pe/BVRevistas/spmi/v14n3/pica.htm Clinic, M. (27 de Septiembre de 2018). Síndrome de Rumiación. Obtenido de https://www.mayoclinic.org/es-es/diseases- conditions/rumination-syndrome/ Rodríguez, J. (2000). Psicopatología Infantil Básica - Teoría y casos clínicos. Madrid: Pirámide. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgiCzUz6K6Q

