UNIDAD TRES
TÉCNICAS E INSTRUMENTOS DE EVALUACIÓN PSICOPEDAGÓGICA
PARA FUNIBER (2019) LA EVALUACIÓN PSICOPEDAGÓGICA SE CONLLEVA: • Un proceso de obtención de datos sobre los que pretendemo...
LA OBSERVACIÓN: PARA FUNIBER(2019) • La O. pretende obtener conocimientos sobre un fenómeno sin alterarlo, en contraposici...
CARACTERÍSTICAS (CARDONA, CHINER Y LATTUR, 2006): • Carácter procesual • Carácter Intensional • Carácter sistemático • Car...
LA OBSERVACIÓN DE UN SUJETO • FUNIBER (2019) menciona: • Proporciona un registro sistemático de la conducta espontánea del...
• La planificación de la observación debe considerar todos los aspectos de la situación ha ser observada: definiendo el su...
BÁSICAMENTE SUELE DIRIGIRSE A RECOGER: • Como asume el alumno su participación en las actividades en el aula • Cómo organi...
SÁNCHEZ Y BONALS (2005) MENCIONAN DEL ESTILO DE APRENDIZAJE DEL ALUMNO Y EN ÉL INCLUYEN: • Su motivación hacia el trabajo ...
FUNIBER (2019) • El instrumento utilizado en la observación puede ser un registro conductual, una escala de estimación o u...
PARA FUNIBER (2019). LAS CATEGORÍAS DEBEN SER: • Exhaustivas (claras) • Debe haber diferencia en cada categoría en intensi...
• Si es posible, es importante que exista el uso de varios observadores que permitan triangular los datos recogidos. • Otr...
La Observación

Definciones

  1. 1. UNIDAD TRES
  2. 2. TÉCNICAS E INSTRUMENTOS DE EVALUACIÓN PSICOPEDAGÓGICA
  3. 3. PARA FUNIBER (2019) LA EVALUACIÓN PSICOPEDAGÓGICA SE CONLLEVA: • Un proceso de obtención de datos sobre los que pretendemos conocer y mejorar. • Sánchez y Bonals (2005), ante cualquier evaluación hay un enfoque conceptual, unas técnicas, unos instrumentos y unos criterios no neutrales, que la convierten en una interpretación de la realidad
  4. 4. LA OBSERVACIÓN: PARA FUNIBER(2019) • La O. pretende obtener conocimientos sobre un fenómeno sin alterarlo, en contraposición a la experimentación que se basa en l manipulación. • Mediante la observación se recogen datos para su análisis e interpretación simultánea o bien en un momento posterior. • Es una técnica sencilla, organizada de forma sistemática, permite profundizar en los procesos de interacción que se dan en el aula
  5. 5. CARACTERÍSTICAS (CARDONA, CHINER Y LATTUR, 2006): • Carácter procesual • Carácter Intensional • Carácter sistemático • Carácter acumulativo • Carácter objetivo Continua
  6. 6. LA OBSERVACIÓN DE UN SUJETO • FUNIBER (2019) menciona: • Proporciona un registro sistemático de la conducta espontánea del sujeto en un contexto natural • Puede utilizarse como un elemento de recogida de información continuada a lo largo del tiempo para constatar la evolución del caso • Es importante diferenciar entre observación participante (autoparticipación) y no participante
  7. 7. • La planificación de la observación debe considerar todos los aspectos de la situación ha ser observada: definiendo el sujeto, los aspectos de su comportamiento que se van a observar , las características específicas de la situación, espacios y tiempos destinados a la observación entre otras
  8. 8. BÁSICAMENTE SUELE DIRIGIRSE A RECOGER: • Como asume el alumno su participación en las actividades en el aula • Cómo organiza sus tareas, sus tiempos y sus materiales • El seguimiento que hace de instrucciones y sus demandas de ayuda • Motivación, interés, constancia, estilo de aprendizaje, etc. (FUNIBER, 2019) SU ACTITUD FRENTE A LAS TAREAS PUEDE IR DESDE MOSTRARSE MUY COLABORADOR A TRATAR DE PASAR DESAPERSIBIDO O A SUSTITUIR LA ACTITUD PROPUESTA POR CONDUCTAS ABIERTAMENTE DISRUPTIVAS.
  9. 9. SÁNCHEZ Y BONALS (2005) MENCIONAN DEL ESTILO DE APRENDIZAJE DEL ALUMNO Y EN ÉL INCLUYEN: • Su motivación hacia el trabajo • Su autonomía en el trabajo • Su ritmo de trabajo • La constancia en el esfuerzo • Su actitud frente a los errores y dificultades • Su respuesta frente a los cambios en la rutina de trabajo • Sus hábitos de organización de la tarea • Sus competencias para el trabajo en grupo
  10. 10. FUNIBER (2019) • El instrumento utilizado en la observación puede ser un registro conductual, una escala de estimación o una grabación audio visual
  11. 11. PARA FUNIBER (2019). LAS CATEGORÍAS DEBEN SER: • Exhaustivas (claras) • Debe haber diferencia en cada categoría en intensidad duración o frecuencia, no siendo conveniente el uso de categorías indefinidas de tipo, mucho, bastante- poco • La observación tiene importantes peligros de ver comprometida su fiabilidad y validez • La persona observada puede variar su forma de comportarse si se sabe que esta siendo observada. Frente a estas situaciones es importante que se realicen varias sesiones de observación:
  12. 12. • Si es posible, es importante que exista el uso de varios observadores que permitan triangular los datos recogidos. • Otra dificultad es vencer la incomodidad (generar una relación de confianza con él)

