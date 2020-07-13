Desarrollo intelectuaal limite

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EN LAS DIFICULTADES DEL APRENDIZAJE. SE MENCIONA: DESARROLLO INTELECTUAL LÍMITE
Se trata de niños que muestran dificultades en la atención, memoria de trabajo, razonamiento, meta cognición, desarrollo d...
Continua Se evidencia limitaciones significativas en: Actividad adaptativa, en las habilidades comunicativas, cuidado de s...
 Las alteraciones del lenguaje oral  Las alteraciones relacionadas con la lectura o la escritura (dilexias)  Altercacio...
TRASTORNO POR DÉFICIT DE ATENCIÓN CON HIPERACTIVIDAD (CUANDO NO REPRESENTA UNA ALTERACIÓN SEVERA DEL COMPORTAMIENTO)  Afe...
El DSM-IV-TR. Establece los siguientes criterios de diagnóstico. • Falta de atención • Hiperactividad • Impulsividad (FUNI...
  1. 1. EN LAS DIFICULTADES DEL APRENDIZAJE. SE MENCIONA: DESARROLLO INTELECTUAL LÍMITE
  2. 2. Se trata de niños que muestran dificultades en la atención, memoria de trabajo, razonamiento, meta cognición, desarrollo del lenguaje y en las estrategias de aprendizaje (FUNIBER, 2019)
  3. 3. Continua Se evidencia limitaciones significativas en: Actividad adaptativa, en las habilidades comunicativas, cuidado de sí mismo entre otros (FUNIBER, 2019
  4. 4.  Las alteraciones del lenguaje oral  Las alteraciones relacionadas con la lectura o la escritura (dilexias)  Altercaciones relacionadas con el cálculo (discalculias).  Las alteraciones relacionadas con el trastorno por déficit de atención e hiperactividad DIFICULTADES ESPECÍFICAS DE APRENDIZAJE (FUNIBER, 2019)
  5. 5. TRASTORNO POR DÉFICIT DE ATENCIÓN CON HIPERACTIVIDAD (CUANDO NO REPRESENTA UNA ALTERACIÓN SEVERA DEL COMPORTAMIENTO)  Afecta a un 21% de los niños  Se considera una disfunción en los mecanismos de control ejecutivo del comportamiento.  El comportamiento de los niños con este trastornos se caracteriza por: Inatención, hiperactividad, impulsividad.  Su comportamiento en la clase se caracteriza por: dificultad para escuchar y seguir instrucciones, dificultad para concentrarse, interrumpe conversaciones y habla sin permiso o muy alto, tiene problemas para estar en su asiento, son bastante impopulares en clases. (FUNIBER, 2019)
  6. 6. El DSM-IV-TR. Establece los siguientes criterios de diagnóstico. • Falta de atención • Hiperactividad • Impulsividad (FUNIBER, 2019)

