Autismo Infantil
TEA ENGLOBAN: El autismo. El trastorno de Asperger, el T. desintegrativo infantil Y el T. Generalizado del desarrollo no e...
Es presenta más en varones en una relación de 4 a 1 ETIOLOGÍA : no es una enfermedad, se dice que el sistema cerebral espe...
Alteraciones del lenguaje y comunicación
El lenguaje en las personas con discapacidad intelectual
La discapacidad Intelectual se caracteriza por: • Limitaciones significativas tanto en el funcionamiento intelectual como ...
Causas • El 50% de la discapacidad leve no tiene una causa conocida, el 16% tiene un origen genético y el 34% es discapaci...
Autismo infantil.
  1. 1. Autismo Infantil
  2. 2. TEA ENGLOBAN: El autismo. El trastorno de Asperger, el T. desintegrativo infantil Y el T. Generalizado del desarrollo no específico SE CARACTERIZA POR ALTERACIONES DE: La comunicación y la interacción sicial Por la presencia de patrones de comportamiento, interese y actividades restringidas, repetitivas AUTISMO Antes 3 años
  3. 3. Es presenta más en varones en una relación de 4 a 1 ETIOLOGÍA : no es una enfermedad, se dice que el sistema cerebral específico, es disfuncional y esta es responsable de los síntomas clínicos.
  4. 4. Alteraciones del lenguaje y comunicación
  5. 5. El lenguaje en las personas con discapacidad intelectual
  6. 6. La discapacidad Intelectual se caracteriza por: • Limitaciones significativas tanto en el funcionamiento intelectual como en la conducta adaptativa expresada en habilidades adaptativas, conceptuales sociales y prácticas ( Aguado y Peralta, 2014) • Esta discapacidad aparece antes de los 18 meses( Schalock, 2010)
  7. 7. Causas • El 50% de la discapacidad leve no tiene una causa conocida, el 16% tiene un origen genético y el 34% es discapacidad intelectual adquirida en etapas pre, peri, o posnatales (Peña, J, 2014). (grupo 1 y 2) • Identificar algunos trastornos del lenguaje en la discapacidad intelectual (grupo 3 y 4 )

