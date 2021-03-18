Successfully reported this slideshow.
Elementos de la cultura: normas, principios, símbolos, creencias, costumbres y valores; dinámica cultural: competencia intercultural.

  1. 1. Elementos de la cultura: normas, principios, símbolos, creencias, costumbres y valores; dinámica cultural: competencia intercultural. .
  2. 2. 2.8 ELEMENTOSDE LACULTURA: NORMAS,PRINCIPIOS,SÍMBOLOS, CREENCIAS, COSTUMBRES Y VALORES; DINÁMICA CULTURAL: COMPETENCIA INTERCULTURAL. Cultura se refiere al conjunto de bienes materiales y espirituales de un grupo social transmitido de generación en generación a fin de orientar las prácticas individuales y colectivas. Incluye lengua, procesos, modos de vida, costumbres, tradiciones, hábitos, valores, patrones, herramientas y conocimiento. CLASIFICACIÓN DE CULTURA 1. Cultura no material: Es el mundo no intangible de las ideas creado por los miembros de una sociedad y que va desde altruismo hasta el budismo zen, está constituida por las ideas y sentimientos, es decir, la simbolización de las actividades y relaciones del hombre. 2. Cultura material: Constituye las cosas tangibles creadas por los miembros de una sociedad, desde un teléfono móvil hasta un objeto de cerámica, los instrumentos y productos creados por el hombre para la transformación de su entorno y la satisfacción de sus necesidades. La condición dinámica de la cultura está en relación con la dinámica social, con la transformación misma de las estructuras sociales. La cultura posee un contenido especificó, amplio y complejo de elementos que es posible discernir y analizar. Estos elementos se completan e interactúan. Normas: Se define como reglas de conducta colectiva, comúnmente aceptadas, que revisten diversos grados de obligaciones. Principios: Los principios son aquellas normas o reglas que sirven para orientar el comportamiento de un ser humano. Es decir, los principios consisten en normas generales, universalmente extendidas a cualquier comunidad, cultura, como ser: no caer en la mentira, respetar y amar al prójimo, respetar la vida, no ejercer violencia con nada ni nadie, darle una mano a quienes más lo necesitan sin esperar recibir nada a cambio, entre otros. Símbolos: Emblemas, formas o signos que contienen un significado potente dentro de la cultura, representando su modelo de vida o su tradición ancestral, o algún elemento considerado icónico e identificativo de la misma, como es la cruz del cristianismo.
  3. 3. Creencias: Son declaraciones específicas que las personas sostienen que son verdaderas, también son asuntos determinados que los individuos consideran como ciertos o falsos. Costumbres Son normas que revisten un carácter sobresaliente o esencial también llamado mores, son salvaguardas de la identidad cultural del grupo. Y valores Son pautas morales que utilizan las personas para juzgar lo que es bueno y malo, son normativos y es una creencia o sentimientos ampliamente mantenido de algunas actividades, relaciones, sentimientos o metas son importantes para la identidad o bienestar de la comunidad. Dinámica cultural La cultura es un sistema dinámico y cambiante que se transforma según las peculiaridades y variaciones del proceso socio histórico, esta posee una dinámica propia, la cual genera procesos que inciden en la estructura social.  Subcultura: Es la cultura propia de ciertos grupos que sustenta en los valores básicos de la cultura dominante o anfitriona, adaptándola a las características propias del grupo y añadiendo algunos valores y normas secundarios. En ella se distingue una forma de dinámica cultural.  Contracultura: Se rebela en contra de los valores vigentes y los desafía, norma la conducta de sus miembros, sólo que los valores que la originan son contrarios a la cultura dominante.  Etnocentrismo: Comprende a la dinámica cultural, esto es la valoración de lo propio sobre otras culturas y la crítica o desprestigio de lo ajeno a la propia cultura. Se basa en un razonamiento subjetivo, plantea que la propia cultura es la mejor, la que posee los valores superiores.
  4. 4. Competencia intercultural: La competencia intercultural está relacionada con la actitud que se mantiene hacia otras culturas, incluida la propia. Está integrada por una serie de destrezas en la que los aspectos afectivos cobran especial relevancia. En su desarrollo se incide en las actitudes personales para conseguir nuevas perspectivas que propicienla reflexión sobre la cultura propia y la de los otros. Para ello hace falta entrar en contacto con otras culturas, lo cual ocurre siempre en una clase de español como segunda lengua, que se convierte de este modo en el escenario propicio para el desarrollo de esta competencia. Habitualmente se define la competencia intercultural como la habilidad que posee una persona para actuar de forma adecuada y flexible frente a personas de otras culturas. También se define como la habilidad de comportarse adecuadamente en situaciones eminentemente interculturales. La competencia intercultural debe ayudar a la reafirmación de la propia identidad cultural al tiempo que se favorece el establecimiento de la de los demás. La competencia intercultural consiste, por tanto, en conocer y comprender otros sistemas culturales sin abandonar los propios. En resumen, la competencia intercultural se define como:  La habilidad para comportarse adecuadamente en situaciones interculturales.  La capacidad afectiva y cognitiva para mantener y establecer relaciones interculturales.  La habilidad para establecer la autoidentidad mientras se está mediando entre culturas.  La habilidad de actuar de forma flexible al enfrentarse a acciones, actitudes y expectativas de personas de otras culturas.  La habilidad de poder solucionar problemas interculturales como consecuencia de las diferencias.  La capacidad de estabilizar la propia identidad en el proceso de mediación entre culturas y la de ayudar a otras personas a estabilizar la suya. Se han establecido cinco fases en el proceso de adquisición de la competencia intercultural: 1) Sensibilización: el alumno toma conciencia de su visión etnocéntrica de la realidad y de la extrañeza con la que mira al otro. 2) Concienciación: el alumno toma conciencia de ese carácter etnocéntrico o extraño de su percepción y descubre que su cultura y ciertos rasgos culturales que creía generales no son universales. 3) Relativización: el alumno se percata del carácter contextualizado de lo que descubre y de las características de la situación comunicativa en la que se produce.
  5. 5. 4) Organización: el alumno procura distinguir principios organizadores en la cultura meta comparando situaciones, buscando fenómenos recurrentes, enlazando elementos aislados y organizando las informaciones de las que dispone. Se da cuenta de la interculturalidad de las situaciones al corroborar la heterogeneidad de las diferentes culturas con las que toma contacto y de sus miembros y reflexiona sobre ellas. 5) Implicación-interiorización: el alumno se implica en el descubrimiento y en profundizar en la cultura meta. Se construye un sistema de referencias y es capaz de situarse en relación con otras culturas. En esta fase se desarrollan las destrezas y estrategias necesarias para actuar como mediador intercultural y resolver conflictos. El individuo toma conciencia del proceso de adquisición de una tercera perspectiva y es capaz de realizar una reflexión meta cultural. Habilidades interculturales:  La capacidad de relacionar entre sí la cultura de origen y la cultura extranjera.  La sensibilidad cultural y la capacidad de identificar y utilizar una variedad de estrategias para establecer contacto con personas de otras culturas.  La capacidad de cumplir el papel de intermediario cultural entre la cultura propia y la cultura extranjera, y de abordar con eficacia los malentendidos interculturales y las situaciones conflictivas.  La capacidad de superar relaciones estereotipadas. En definitiva, la competencia intercultural implica siempre la idea de un hablante intercultural. De esta manera ha surgido el concepto de competencia comunicativa intercultural. Fuentes: https://dinamicasocialsite.wordpress.com/concepto-clasificacion-de-cultura-elementos- de-la-cultura-normas-principios-simbolos-creencias-costumbres-y-valores-dinamica- cultural-intercultural/ aularagon.catedu.es/materialesaularagon2013/EspanolAdultos/zips/Modulo_1/la_comp etencia_intercultural

