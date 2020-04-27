Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Presentado por: María Camila Molina Valenzuela Sara Muñoz Hernández Lida Fernanda Zapata Gonzalez Asignatura: Currículo Do...
Fuentes del currículo
¿Que son las fuentes de currículo?  Las fuentes de currículo se refieren a aquellos aspectos ineludibles de la realidad e...
Objetivos  Identificar las fuentes del currículo y las formas específicas que estos impactan en su diseño.  - Reconocer ...
Tipos de fuentes Fuente sociocultural Fuente pedagógica Fuente epistemológica Fuente psicologica
Fuente sociocultural  Es la zona de contacto entre La escolaridad y el entorno con el que se relacionan los estudiantes
Fuente pedagógica  Es la fuente que nos proporciona el como enseñar al otro, a como transmitir los conocimientos a los de...
Fuente epistemológica  Desarrollo de las disciplinas del saber
Fuente psicológica  Teorías del aprendizaje, enfoque de los procesos de aprendizaje
Psicología cognitiva  Se ha profundizado en las concepciones alternativas y sus causas. Pozo (1991) cita algunas de ellas...
Conclusiones  Se puede concluir que las fuentes curriculares son muy importantes ya que son las encargadas de dar una ori...
Bibliografía  Casarini; R 2010.Teoría, Diseño y Evaluación Curricular  https://www.uaeh.edu.mx/docencia/VI_Lectura/LITE/...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fuentes del curriculo

25 views

Published on

Estas diapositivas contienen ¿que son las fuentes de curriculo? el tipo de fuentes de curriculo y que objetivo tiene para poder llevarñas a cabo.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fuentes del curriculo

  1. 1. Presentado por: María Camila Molina Valenzuela Sara Muñoz Hernández Lida Fernanda Zapata Gonzalez Asignatura: Currículo Docente: German López Noreña Universidad Santiago De Cali Seccional Palmira Programa: Licenciatura en educación preescolar Séptimo semestre Periodo 2020ª
  2. 2. Fuentes del currículo
  3. 3. ¿Que son las fuentes de currículo?  Las fuentes de currículo se refieren a aquellos aspectos ineludibles de la realidad educativa como la CULTURA, la SOCIEDAD, la ENSEÑANZA y el APRENDIZAJE, los cuales influyen desde su propio ámbito en la dirección que el programa ha de seguir
  4. 4. Objetivos  Identificar las fuentes del currículo y las formas específicas que estos impactan en su diseño.  - Reconocer los aspectos de estás fuentes pará su consideración en el diseño curricular  Reflexionar sobre la importancia del tema para la formación del Licenciatura en Innovación y Tecnología Educativa
  5. 5. Tipos de fuentes Fuente sociocultural Fuente pedagógica Fuente epistemológica Fuente psicologica
  6. 6. Fuente sociocultural  Es la zona de contacto entre La escolaridad y el entorno con el que se relacionan los estudiantes
  7. 7. Fuente pedagógica  Es la fuente que nos proporciona el como enseñar al otro, a como transmitir los conocimientos a los demás.
  8. 8. Fuente epistemológica  Desarrollo de las disciplinas del saber
  9. 9. Fuente psicológica  Teorías del aprendizaje, enfoque de los procesos de aprendizaje
  10. 10. Psicología cognitiva  Se ha profundizado en las concepciones alternativas y sus causas. Pozo (1991) cita algunas de ellas: predominio de lo perceptivo, uso de un pensamiento causal simple y lineal, influencia de la cultura y la sociedad y efectos de la propia enseñanza. Distingue tres orígenes diferentes: sensoriales o espontáneas, sociales y analógicas.
  11. 11. Conclusiones  Se puede concluir que las fuentes curriculares son muy importantes ya que son las encargadas de dar una orientación adecuada teniendo en cuenta el contexto en el que se implemente.  Al definir todás estás fuentes que se pueden utilizar en un programa educativo, pero de todas maneras se debe ser muy cuidadoso al incorporar estos elementos puesto que requiere de realizar una serie de estudios adecuados de forma muy precisa que involucra una investigación profunda para saber exactamente en que contexto aplicarlas
  12. 12. Bibliografía  Casarini; R 2010.Teoría, Diseño y Evaluación Curricular  https://www.uaeh.edu.mx/docencia/VI_Lectura/LITE/LECT64.pdf

×