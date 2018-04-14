1. Initial Plans FMP

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Initial Plan By Libby Whitehorn
Initial Response My initial response to the FMP was both negative and positive. The positive aspects of the FMP was the fr...
Mood Board Analysis As you can see from my mood board, i have included a variety of different images to represent differen...
Brain Storm of different Concept Ideas: Ideas for FMP: Website? - With the website it could include links to the social me...
Mind Map/Brain Storm For Idea 1: Merchandise: Merchandising in promotion of a film I have created/invented. For merchandis...
Mind Map/Brain Storm For Idea 2: For my second idea I will be advertising a existing film. For example: the avengers. From...
Mind Map/ Brain Storm For Idea 3: For my third idea I will be advertising an existing film/brand and doing a combination o...
Lay Out Plan For DVD Cover Cast Title ReviewAge Image Image Review Image Synopsis/Blurb Special Features Teaser Images Imp...
Theatrical Poster Lay Out Plan Image Film Title: Production Company Cast Information on when the film is out in cinema.
