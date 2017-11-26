Target Audience Gender
  1. 1. Target Audience Gender
  2. 2. Age My chosen age bracket for the artist, music and music video is people aged between 15 - 20. This was because in my other research, people who listened to “Meet Me On The Battlefield,” and the other song, 15-20 year olds were more likely to chose Meet Me On The Battlefield, whilst the younger and older audiences chose the other song. So, it was a easy choice of my target audience’s age, however it was hard to determine the gender of my audience, considering I had more girls than boys in my initial study.
  3. 3. Gender Study I had a new group of twenty girls and twenty boys listen to Meet Me On The Battlefield, and answer one simple question. If they liked it or not.
  4. 4. Result #1 I decided to split the study into two groups of twenty. In this one, we had ten girls and ten boys, and the same in the next. I decided to do this to make sure the results were not bias. 11 people said they liked the song, whilst 9 said they did not. 9 of the girls chose “Yes,” they liked the song, whilst 2 boys also agreed, saying yes. 8 boys said they disliked the film, and so did 1 girl.
  5. 5. Result #2 This is the second set of results. Out of another group of 20 people. 13 people choose “Yes,” and 10 of them were girls. 3 of were boys. Everyone who chose “No” was a boy. Meaning the first set of data is near enough the same as this one. Girls are the ones who prefer the song, and this means that my target audiences are girls aged 15 - 20.

