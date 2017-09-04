ANALYSIS OF CAMERA SHOTS
JOHN LEDGEND - All Of Me I decided to analyse John Legends music video for ‘All of me’ because I thought it had very beaut...
THE 1975 - Somebody Else The next video I decided to analyse was The 1975s ‘Somebody Else’ as I loved each and every shot ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Analysis of camera shots pp

11 views

Published on

x

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
11
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Analysis of camera shots pp

  1. 1. ANALYSIS OF CAMERA SHOTS
  2. 2. JOHN LEDGEND - All Of Me I decided to analyse John Legends music video for ‘All of me’ because I thought it had very beautiful and appealing shots in. The majority of the music video is filmed in long and medium shots meaning that most of the time the camera would capture both of the lovers and the very scenic background of a huge lake and mountains, which adds emphasis to the love story, as both of those features can have connotations of romance and love. One shot I believe was rather capturing was the show scene which is a mid-shot of both of them and because of how simplistic it is I think it allows the audience to understand and connect with the two lovers.
  3. 3. THE 1975 - Somebody Else The next video I decided to analyse was The 1975s ‘Somebody Else’ as I loved each and every shot in this video as I thought they are varied from angles and proximity but each conveyed the artists emotions so clearly, making it easier for the audience to connect with the music video and follow the narrative .

×