Las imagenes y_su_potencial_pedagogico

Las imágenes y su potencial pedagógico https://culturacolectiva.com/arte/pintores-latinoamericanos-del-siglo-xx-que-debes-...
Utilización de imágenes como herramienta pedagógica: • Acercamiento desde el Arte • Construir conceptos e ideologías • Est...
“La vuelta del Malón” de Ángel Della Valle (1892) Ángel Della Valle: “La vuelta del malón”, 1892 – Óleo sobre tela – 186 x...
• Alude a “La campaña del desierto”, glorificando la figura de Roca. • Describe a los indios como saqueadores salvajes. • ...
Edgardo Antonio Vigo: “Concrete su poema” en Diagonal Cero, Núm. 28, 1969. La Plata, Argentina) “Concrete su poema”, poesí...
• Impresión tipográfica • Idea de actividad, actitud participativa • Comportamiento creativo por parte del espectador • Po...
“Patria” de Cristina Piffer (2011)“Patria” de Cristina Piffer (2011) Cristina Piffer: “Patria”, 2011. Grasa vacuna sobre b...
• La materialidad animal de la grasa vacuna, despliega la esencia conceptual de la obra • Noción de patria como ideal de c...
Daniela Cal Cribari, taller de nuevas tecnologías, 2018. “La educación es una práctica eminentemente política. De allí la ...
  1. 1. Las imágenes y su potencial pedagógico https://culturacolectiva.com/arte/pintores-latinoamericanos-del-siglo-xx-que-debes-conocer/
  2. 2. Utilización de imágenes como herramienta pedagógica: • Acercamiento desde el Arte • Construir conceptos e ideologías • Establecer vínculos • Determinar contextos • Indagar intenciones • Identificar ideas
  3. 3. “La vuelta del Malón” de Ángel Della Valle (1892) Ángel Della Valle: “La vuelta del malón”, 1892 – Óleo sobre tela – 186 x 292 cm – Colección Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes – Buenos Aires, Argentina
  4. 4. • Alude a “La campaña del desierto”, glorificando la figura de Roca. • Describe a los indios como saqueadores salvajes. • Utilizado como justificación de la invasión y el exterminio. • refuerza la dicotomía fundante entre civilización y barbarie.
  5. 5. Edgardo Antonio Vigo: “Concrete su poema” en Diagonal Cero, Núm. 28, 1969. La Plata, Argentina) “Concrete su poema”, poesía visual de Antonio Vigo (1969)
  6. 6. • Impresión tipográfica • Idea de actividad, actitud participativa • Comportamiento creativo por parte del espectador • Posibilidad de creación desde los recursos mas sencillos • Invita a armar “la propia obra”
  7. 7. “Patria” de Cristina Piffer (2011)“Patria” de Cristina Piffer (2011) Cristina Piffer: “Patria”, 2011. Grasa vacuna sobre base de acero inoxidable. 30 x 80 x 30 cm. Colección Eduardo F. Constantini, Buenos Aires, Argentina.
  8. 8. • La materialidad animal de la grasa vacuna, despliega la esencia conceptual de la obra • Noción de patria como ideal de civilidad • Consolidación de la patria ganadera • Sondea la tensión entre la historia oficial y lo rechazado, negado, silenciado • La “grasa” es atributo del modelo económico ganadero a la vez que indica lo vulgar, la ignorancia, lo que sobra y debe extirparse.
  9. 9. Daniela Cal Cribari, taller de nuevas tecnologías, 2018. “La educación es una práctica eminentemente política. De allí la imposibilidad de implementar una pedagogía neutra. En el fondo, no hay nada neutro. Para mí, ésta es una pelea política. Y uno de los problemas que debemos afrontar hoy es cómo comunicarnos con las grandes mayorías que ahora se encuentran divididas en minorías y que no se perciben a sí mismas como mayorías.”(Freire, 2014:69)

