Autoscaling event driven apps

Developer Advocate @ InfraCloud Technologies www.infracloud.io https://github.com/fission/fission Gaurav Gahlot https://ww...
CTO & Founder @ InfraCloud Technologies www.infracloud.io Fission Maintainer https://github.com/fission/fission Vishal Biy...
Autoscaling Event Driven Applications with & June 2021 CNCF
Introducing Fission - Faas for Kubernetes ● Fast & Simple Functions for Kubernetes ● Kubernetes Native Serverless Framewor...
Fission - What can you do? HTTP Cron MQ
Fission on GitHub: Star & Show You can Star & show ❤ here https://github.com/fission/fission https://docs.fission.io/docs/...
“Hello World” - Fission version $ fission env create --name nodejs --image fission/node-env $ fission fn create --name hel...
A event driven app! request-topic response-topic error-topic publisher
A event driven app! keda-connector request-topic response-topic error-topic publisher
Keda Connectors https://github.com/fission/keda-connectors ● kafka-http-connector ● aws-sqs-http-connector ● rabbitmq-http...
A event driven app! keda-connector 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 https://github.com/fission/examples/tree/master/samples/keda-kafka-rabbit...
● 6 functions covering ○ A function for UI ○ Function for MQT ○ Reading/Writing to DB ○ Multiple Languages Another example...
Contributing
Start open source contribution journey Start here https://docs.fission.io/docs/contributing Ask Questions on Slack Work wi...
http://botkube.io/ https://github.com/infracloudio/botkube
Questions?
ありがとうございました！ ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ! நன்றி! ధన్యవాదాలు! നന്ദി! THANK YOU! આભાર! ধন্যবাদ! Dank je! Kiitos! धन्यवाद! Grazie! Je vous ...
  1. 1. Developer Advocate @ InfraCloud Technologies www.infracloud.io https://github.com/fission/fission Gaurav Gahlot https://www.linkedin.com/in/gauravgahlot https://gauravgahlot.in/ Docker Community Leader (Pune) https://events.docker.com/pune/ @_gauravgahlot Let’s Connect
  2. 2. CTO & Founder @ InfraCloud Technologies www.infracloud.io Fission Maintainer https://github.com/fission/fission Vishal Biyani https://www.linkedin.com/in/vishalbiyani https://www.vishalbiyani.com Kubernetes Pune Meetup Organizer https://www.meetup.com/Kubernetes-Pune/ @vishal_biyani Let’s Connect
  3. 3. Autoscaling Event Driven Applications with & June 2021 CNCF
  4. 4. Introducing Fission - Faas for Kubernetes ● Fast & Simple Functions for Kubernetes ● Kubernetes Native Serverless Framework ● You only write code - Docker & Kubernetes is abstracted for you ● Performance - 100ms Cold Start with warm pool ● Code can be built in the cluster ● Supports integration with various “event sources”
  5. 5. Fission - What can you do? HTTP Cron MQ
  6. 6. Fission on GitHub: Star & Show You can Star & show ❤ here https://github.com/fission/fission https://docs.fission.io/docs/ https://blog.fission.io
  7. 7. “Hello World” - Fission version $ fission env create --name nodejs --image fission/node-env $ fission fn create --name hellojs --env nodejs --code https://raw.githubusercontent.com/fission/fission/master /examples/nodejs/hello.js $ fission function test --name hello Hello, world!
  8. 8. A event driven app! request-topic response-topic error-topic publisher
  9. 9. A event driven app! request-topic response-topic error-topic publisher
  10. 10. A event driven app! request-topic response-topic error-topic publisher
  11. 11. A event driven app! keda-connector request-topic response-topic error-topic publisher
  12. 12. Keda Connectors kafka-http-connector https://github.com/fission/keda-connectors
  13. 13. Keda Connectors kafka-http-connector https://github.com/fission/keda-connectors
  14. 14. Keda Connectors kafka-http-connector https://github.com/fission/keda-connectors
  15. 15. Keda Connectors https://github.com/fission/keda-connectors ● kafka-http-connector ● aws-sqs-http-connector ● rabbitmq-http-connector ● aws-kinesis-http-connector ● nats-http-connector ● gcp-pub-sub-http-connector You can Star & show ❤ here
  16. 16. A event driven app! keda-connector request-topic response-topic error-topic publisher
  17. 17. A event driven app! keda-connector 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 https://github.com/fission/examples/tree/master/samples/keda-kafka-rabbitmq request-topic response-topic error-topic publisher
  18. 18. ● 6 functions covering ○ A function for UI ○ Function for MQT ○ Reading/Writing to DB ○ Multiple Languages Another example (Try on your own) https://github.com/fission/fission-kafka-sample
  19. 19. Contributing
  20. 20. Start open source contribution journey Start here https://docs.fission.io/docs/contributing Ask Questions on Slack Work with a friendly and helpful community
  21. 21. http://botkube.io/ https://github.com/infracloudio/botkube
  22. 22. Questions?
  23. 23. ありがとうございました！ ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ! நன்றி! ధన్యవాదాలు! നന്ദി! THANK YOU! આભાર! ধন্যবাদ! Dank je! Kiitos! धन्यवाद! Grazie! Je vous remercie!

