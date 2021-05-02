Visit Link download : https://reader.ebookexprees.com/woow/B002LHRLNE bNow a major film starring GEORGE CLOONEY, MATT DAMON, CATE BLANCHETT, BILL MURRAY, JOHN GOODMAN, HUGH BONNEVILLE, BOB BALABAN, JEAN DUJARDIN and DIMITRI LEONIDAS.bWhat if I told you that there was ban epic storyb about World War II that has not been told, involving bthe most unlikely group of heroes? bWhat if I told you there was a group of men on the front lines who didn8217t carry machine guns or drive tanks a new kind of soldier, one charged with saving, not destroying.From caves to castles in a thrilling race against time, these men risked their lives daily to save hundreds of thousands of the world8217s greatest works of art. bTHEY were the Monuments Men, and THIS is their extraordinary true story.b8216Remarkable8217 Washington Post8216Engaging, inspiring8217 Publishers Weekly