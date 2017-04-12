Forage guide 2017 pdf

€5 GUIDE2017GUIDE2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION
FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 2 AD • Unique ability to carry minerals and vitamins in the TM...
FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 3 CONTENTS Editor: Liam de Paor Design: Oisín de Bhál Advertising Manager: John Sheehan Ed...
FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 4 According to June 2016’s Central Statistics Office (CSO) liv...
FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 5 Roscommon-based Acres machinery has developed the Supercrop1...
FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 6 Customer demand for a ﬁlm-binding system on a standalone bal...
FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 7 SIMA debut for Keenan’s ﬁrst self-propelled machine SIMA 201...
FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 8 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 After the successful launch of the Samco BagPress in 2013, t...
FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 9 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 BOI Finance 200x283.indd 1 01/03/2017 12:17
FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 10 Versatile grazer from Grass Technology Designed and manufac...
FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 Matt O’Keeffe Editor, Irish Farmers Monthly Where there’s gras...
FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 12 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 Increasing herd size from 100 to 200 animals over the last ...
FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 13 was using too many straws, our calving interval was a fraction too long and I found we ...
FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 14 Back to basics with lime Over the last 45 years, the applic...
FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 15 addition to P and K release from the soil, N supply worth u...
FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 16 The McHale Fusion 2. Film & Film wrapping system doubles ou...
FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 17 The McHale Fusion 3 applying ﬁlm-on-ﬁlm wrapping. an additional 11.6L of milk productio...
FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 18 Slurry is a valuable source of organic nitrogen, potassium,...
FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 19 Slurry management technology There has been a signiﬁcant in...
FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 20 It is widely recognised that grass-based systems will predo...
FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 21 Table 2: Genetic comparison of the high milk PTA and low milk PTA genetic groups at Lyo...
FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 Table 5: Milk recording results (2016). Parameter No. of animals 58 Average lactation days...
FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 23
FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 24 Dermot Forristal Teagasc Oak Park Urea is widely used on gr...
FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 25 Spreading urea Fertiliser spreader types will differ in the...
FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 26 Tadhg Buckley Agri Advisor, AIB Beneﬁts of farm ﬁnancial ma...
FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 27 interesting statistic is that businesses that have written ...
FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 Dr PJ O’Connor Grassland Agro Delivering your farm’s true potential Ireland has an enormou...
FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 29 global nutrient supply to grass and crops. The products are...
FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 30 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 3030 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide201...
FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 31 Tom Ryan Teagasc farm buildings specialist Silage waste occ...
FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 32 preservation with minimal DM losses. The result is well- pr...
FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 33 as ‘oxygen barrier ﬁlms’ and have cling ﬁlm properties also...
FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 34 Claire Fitzsimons, David Kenny and Mark McGee Teagasc, Gran...
  1. 1. €5 GUIDE2017GUIDE2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION
  2. 2. FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 2 AD • Unique ability to carry minerals and vitamins in the TMR • Enhances rumen activity • Increases animal’s dry matter intake • Helps negate energy deﬁcits in freshly calved cows • Complements all grass and forage based diets MOLASSES: MORE THAN JUST A LIQUID FEED Premier Molasses Co. Ltd. Harbour Road, Foynes, Co. Limerick. Deepwater Berth, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. t: 069-65311 f: 069-65537 e: info@premiermolasses.ie www.premiermolasses.ie Contact us or your local Co-op/merchant today: Premier Molasses More then.. 200x283.indd 1 30/03/2017 12:14
  3. 3. FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 3 CONTENTS Editor: Liam de Paor Design: Oisín de Bhál Advertising Manager: John Sheehan Editorial Manager: Kennas Fitzsimons Chief Executive: Rebecca Markey Publisher: David Markey Accounts: Tricia Murtagh Administration & Subscriptions: Sue Nolan Publishers: IFP Media Forage & Nutrition Guide 2016, Unit 2-4, Castlecourt, Monkstown Farm, Glenageary, Co. Dublin A96 T924 Tel: +353 1 709 6900 • Email: ciaran@ifpmedia.com • Web: www.irishfarmersmonthly.com Copyright IFP Media 2017. No part of this publication may be reproduced in any material form without the express written permission of the publishers. 4 Editorial. 5 Machinery news. 11 Where there’s grass, there’s money. 12 Wearable technology improving farming in the Golden Vale. 14 Back to basics with lime. 16 Film & Film wrapping system doubles output. 18 Slurry management – getting more from your slurry. 20 Investigating the potential of a high-output, spring- calving, milk-production system. 24 Spreading urea – a bigger challenge. 26 Beneﬁts of farm ﬁnancial management and building a resilient business. 28 Developing your farm’s true potential. 30 Insulate your farm against price volatility with good silage. 31 Minimising silage waste. 34 Feed-efficient beef cattle. 36 Investing the potential of multi-species swards in sheep production. 5 18 34 7 12:14
  4. 4. FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 4 According to June 2016’s Central Statistics Office (CSO) livestock data, the numbers of dairy cows, beef cattle and sheep have all increased, so we need to make more, and better quality, silage. One simple way to do this is to minimise waste in clamps by using a top-class silage additive and better-quality silage covers. In relation to baled silage, the new Film & Film wrapping system virtually eliminates mould losses so this is a signiﬁcant development. The new milk quota is on land and labour, so dairy farmers need to signiﬁcantly improve herd performance to make a decent proﬁt from their investment and from increased milk production. Livestock farmers need to optimise production from grass to increase milk yields/ha or to improve live-weight gain. Our most efficient farmers are expanding and utilising more than 12 tonnes of dry matter (DM) per hectare, yet the national average is only 7.5 tonnes. Unfortunately, without adequate soil nutrients, grassland production will be well behind its potential. Overall soil test results for 2015, when Teagasc analysed 31,743 samples, indicate that only 11 per cent of soils have the optimum mix of soil pH, phosphorous (P) and potassium (K). Poor animal health will impact on busy farmers, livestock performance and on family incomes. So, improving the fertility and health of your herd or ﬂock will save time, money and improve livestock performance. Infertility is a major cause of economic loss on our dairy farms. A long, productive life is necessary to generate a return on the investment during heifer rearing. The cost of rearing a replacement heiﬁr is estimated to be €1,545. The optimum in a stable herd is 4.5 lactations, which equates to an annual replacement rate of 18 per cent, so lots of room for improvement in the average herd. A number of factors can impact the fertility of a dairy cow eg. nutrition, body condition score (BCS), uterine environment, overall health status and genetic merit for fertility traits. Another important factor is DM intake. This is also critically important for inﬂuencing milk production and fertility in dairy cows. Data collected by Teagasc at Moorepark over a ﬁve-year period, from cows offered a grass-only diet, clearly indicate the low grass intake of cows in early lactation. The cow is consuming insufficient grass to fulﬁl her energy requirements so an adequate supplement of a quality feed should be offered during the ﬁrst six weeks of lactation. It is also well established that the trace mineral status of swards in Ireland is suboptimal; deﬁciencies of copper, selenium and iodine are widespread. To optimise milk production and health of their valuable cows, dairy farmers need to improve herd nutrition, so a conversation with a Teagasc adviser or agricultural consultant would be well worthwhile. Optimising farm incomes for 2017 Liam de Paor
  5. 5. FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 5 Roscommon-based Acres machinery has developed the Supercrop1, a patent-pending system focused on the wilting process. The Supercrop system was designed to reduce time and costs substantially while helping to increase the nutritional value from crops. Supercrop1 eliminates the need for three separate machines, replacing the rake, conditioner and tedder, according to the company. Not only does it save machinery costs, more importantly, it helps reduce the drying time and increases the quality and consistency of the crop by being able to rake and condition in one pass, according to Acres. This can knock at least one day off the harvest time, which is very important to maintain a good nutritional value in your fodder. The conditioned swath is far better for making better formed bales. Having just one machine means you now only require one tractor and one operator, reducing both labour and fuel by up to 30 per cent. It is also very ﬂexible, with a rear tedder on board in case the crop needs to be spread out again due to rain. The Supercrop1 is more compact than a standard rake on its own, making it very manoeuverable while transporting on the road. Acres machinery is an innovative, award-winning, family engineering company based in the west of Ireland. It designs, builds and tests its machines in some of the toughest crop conditions in the world. With bad weather, heavy crops and rough terrain, this machinery is tested to the limits. Acres says it uses its family’s generations of farming knowledge and its engineering expertise to bring the most innovative systems to the agricultural market. Awards to date: • 2015 Best New Agri Engineering Business Innovation Award – National Ploughing Association (NPA) Innovation Arena • 2016 Irish Machine of The Year Award – National Ploughing Championships • 2017 Best New Agri Machine & Technology Award – Lamma UK Supercrop1 – giving you more for less Milking - Feeding - Cooling - Manure Scrapers - Health & Fertility Monitoring CALL 1890-500-24-7 Email: info@dairymaster.com • www.dairymaster.com Distributors Nationwide 100% IRISH Slash milk cooling costs! • Reduce the amount of electricity being used. • Two way communication – send messages and commands from phone, receive updates and alerts from tank. • Excellent thermal performance – milk temperature changes <0.50 C if left unpowered for an entire day. • And much more… SwiftCool Milk Tanks • Recovers up to 6 times more heat than conventional heat recovery systems. • Recovers 100% of the heat from your milk. • And lots more! Cut water heating costs! Reduce the amount of electricity being used. Two way communication – send messagesTwo way communication – send messages and commands from phone, receive updatesand commands from phone, receive updates •• Recovers up to 6 times more heatRecovers up to 6 times more heat than conventional heat recovery systems. • Recovers 100% of the heat from your milk. • And lots more! FREE BROCHURE Call us today!
  6. 6. FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 6 Customer demand for a ﬁlm-binding system on a standalone baler led to the development of a new, fully-automated, ﬁxed chamber baler, the F5600 Plus from McHale. This machine is ﬁtted with a servo-operated, load-sensing control valve, which makes the baling process fully automatic. The machine is also equipped with a 25-knife chopping unit and a ﬁlm-binding system which applies ﬁlm to the barrel of the bale in the bale chamber. Once the bale is netted in the chamber, the tailgate on the baler automatically opens, allowing the high density bale to be ejected. Once the bale has passed over the bale kicker the tailgate automatically closes, allowing the operator to continue baling. Selectable knives provide the operator with three options. They can choose to engage and chop with a bank of 12 knives or a bank of 13 knives. If ﬁne chopping is required, the operator can choose to engage both knife banks, which will give a 25-knife chopper system – capable of delivering a theoretical chop length of 46mm. Expert Plus Control Box The F5600 Plus is controlled with an Expert Plus Control Box, which features a large graphic display; this allows the operator to monitor the baling process graphically from the control console. It also features: • automatic tailgate opening and closing; • in-cab net adjustment; • in-cab density adjustment; • knife display; • door position display; • drop ﬂoor control; • bale kicker sensor; • lube alarm; and • volume control. The McHale F5600 Plus is a machine that can apply ﬁlm to the barrel of the bale instead of twine or net wrap. The advantages of this system are: The ﬁlm, which is added to the barrel of the bale to keep the bale together prior to the bale being wrapped, also forms part of the wrapping process and adds value by placing more plastic on the largest surface of the bale. When ﬁlm is applied to the barrel of the bale it can be stretched to approximately 20 per cent. The stretch ratio is higher than what can be achieved with net wrap or twine, and as a result, the material is kept tighter, which ultimately results in better bale shape. As the ﬁlm is being stretched, as it is being applied to the barrel of the bale it expels more air than net wrap would and results in better silage quality. Chamber ﬁlm makes recycling easier As ﬁlm is used to bind the bale in the bale chamber and to wrap the bale, on feed out the farmer will be left with one form of waste. This reduces the time needed to feed the bale and avoids the unpleasant and time consuming job of separating the twine or net wrap from the plastic before the plastic is recycled. Overall, one form of waste results in feeding time being reduced. New, fully-automated baler from McHale
  7. 7. FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 7 SIMA debut for Keenan’s ﬁrst self-propelled machine SIMA 2017 provided the launch pad for Keenan’s ﬁrst self- propelled machine. The introduction of the MechFiber345SP marks a new, and long-awaited path for Keenan, which showcased a string of innovations since its acquisition by Alltech in 2016. Keenan has focused on researching the loading and chopping mechanisms available on the market to ensure the best ﬁt and has partnered with Italian company Storti to deliver this new technology. “When we announced our collaboration with Storti, some thought it was all about introducing a Keenan vertical auger to our range but that couldn’t be further from the reality,” said Keenan CEO Robbie Walker. According to Mr Walker, Keenan and Storti have been in talks for some time about developing a self-propelled machine with a loading mechanism that does not destruct ﬁbre and delivers the quality MechFiber mix that is so important to Keenan. With class-leading cutter-head technology, the Keenan MechFiberSP range has been engineered to deliver rapid loading of a vast array of products, leaving a clean, uniform face for optimum pit-face management. The tungsten-coated blades feature a unique, crossed arrangement, performing clean cuts without damaging the structure of the ﬁbre, even with very compact silages. Engineered with a focus on speed, precision and versatility, the special placement of the blades and conﬁguration of the loading channel allows the cutter to load in both directions and easily run in reverse if needed, while a high-speed loading belt drastically reduces mix preparation time. Producing the noted Keenan MechFiber mix in 16 and 20 cubic meter outputs for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, the Keenan MechFiberSP range offers left or right front discharge via an adjustable conveyor for homogeneous distribution of total mixed rations. Available in both 25km per hour or high-speed ‘Plus’ 40km per hour models, the operating system of the Keenan MechFiberSP range has been cleverly designed for ease of maintenance and features a mechanical drive to the six- paddle reel. This exclusive engineering system, by means of a specially-designed gearbox and PTO shaft, transfers all the power from the engine to the mixing system, thus reducing fuel consumption by up to 25 per cent, as well as reducing maintenance costs. Fitted with the Keenan InTouch controller as standard, the MechFiberSP range is connected to the Keenan InTouch service, which provides real-time feed advice and ration formulation through a dedicated team of skilled nutritionists. LIMITED AVAILABILITY 2017 MEIDUNO TETRAPLOID PERENNIAL RYEGRASS For Local Stockists: goldcrop.ie Pat Cashman 086 842 3782 Highest Spring Yielding Variety on 2017 Pasture Proﬁt Index AVAILABLE IN OUR Hi-Digestibility Mixture
  8. 8. FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 8 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 After the successful launch of the Samco BagPress in 2013, the Samco BagPress 2 comes complete with a high-output, 50-tonne-per-hour crimper. The high-output crimper is integrated into the front of the bagger and can be left in position when bagging bulk material. Two panels inside the main hopper are brought together hydraulically to form a new hopper for grain crimping. The bagger is supplied with a 1.5m, 2m and 2.4m bag. This machine can bag 150 tonnes of forage maize, whole crop, beet and straw mix, chopped grass, potatoes, brewer’s grain, chicken litter, beans, peas, saw dust and more. The main hopper is ﬁtted with three augers. The main, bottom auger is driven from the PTO with increased ﬂight distance compared the Samco BagPress 1 and a new design packer impeller is ﬁtted to the end of the auger for better bag compaction in dry, bulky crops. The second auger is hydraulically driven with a variable speed control and off-centre spiral auger to increase agitation in the hopper to prevent bridging in the main hopper. The third open, centre auger is also hydraulically driven with adjustable speed to feed the grain to the ﬂapper impeller before the crimper. This auger is also reversible during bulky crop bagging to increase agitation in the main hopper. The bagger is ﬁtted with an independent twin pump hydraulic system with on board controls. The crimper The high-output crimper is integrated to the front of the bagger and can be left in position when bagging bulky crops. The high-speed, toothed rollers spin at different speeds to crush the grain with adjustable gap depending on the customer’s requirement. These rollers are similar to crushing rollers used in a forage harvester but with extra ﬁne teeth to ensure that every grain is crushed. These rollers are driven through a right-angle PTO, heavy-duty gear box to the belt drive on the side of the bagger, which can be disconnected hydraulically. A stone trap and magnets are ﬁtted before the ﬂapper feeder for protection of the rollers. This can be easily cleaned out by an inspection panel before the feeder. The bagger incorporates the patented paddle break system, which is pressed hydraulically against the back wheels of the tractor to prevent the tractor from moving forward as the bag is being packed. The BagPress is equipped with low level applicators and fed into the front of the bagger to ensure the additive is mixed thoroughly through the grain as it passes through the main 3m auger. All speed sensors and output per hour are ﬁtted as an optional extra. Auto slide elevator and self-feed auger for grain are also available as additional options. Samco BagPress 2 – incorporating bagging and high-output crimper BOI Fi
  9. 9. FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 9 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 BOI Finance 200x283.indd 1 01/03/2017 12:17
  10. 10. FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 10 Versatile grazer from Grass Technology Designed and manufactured in Ireland by Carlow- based Grass Technology Ltd, the Grass Tech Grazer (pictured above) is a robust, easy-to-use machine that can be operated with lower powered tractors, typically found on livestock farms. The Grass Tech Grazer is now available in four model sizes, ranging from the smallest Grazer GT80 to the tri-axle Grazer GT160 which is ideal for larger herds of 400+ cows. A rear-mounted cross-conveyor is also now optionally available for these models, making the Grazer easily adaptable to differing feeding systems. New features on the zero grazers include: stronger hitch with easy height adjustment; auto oiler for all chains on the grass conveyor/grassbox; greasable truss bearings and 6mm pans on the mower; uniball mower mounting points; central grease points; strobe light kit; reversing camera; and auto-ﬁll sensor, “Our development in recent years is built on a focus on research and development with essential feedback from our current progressive dairy and beef farming customers,” said a company spokesperson. “We have ﬁve new products on offer for the 2017 season: the GT140XTRA zero grazer; eight-foot, heavy duty drum mower; retro-ﬁt fertiliser spreader; feed conveyor; and Beetmaster 1000.”
  11. 11. FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 Matt O’Keeffe Editor, Irish Farmers Monthly Where there’s grass, there’s money Teagasc’s decision to set a four-year target to increase grass production and utilisation within our livestock sector to 10 tonnes per hectare (ha) is not complex The ﬁgures speak for themselves: grow more grass and turn it into money. An extra tonne of grass utilised is worth €180 per hectare (ha) to a dairy farmer and upwards of €100 per ha for dry-stock farmers. For a beef farmer running a 40ha farm, that’s worth €4,000 per annum. The average ﬁgure for grass grown and utilised on dry stock farms is 7.5 tonnes/ha. By increasing that ﬁgure to 10 tonnes, as Teagasc is targeting, the total worth to that farm should be €10,000. That is a quite incredible ﬁgure. There is so much effort and lobbying put into securing various subsidies and yet, within the farm gate, there is an annual payment, or repayment, available of €10,000 for growing and using more grass. Increases Now, let’s spread that money across the entire grassland sector. The country has up to four million ha, or 10 million acres, of grassland. The vast amount of it can grow more grass than it does now with improved management and infrastructure. A one tonne increase, on average, in grass availability every year would be worth an extra €400m! Now, bring the ﬁgure up to the Teagasc target of 10 tonnes average grass utilisation per ha. The ﬁgure comes to an extra €1bn per year! This is not pie in the sky. The ﬁgures are an accurate assessment of the ﬁnancial potential of Irish grassland. Not only that, but the ﬁgures used are only extrapolated from the increased return from dry stock. In reality, that €1bn per annum would be signiﬁcantly higher if it were to take the extra potential return from dairy farming into account. Given that a large part of our grassland acreage is devoted to dairying, the ﬁgure increases to well above €1bn per annum, given that the returns to dairy farms from an average one tonne increase in grass utilised is almost double that of dry stock farming at €180 per hectare. Matching supply and demand Goldmines are usually found beneath the ground. In this case, the green gold is growing on top, waiting to be harvested. The Teagasc target is to be achieved by 2020. It coincides with an anticipated period of growth in output, both from dairy and cattle production, so it could, if successful, allow those increases to be achieved without recourse to the purchase of extra bought-in feed. There will be extra demand for all of this extra grass, supposing that it is produced. This is the great unknown. What exactly can Teagasc do that they have not been doing before to encourage farmers to grow more grass? Some of the extra grass will come about almost automatically because of higher stocking rates on some farms, most notably dairy farms that are scaling up after quotas. However, there has been an undeniable lack of success in persuading a large swathe of grassland farmers to up their game in terms of increasing output through increased grass production. Teagasc has a range of initiatives planned to deliver its ambitious target. It remains to be seen whether it can succeed. It is good to see that it has the courage to set out such unambiguous and deﬁnite targets in terms of both tonnage and timeline. 11
  12. 12. FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 12 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 Increasing herd size from 100 to 200 animals over the last ﬁve years, John started looking at ways to reduce his workload while maintaining his ﬁrst-rate standards. Twelve months later, John installed the MooMonitor+ system to help achieve his aims and now, he says, he simply could not do without it. This was not always the case, however. Being a ‘doubting Thomas’ at heart, John felt he had to test the technology ﬁrst. “We were tail-painting and looking at cows ﬁve times a day and I wanted to use the MooMonitor+ to check if I was missing any cows.” John and his student worker did their own trial of the system where the student continued to tail paint the cows, even when the collars were on. “He only tail painted for four days, because every morning – using the MooMonitor+ system – I was three cows ahead of him. He was telling me there were nine cows bulling, while I was able to tell him there were 12 correctly identiﬁed heats. Eventually, he gave up! The MooMonitor’s accuracy is second to none.” Animal identiﬁcation, correct recording of events and other information can be difficult to achieve at times when it is very busy on the farm. They can be forgotten about or viewed as less important jobs. However, having this information is vital when you need to make important decisions that will affect the proﬁtability of your farm. According to Dairymaster, the company behind the development of MooMonitor+, all information about your animals is stored in one place and is available wherever you go. With one look at the screen, you know of any calving difficulties, breeding history, possible health events and can access any comments you have entered about the animal. Quick access to information, the company notes, allows you to make the right decisions at the right time. John quickly learned there was much more to the system than just reducing workload. In the pre-breeding season, having animal history on each cow on the app made it easy to identify cows that were in need of a check-up. This saved a lot of time. In previous years, a greater number of cows were unnecessarily submitted for a vet-check resulting in higher costs. John believes he has saved 2.5 hours looking at cows bulling each day. Now he spends 15 to 20 minutes a day checking his app on the phone. In addition, big improvements were seen in reduced artiﬁcial insemination (AI) usage and a lower empty rate of 8 per cent compared to previous years (13-14 per cent annually). As a plus, many cows that calved ‘late’ in March or April were brought back to calve in February this year, compacting his calving season. “It wasn’t as if I thought we had a lot of things wrong with the breeding here. I felt it was taking me a lot of time to view the cows but also I felt I could improve the system a bit more. I Excellent cow fertility and health management have always been top priorities for John MacNamara, who farms a 200-dairy- cow herd in Gormanstown, Co. Limerick Wearable technology improving farming in the Golden Vale John MacNamara from Gormanstown, Co. Limerick, farms a 200-dairy-cow herd.
  13. 13. FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 13 was using too many straws, our calving interval was a fraction too long and I found we had quite a lot of cows not going in-calf,” he says. John went from using 2 to 1.7 straws per cow, saving in excess of €2,000 this season. The MooMonitor+ system proved to be a valid addition to John’s farm in other areas as well as fertility. By continuously monitoring behaviours such as rumination, feeding and resting time – sick cows are easy to identify. A behaviour alert is sent to the farmer when cows are behaving differently than normal. “The health monitoring was a big bonus for me,” John says. He believes that, even when you are good at the health side of things, the MooMonitor+ could still easily save €500 to a €1,000 each year per sick animal. Sick cows are identiﬁed sooner allowing for earlier intervention and, therefore, saving you higher vet bills, antibiotic usage and ultimately cows lost due to fatalities. John recalls saving himself a vet re-visit fee simply by checking rumination levels on the app for a particular cow who had a bad case of scour. “I was quite worried about her, she was completely off her feed and I was afraid she might throw the calf,” he says. “The MooMonitor+ picked her up from day one, we had to get the vet to her and treat her. The second day the vet rang about her and I was able to look on the phone to see if she was ruminating and she was. As I went through her graphs it was great to see when rumination levels started to increase – this was invaluable to me.” “The MooMonitor+ is a no-brainer in terms for value for money,” he adds. “In its ﬁrst year, the system not only saved me time and labour, it has also returned money to me before the year was out.” In fact, if the total investment of the system was spread out over the lifetime of the system, and cow numbers, you’ll end up with only a small amount of money to spend per cow per season, according to Dairymaster. This is a cost that is easily won back by reduced time viewing cows, reduced AI usage, fewer veterinary calls and better fertility and health of animals in general, the company says. For John, using the MooMonitor+ system has become part of the business of everyday life on his farm. He can fully rely on the system to do the job and anticipates even more savings for breeding season 2017.
  14. 14. FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 14 Back to basics with lime Over the last 45 years, the application of lime, a major soil nutrient, has declined more than two-fold resulting in Irish soils now majorly deﬁcient in lime In the 1970s and early eighties, an average of 1.7 million tonnes of lime were applied annually. Over the last 30 years we have applied an average of 800,000 tonnes of lime annually (less than half). In Ireland, our soils naturally have a requirement for lime to control soil acidity generated by our high annual rainfall. For example, from the east to the west coast, we get in the region of 1 (40 inches) to 1.5 (60 inches) metres of rain each year. Rainfall is the biggest driver of soil acidity and reduction in the production power of our soils. The accumulated reduction in lime applications over the last 30 years has resulted in a large percentage of soils with low pH levels. Irish soils are some of the most productive soils in the world in terms of either grass and grain production due to our wet climate but, if we continue to ignore lime, a key component of soil fertility, we are slowly eroding our competitive advantage. Soil acidity is a major limitation to the productivity of our soils as it reduces the availability of major soil nutrients (N, P and K) and the uptake and efficiency of applied nutrients in manures or fertilisers. In grassland swards, it will reduce the persistence of productive rye grasses and clovers. Some counties, for example Kildare and Offaly, have a higher percentage of soils above pH 6.5. This is due to the underlining parent material which is limestone. Naturally, high soil pH levels (>pH 7.0) or ﬁelds that are over-limed will result in reduced availability of both major (especially P) and minor nutrients (especially manganese [Mn]). Only apply lime based on a recent soil test report. Eﬀect of lime on soil fertility and grass production Research from Johnstown Castle demonstrates the importance of lime in relation to soil P availability and the improved efficiency from applied P fertiliser. Figure 1 shows the change in soil test P levels when lime is applied by unlocking stored soil P (purple bar) and increasing the efficiency of freshly applied fertiliser P (green bar) compared to applying high quantities of P fertiliser alone (red bar). This clearly shows that soil pH optimisation is the ﬁrst step to consider when setting out to build up soil P levels. Figure 2 shows the grass yield response to lime and P fertiliser in grassland. The application of 5t/ha ground limestone (purple bar) produced approximately 1t/DM/ha additional grass and had similar grass yields compared to the application of 40kg/ ha P fertiliser alone (red bar). However, the addition of lime + P fertiliser in combination (green bar) produced the largest grass yield response (1.5 t/ha more grass than the control). These results show how effective lime is for increasing the availability of both stored soil P (from previous fertiliser and manure applications) and freshly applied fertiliser P. Return on investment (€) in lime As with any business, achieving a positive return on investment is critical when using inputs. When the pH of grassland soils are maintained close to the optimum range, increased grass production by at least 1t/DM/ha/year can be achieved. In Mark Plunkett & David Wall Teagasc, Crops Environment and Land Use Programme, Johnstown Castle, Wexford Average response across two grassland sites Treatments added to grassland RelativegrassDMyield(%) 115 110 105 100 95 90 DP Wall, 2015 Average soil pH: 5.2 6.4 5.2 6.4 No Fert. 9.6 t/ha 10.5 t/ha 10.4 t/ha 11.01 t/ha Lime only P only P + lime Figure 2. Relative grass DM yield response in grassland treated with Lime (5t/ha of lime), P fertiliser (40kg/ha of P), and P + lime over a full growing season. Sheil, Wall & Lalor, 2015, FAI 20 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 Control PIndex1PIndex2PIndex3 Lime only Treatments applied to soil Average response across 16 soil types ChangeinsoiltestP(mg/L) Lime: 5t/ha P Fertiliser: 100kg/ha P only P and lime Figure 1. Average change in soil test P (Morgan’s) across 16 soils (av. pH 5.5) treated with Lime (5t/ha of lime), P fertiliser (100kg/ha of P), and P + lime and incubated over 12 months in controlled conditions.
  15. 15. FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 15 addition to P and K release from the soil, N supply worth up to €75 may also be achieved, boosting spring growth in particular. If this extra grass production is utilised by the grazing livestock it has the potential to reduce farm feed bills by at least €180/ha/year. One tonne of additional grass production each year over a typical ﬁve-year liming period (5t/ha lime applied) represents a 7:1 (grass €180/t: lime €25/t) return on investment in lime, not including the potential for reducing fertiliser costs into the future. Management tips when applying lime to grassland • Apply lime based on the soil test report. Where lime recommendations exceed 7.5t/ha it is best to split the total application rate and apply up to 7.5t/ha initially and the remainder in year three. • Do not over-lime soils as it will reduce the availability of both major and minor nutrients. • Ground limestone is the most cost-effective source of lime. Ground limestone will start to work once it is applied and is washed into the soil. The ﬁner fractions of the ground limestone will adjust soil pH upwards to target soil pH over the shorter term (pH increases should begin within three months) while the coarser components will maintain this pH adjustment over the longer term (12 to 36-month period). • Use magnesium limestone where soil magnesium (Mg) levels are low (Index 1 or 2) to replenish soil Mg reserves. • Maintaining soil pH will result in increased release of soil N from organic matter up to a value of €75/ ha/year. This N release usually occurs in spring and contributes to better early season growth facilitating earlier stock turnout. • On heavier and organic soils there is often hesitance about applying lime for fear of ‘softening the sod’ or increased poaching (due to rapid breakdown of soil organic matter). On these soils, it is best to apply lower application rates of lime (<5t/ ha) on a more regular basis to control soil acidity to avoid ‘softening the soil’. • Wait seven days after applying urea or slurry before applying lime. • Leave three months between applying lime ﬁrst and following with urea/slurry application. • Leave at least three months between applying lime and silage harvest. • On grassland soils with high molybdenum (Mo) levels increasing soil pH above 6.2 can lead to increased Mo levels in the herbage. High intakes of Mo in ruminant animals can lead to an increased risk of copper deﬁciency. It is, therefore, recommended to maintain soil pH at 6.2 on these soils or consider supplementing animals with copper. • Granulated limes are a ﬁnely ground limestone (<0.1mm) aiding the reaction with soil acidity to increase soil pH in the shorter term. Recent research shows that these products (usually used at much lower application rates than ground limestone) are more suitable for maintaining soil pH (ie. where soil pH is close to the target). Summary • Apply lime as recommended on the soil test report. • Release soil nitrogen (N) for early grass growth (up 80kgN/ ha/year). • Increase the availability of soil phosphorus (P) and potassium (K). • Grow an extra 1.0 to 1.5t grass dry matter per hectare annually. • Every €100 investment in lime = €700 worth of extra grass production.
  16. 16. FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 16 The McHale Fusion 2. Film & Film wrapping system doubles output The number of bales wrapped last season by McHale Fusion 3 Plus bale wrappers using the Film & Film (F&F) wrapping system doubled over the previous season and is set to rapidly expand in the silage market over the coming years, according to Forage and Nutrition Guide editor Liam de Paor This dual-ﬁlm technology involves the combined use of Baletite mantle ﬁlm alongside the next generation of Silotite ﬁve-layer technology balewrap. The 100 per cent recyclable mantle ﬁlm replaces the traditional netwrap used to bind crops into a bale format. With ﬁve-layer technology, all the mechanical aspects of the balewrap (strength, puncture- and tear-resistance, elasticity, UV stability and cling) are maximised resulting in a reliable, stable, high-performing quality balewrap. McHale says the market is now aware of this new technology and its key customers are requesting the ﬁve- layer balewrap ﬁlm. A good example of modern baled silage contractors is Eddie Hartnett and son, Gavin, from Ballynoe, Conna, Co. Cork. Last year, using a McHale Fusion they wrapped around 5,000 bales for local beef and dairy farmers using the F&F system. Their customers, who have a choice between netwrap or the F&F system, were delighted with silage quality according to Eddie. You can view their silage-baling operations at https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=pFxefsQUJwg As can be seen from the video clip, the Hartnett family have the best of silage equipment. Their modern machinery includes three John Deere tractors (a 6150R, 6830 and 7430 purchased from Sam Power in Castlelyons). Along with a McHale Fusion 3 Plus bale wrapper, supplied by Atkins Ltd and a Krone rake they bought from Jim Power in Tallow. The overall beneﬁt is that this innovative system reduces the cost of making baled silage and, when applied properly, delivers mould-free silage for feeding to valuable livestock. The F&F wrapping system is also more environmentally friendly and less labour-intensive, as unlike netwrap, both ﬁlms can be recycled without the need for segregation of the netwrap. Excellent trial results have been achieved in Britain. For example, a dairy farmer could gain an average of 5.7kg dry matter (DM) per F&F bale so the 67.26 MJ ME averagely gained for each of the F&F bales could give
  17. 17. FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 17 The McHale Fusion 3 applying ﬁlm-on-ﬁlm wrapping. an additional 11.6L of milk production. Or for a cattle farmer, each F&F bale could give an additional 1.5kg of beef production. A short movie of the F&F trial and its ﬁndings can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=HfT3AJtW8AY&sns=em. Last year was an excellent year for baled silage due to the excellent grass growing and weather conditions. It is estimated that the number of bales ensiled was up by at least 10 per cent. Demand for baled silage was also good as livestock numbers have increased signiﬁcantly. Indeed, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), in June 2016, the total number of cattle in Ireland was 7,221,200, an increase of 257,700 (3.7 per cent) on June 2015. The number of dairy cows increased by 102,100 (7.9 per cent) and cattle aged 1-2 years increased by 148,200 (8.7 per cent). Total sheep numbers were up by 37,100 (0.7 per cent) to 5,175,800 while breeding sheep were up 0.8 per cent and non-breeding sheep were up 0.7 per cent. This means that there were more livestock around to consume this extra silage. For more information on this new silage technology, please go to: www.ﬁlmandﬁlmwrapping.com.
  18. 18. FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 18 Slurry is a valuable source of organic nitrogen, potassium, and potash and, when used correctly, can reduce fertiliser bills on farms and raise proﬁtability It is paramount to apply when ground conditions allow, and to use on ﬁelds that need it most; typically, silage ﬁelds which have a higher potassium (K) and phosphorus (P) requirement than grazing ground; crops with a high demand for P and K; or on ﬁelds that are low in P and K. What is the value of cattle slurry? The nutrient content of cattle slurry varies with animals’ diet and with dilution of water. Typically, 1,000 gallons of cattle slurry is equivalent to a 50kg bag of 6-7-30, depending on the time of year it is applied, weather conditions and method of application. Teagasc estimates slurry to be worth €25/1,000 gallons. Its true value depends on current fertiliser prices and the volume of fertiliser it can replace. Nitrogen (N) is, typically, present in both the solid and liquid fraction of the slurry. Half of the N in cattle slurry is in organic form and the other half is present as ammonium (similar to purchased bagged N). Thus, its availability to the crop is very weather dependent. Slurry applied in the spring is worth, approximately, an extra three units of N per 1,000 gallons compared with summer application due to volatilisation. Diluting slurry with water will improve the N uptake as the slurry will penetrate faster into the soil compared to thick slurry. Plus, diluted slurry will be washed-off the grass faster resulting in reduced grass contamination. But, water will reduce the P and K content of the slurry. It is advised to apply cattle slurry under cool, moist weather conditions (eg. spring rather than summer) as this will increase the amount of ammonium that is captured by the crop and, therefore, increases the organic fertiliser value. Also, the method of slurry application has an effect. Using low- emission slurry spreading technology such as Trailing Shoe, Tri-App or Shallow Injection as against Splash Plate will also increase N utilisation and value. These methods will typically improve N availability by 30-50 per cent. P is in the solid fraction and K is in the liquid fraction of the slurry. Typically, 85 per cent of the value of slurry is in the P and K value. The rate of release of P and K from organic manures depends on the soil’s P and K status. According to Teagasc, when soils are at a P index of 1-2, it is best to apply 50 per cent in the form of organic manure and the remainder as artiﬁcial fertiliser. At P index of 3-4, slurry can be used to supply 100 per cent of the P requirements. In relation to K, Teagasc recommends 75 per cent of crop requirements as slurry when the K status is 1-2. While at a K index of 3-4, then slurry can supply 100 per cent of the crop’s requirements. Thus, a soil test to determine the soil’s P and K status helps to target slurry to Index 1 and 2 soils for more efficient crop fertilisation and P and K utilisation. Michael A O’Grady Abbey Machinery Slurry management – getting more from your slurry Abbey 3500 tank at JCB Farmtrac demo.
  19. 19. FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 19 Slurry management technology There has been a signiﬁcant increase in interest among farmers in overall slurry management and making maximum use of the nutrients available. This has been fuelled by: • income pressures on farm, farmers wanting to get the most from slurry on farm and reducing the use of purchased fertiliser; • slurry equipment grants for tankers and applicators; and • farmers being educated about the value of applying slurry correctly at the best times and using the best technologies. There are three key steps involved in slurry management: • Slurry preparation When slurry is in the storage tank, over time the solids and liquids separate, leaving the liquids at the bottom and dryer material at the top. It is paramount to mix these properly prior to application to maximise the nutrient value of the slurry and increase accuracy of spreading over the application width. Abbey Machinery’s Tornado 3000, 4000 and 5000 high-pressure agitation pumps and Contractor Rapid Pump carry out this mixing rapidly and efficiently. When agitating slurry, it is important to add water back in to improve mixing. This also aids ammonia uptake when spread, although, the added water does dilute the P and K content. When agitating slurry, it is paramount to take every precaution to avoid the potential dangerous gases involved when mixing slurry. • Slurry application technologies Splash plate is still the most prevalent application medium. It is becoming increasingly more popular to spread slurry through applicators (Abbey Machinery Tri-App, Trailing Shoe or Shallow Injector). Some of the key beneﬁts of using applicators are that they: deliver the nutrients directly to the root zone; reduce ammonia emissions by up to 90 per cent; preserve the soil structure; reduce odour emissions; and reduce soiling of grass which reduces rotation length when grazing. The main criteria for determining the optimum applicator required include: soil type – clay, loam or stony; crops – grass or cereal; landscape – level or hilly; slurry tanker – standard, recess or tandem; tractor – horsepower (HP) available; legislation in relation to application methods, timings of applications, road safety transportation etc. • Minimising soil compaction Compaction to the top soil and upper subsoil typically takes one to ﬁve years to repair depending on the severity of compaction. Lower subsoil compaction can take from ﬁve to 10 years to recover. For these reasons, farmers are getting more conscious of soil compaction and are looking for ways to minimise it. Wheel choice has a major bearing on potential compaction of both top- and sub-soil. In general, low ground pressure tyres can be used to reduce the potential for compaction. Wheels with larger radii (longer rolling circumferences) and greater width all have the potential to reduce the impact of the machines on the soil. Bigger slurry tankers and higher horse power tractors require the correct wheel speciﬁcation to minimise their impact on the ground. Abbey Machinery technology caters for the ‘total cow’ from one end to the other. It works closely with customers listening to their needs to develop machines with the required speciﬁcations to suit their particular soils, tractor HP, ﬁeld- aspect and working conditions. With more than 35 high- speciﬁcation slurry tanker models in the Abbey Machinery range from 900 gallons to 6,000 gallons both farmers and contractors have lots of choice. Summary • High fertiliser prices are increasing the value of slurry. Typically 1,000 gallons are worth €25 (85 per cent of this is from P & K values). • It is best to carry out soil tests to identify ﬁelds low in P & K. • Costs savings can be made by using slurry to replace or complement fertiliser on farm. • Savings are maximised when slurry is applied in accordance with the crop needs, and applied through an Applicator that maximises the plant availability of N. It is best applied under cool, moist, overcast conditions. Michael O’Grady and Tony Galvin, farm manager, Almarai Farm in Saudi Arabia.
  20. 20. FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 20 It is widely recognised that grass-based systems will predominate in post-quota Ireland and that land will be the main limiting resource. In more intensive dairying areas, competition for land is intense. In many cases, a limiting factor to expansion on these dairy farms is the availability of land around the milking platform (MP). Given the signiﬁcant costs associated with expansion and the fact that many farmers are operating on a limited land-bank, a higher input/higher output, spring-calving, grazing system may prove attractive. Such a system might facilitate the successful expansion of the farm business without the need to buy or rent extra land, to buy stock, to acquire extra labour or to provide extra cow facilities. The main aim of the research at University College Dublin (UCD) Lyons Farm is to evaluate the feasibility (including proﬁtability) of a higher input/output grazing system within a limited land scenario. The focus in such a system is on maximising milk/milk solids output from the existing land holding, which involves high output from individual cows and high stocking rates on the MP. This will occur most efficiently through maximising the use of grazed grass/home-grown forage in the system and the strategic use of supplementation thereafter. Targets of the system The targets (Table 1) in this system involve high milk outputs of 7,500-8,000L and 625kg of fat and protein/cow/lactation using higher-than-conventional levels of concentrate feed inputs (1.5 tonnes of concentrate per cow per lactation) but with the diet still mainly grass and grass silage (75 per cent of the feed budget). The stocking rate on the MP in this system is 3.4 cows per hectare (ha). Like any other ‘grass-based system’, the principles of grassland management, appropriate breeding strategies, fertility and ﬁnancial management are key to success. Genetics of the herd The herd of 60 cows is a high Economic Breeding Index (EBI) Holstein-Friesian herd (Table 2). Within the herd, a genetic comparison will be made with one cow group (30 cows) having a high predicted transmitting ability (PTA) for milk (+250kg) and one group (30 cows) with a lower PTA for milk (+44kg). Feed budget To achieve and sustain high milk and milk solids output along with good fertility, high energy intakes are essential. Table 3 shows the target feed budget for 2017. High allocations of concentrates are offered for the ﬁrst 120 days of lactation and drop signiﬁcantly thereafter. For this research project, concentrate inputs are ﬁxed and this poses some challenges in terms of grassland management, especially in springtime. Concentrate allowances were arrived at by considering the UFL (unite fouragere de lait) requirements of the cow at each stage below as well as the expected grass-intake level. Table 1: Targets for the system. Parameter Target Stocking rate on milking platform 3.4 LU/ha Stocking rate on whole farm 2.25 LU/ha Milk yield per cow 7,500-8,000kg Milk solids per cow 625kg Six week in calf rate 70 per cent Concentrate (kg/co/year) 1,500kg % diet as grazed grass 51 % diet as grazed grass and grass silage 75 Investigating the potential of a high- output, spring-calving, milk-production system The abolition of the EU milk quota system in 2015 has paved the way to increase cow numbers and milk output. However, the proﬁtability associated with this extra production for individual farms needs to be examined and there must be a continuing focus on improving efficiencies Finbarr Mulligan University College Dublin LU – Livestock unit
  21. 21. FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 21 Table 2: Genetic comparison of the high milk PTA and low milk PTA genetic groups at Lyons (2017). EBI (€) Milk (€) Fert (€) Calv (€) Beef (€) Maint (€) Health (€) Mgt (€) High milk 155 64 53 37 -7.4 4.8 1.1 2.4 Low milk 154 51 67 36 -8.9 6.0 2.0 0.8 Average 155 58 60 37 -8.2 5.4 1.6 1.6 Milk (kg) Fat (kg) Prot (kg) Fat (%) Prot (%) Calve Int (days) Surv (%) High milk 250.0 14.3 10.9 0.1 0.0 -2.4 1.9 Low milk 43.9 10.9 6.6 0.2 0.1 -3.4 1.9 Average 146.8 12.6 8.8 0.1 0.1 -2.9 2.0 Table 3: Feed budget. Days in milk 0-20 20- 60 60- 120 120- 180 180- 240 240- 270 270- 305 306- 365 (dry)* Total annual DMI (t/DM) Milk yield 31 34 32 27 22 19 15 - 7500 Silage DM 12 0 0 0 0 6 10 11 1.5 Grass DM 0 15 16 15 13 6 0 - 3.6 Concentrate 8 8 7 3.5 2.5 2.5 6 - 1.3 Table 4: Financial assumptions. Parameter SR cows/ha milking platform 3.40 SR overall LU/ha 2.25 Milk solids (kg/cow) 625 Milk solids (kg/ha) 2,130 Concentrates (t/DM/cow) 1.30 Grazed grass (t/DM/cow) 3.70 Grass Silage (t/DM/cow) 1.50 Milk output (€/cow) 2,597 Milk output (€/ha) 5847 Gross margin (€/cow) 1,675 Gross margin (€/ha) 3,771 Net margin (€/cow) 955 Net margin (€/ha) 2,150 Breakeven milk price (€/kg/MS) 2.62 *Milk price €4.14/kg/MS; Conc. price €300t/DM. Theydon’tunderstandthescience buttheydoknowfineforagewhenthey’refedit For consistently better silage Containing MTD/1, the world’s most proven Lactobacillus strain, Ecosyl ensures more consistently reliable silage, whatever the weather. • Reduces fermentation dry matter losses by 50% • Enhanced milk production (average 1.2 litres/cow/day over 15 trials) • Increased digestibility and improved palatability For further information: Freephone | 00800 86522522 Email | enquire@volac.com Visit | www.ecosyl.com 00877 Ireland Ecosyl Ad Forage Guide 185x135mm L_v1.indd 1 03/03/2017 16:50
  22. 22. FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 Table 5: Milk recording results (2016). Parameter No. of animals 58 Average lactation days 301 Yield/cow (305 days predicted) 7,441 Milk solids/cow (305 days predicted) 592 Yield/cow (MR) 7,407 Milk solids/cow (MR) 588 Protein % (MR) 3.4 Fat % (MR) 4.5 SCC (MR) 101 Milk from forage (kg) 4,598 Note: MR results are compared with actual calibrated yields recorder from the parlour and the difference is <3 per cent Table 6: 2016 Grassland performance. Grass Summary 2016 Turnout by day Mid Feb Turnout full time March 1 Full time housing to date Six days in April & > Oct 28 Start date of closing Oct 7 Full time housing date October 28 Target closing cover 700-750kg/DM/ha (Dec 1) Grass growth (t/ha) 13.06 Silage on MP (t/ha) 1.7 Mitrogen on MP (kg/ha) 235 Table 7: Bulls used in 2016. Low Milk (low PTA group) High milk (high PTA group) YKZ, OZG, DBW, CSW, RNO YGM, ZOL, AGH, SEW, FAD, HZB, YRY Table 8: Reproductive performance. Overall Number of cows 58 Submission rate 91 per cent First serve conception rate 43 per cent Average conception rate 50 per cent Six-week pregnancy rate 59 per cent Empty rate 9 per cent 22 Financial targets Our initial ﬁnancial assumptions involved costs for the system of 21c/L (12c variable, 9c ﬁxed) or a break-even milk price of €2.62/ kg milk solids (MS) [Table 4]). Financial success is predicated on high output per cow and per ha and good herd fertility. 2016 performance This was the ﬁrst full year of this study and, therefore, it is very early days for results. Systems research requires several years for concrete conclusions as this overcomes a speciﬁc ‘year’ effect on the results. Cows are milk-recorded twice monthly and these results are compared with the daily yields from the milking parlour. Table 5 below shows the milk recording for 2016. Due to the small numbers of cows in the high and low PTA groups, overall results for the group are shown. 2016 fertility performance Breeding started on April 25 and continued for 12 weeks. All breeding was by artiﬁcial insemination (AI) and the list of bulls used is shown in Table 7 below. The 2016 reproductive performance is shown in Table 8. Submission rate was high at 91 per cent, however, conception rates were low and while the empty rate was respectable at 9 per cent, the six-week calving rate for 2017 will be lower than expected. Five cows were not pregnant when they were scanned in early September resulting in an empty rate of 9 per cent. Replacement rate will be maintained at 23 per cent to ensure empty cows are replaced, allow for some voluntary culling and maintain a high level of genetic progress. Conclusions This project is currently funded to run at UCD Lyons for a three- year period. In the ﬁrst year, milk production has come to within 5 per cent of expectations. In future years, it will be interesting to see if grass growth can be increased and if acceptable levels of fertility can be achieved to ensure the sustainability of such as system. Acknowledgements: This project is very much a team effort with signiﬁcant input from Professor Finbar Mulligan, Dr Karina Pierce, Dr Bridget Lynch, Luke O’Grady BVMS, Professor Alan Fahey, Dr Michael Wallace, Dr Jenny Davis, and the farm staff at Lyons, especially dairy manager, Michael Clarke, and the farm manager, Dr Eddie Jordan.
  23. 23. FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 23
  24. 24. FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 24 Dermot Forristal Teagasc Oak Park Urea is widely used on grassland farms as a source of nitrogen and its use is likely to increase as it is less expensive and has a lower carbon footprint than calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN). However, the product is not as easy to spread and farmers need to be conscious of spreading urea evenly, whether their own fertiliser spreader or a contractor’s machine is used Fertiliser is a hugely expensive input that impacts on grass and crop yield. The role of a fertiliser spreader is to ensure that the fertiliser is spread evenly across the ﬁeld at the correct rate. The evenness part is critical. Today’s spreaders have a huge challenge with farmers using bout widths from 6m to 36m wide. Broadcast spreaders rely on forming an overlapped pattern to give an even spread where a 12m bout may require the spreader to spread 24m, with fertiliser visible in the next tramline/bout. Factors which inﬂuence even spreading at a speciﬁc bout width are: • spreader design, particularly the disc, vanes and fertiliser delivery point; • appropriate setting of the spreader based on fertiliser type and bout width; • fertiliser physical characteristics (density, granule size/ shape, strength); and • ﬁeld conditions, speciﬁcally wind. Urea physical characteristics The fertiliser’s physical characteristics are very important. Urea can be more difficult to spread evenly than either CAN or nitrogen (N), phosphorpus (P) and potassium (K) blends because it is less dense and additionally may have smaller particle sizes. A fertiliser particle must have a certain mass to allow it capture enough energy to be thrown a distance. Dense, relatively large particles are more easily thrown as they can capture the energy and are less likely to be slowed by wind resistance. As an example, if you were to try to throw a table-tennis ball 12m, you would fail, whereas a golf ball would easily go that distance and much more. Urea has a lower density (about 20 per cent less) of that of other fertiliser types, making it more challenging to spread wide distances and leaving it more susceptible to wind impacting on its spread pattern also. In addition there are lots of different types of urea with different particle sizes which equally impact on spreadability. The variability in size distribution is indicated in the four graphs (Figures 1 to 4) where three different urea types are compared with a conventional NPK product. A good particle size distribution can help achieve even spreading over wider bout widths, although density will always impact on spreading ability. In the past, with urea, small low-density prills were unsuitable for bout widths much more than 8m or 10m, but products with much larger particle size distributions have made wider spreading possible. Selecting a suitable urea product To get even spreading with urea at bout widths of 12m or greater, always look for a product with a size distribution that has medium or large sized particles (as in Figure 3 or 4). The fertiliser supplier should be asked for the particle size distribution of the product that they are selling. Size distribution can be checked with the simple plastic sieve box that many of the spreader manufacturers now supply. Fertiliser granule strength should also be high to avoid it being broken on the fertiliser spreader and therefore restricting the distance it can be thrown. Again the supplier should be asked for granule strength characteristics and simple strength testers are available. Spreading urea: a bigger challenge
  25. 25. FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 25 Spreading urea Fertiliser spreader types will differ in their capacity to spread urea evenly at wider bout widths. When buying a spreader, select one that has proven capacity to spread urea at the desired bout width. Value independent spread tests more than manufacturers’ sales literature. Modern spreaders need to be carefully set-up to spread urea. The settings needed largely depend on the characteristics of the urea (density, size distribution and particle strength) and the bout width being used. Manufacturers increasingly provide this setting information on their websites or on a phone app as well as in printed spread charts. The settings on the spreader that may need to be set to spread a particular type of urea at a speciﬁc bout width may include: • disc or vane type used; • vane position; • fertiliser drop point on disc; • spreader angle and height over the crop; and • disc speed. Some machines will not be capable of spreading urea at wider bouts. In this situation, narrower bout widths should be used with the rate adjusted accordingly. In windy conditions, spreading urea is much riskier than conventional fertiliser. On grassland, if spreading in some level of wind is necessary, the bout width should be reduced. If for example an 18m bout width is targeted, in windy conditions this could be halved to 9m with a corresponding adjustment to the application rate. This will generally produce a better spread pattern. Blends of urea Some blends of urea with conventional density fertiliser are becoming available on the market and will cause some challenges for spreading as the components of the blend may have totally different spreading characteristics. These products can include urea with CAN or P and K products. Correct size matching could help produce a good spread, but it is up to the fertiliser manufacturer to prove that these can be evenly spread. Finally If urea is to be spread at wider bout widths, be careful. Urea products differ. Select the one with the best physical characteristics unless very narrow bout widths are being used. Make sure the spreader is capable of spreading urea at the required bout width and ensure it is set properly to achieve the correct spread. Avoid spreading in windy conditions, but if some level of wind must be tolerated, consider reducing the bout width. 100 80 60 40 20 0 <2mm 2-3.3mm Figure 1: Particle size distribution of an NPK fertiliser. NPK 3.3-4.75mm >4.75mm 100 80 60 40 20 0 <2mm 2-3.3mm Figure 2: Particle size distribution of urea with very small prill sizes. 3.3-4.75mm >4.75mm 100 80 60 40 20 0 <2mm 2-3.3mm Figure 3: Particle size distribution of urea with mainly medium particle sizes. 3.3-4.75mm >4.75mm 100 80 60 40 20 0 <2mm 2-3.3mm Figure 4: Particle size distribution of urea with a mix of medium and large sizes. 3.3-4.75mm >4.75mm
  26. 26. FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 26 Tadhg Buckley Agri Advisor, AIB Beneﬁts of farm ﬁnancial management and building a resilient business The last two years have been somewhat mixed for Irish farmers. While it is important to look ahead and explore new opportunities, we must also watch out for the challenges that exist. This article highlights the integral role of effective ﬁnancial management in developing an efficient and resilient farm business Why complete ﬁnancial planning and measurement? Farming isn’t getting any easier. With income volatility increasingly to the fore – making cashﬂow management and investment decisions more difficult – it is becoming obvious that improving on-farm efficiency and competitiveness is essential to managing risk and surviving the income cycles. The performance range among farmers, no different from any other business sector, varies considerably. While certainly an inﬂuence, the variance in performance or proﬁtability cannot necessarily be explained by size, land type or location in isolation, as the technical and managerial capacities of the individual farmer is of fundamental importance. From experience, the more efficient or high-performing farmers tend to have a strong support network and are more adept at taking advice from the right sources, leaving aside information that will not impact positively on their farm performance. Their farms tend to be built around a simple system, driven by deﬁned core objectives such as maximising grazed grass on livestock farms. The farm does not deviate from the system due to short-term changes in market conditions. A more simpliﬁed farm system allows more attention to detail as it reduces other distractions making it easier to manage as scale increases. In addition, strong ﬁnancial management is also consistently evident among the more efficient operators, with buffers (eg. deposit funds) in place to help overcome any short-term ﬁnancial difficulties, should they be encountered. Indeed, there is often an acceptance that livestock farmers need to be efficient at grassland management, breeding and other on-farm practices, however, despite being of equal importance, ﬁnancial management and planning certainly receive less focus/attention on many farms. In many respects this persistent and systemic issue is fuelled, in part at least, from wider succession issues, where emphasis within the farm family, in many instances, is typically placed on the young farmer being good at managing livestock and grass rather than being involved in investment decisions and having good ﬁnancial skills. At its simplest, ﬁnancial planning involves identifying the existing and future ﬁnancial position of the farm business. Affording greater attention to ﬁnancial planning can potentially yield a number of beneﬁts to you and your farm business, allowing you to: 1) Benchmark your business against previous years, your farm goals, and peers Financial planning and measurement enables you to establish the ﬁnancial strengths of your farm business, the competitive position of your business relative to your peers, and allows you to identify what speciﬁc areas require increased attention on your farm. Financial assessment should focus more on speciﬁc cost categories than overall farm performance. Financial measurement also allows you the capacity to constantly monitor the progress of the business relative to the goals initially set out, and to take proactive actions to mitigate challenges/maximise opportunities; 2) Have more conﬁdence in your business Being fully aware of the ﬁnancial capacity of your business will instil more conﬁdence when considering a new investment. This is particularly important in cases where a signiﬁcant transformational investment is being undertaken. Having the knowledge that the investment is based on a sound ﬁnancial footing will give conﬁdence to a farmer who is unsure whether the investment is a wise one or not; 3) Evaluate investment opportunities Without proper ﬁnancial information, it is very difficult to evaluate investment opportunities. It is also vital that a differentiation is made between, whether the proposed investment is value for money and, whether the business can afford to do the investment or not; and 4) Be better placed when accessing ﬁnance It is unlikely that a farmer will have the capacity to access substantial bank borrowings without having a proper ﬁnancial plan in place. However, ﬁnancial planning should not be completed only for the sake of accessing ﬁnance – it should be seen as an imperative, regardless of how a farm business is funded. It is essential that your farm business plan is a living document. It must always be current, accurate and up to date – a reﬂection of the current status of the farm; its goals/ plans for the future; and how the farm is going to get there. An
  27. 27. FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 27 interesting statistic is that businesses that have written goals and plans are, on average, 10 times more proﬁtable than those that don’t (McCormack, 1986). Building a resilient farm business Price volatility is no longer an exceptional event; it is, and will continue to be, part and parcel of Irish farming. Efficient and resilient businesses will prosper in this type of trading environment. The following is an outline of some measures that can help build a more resilient farming business. 1) Simple system with clarity on delegation of decisions As outlined earlier, farm systems that are stable and minimise complexity are a common trait among high-performing farm businesses. It is imperative that there is clarity among management on what decisions can be made routinely and what decisions need consultation with others. Blenko et al (2010) identiﬁes two types of decisions that affect organisations. The ﬁrst involves signiﬁcant one-off decisions that, individually, have a signiﬁcant impact on the business. These decisions will involve a substantial level of analysis before a ﬁnal decision is arrived at. Secondly, small, routine decisions that cumulatively have a signiﬁcant impact. On their own, these decisions have minimal impact, however, the quality of the decisions made and the capacity of your management team to get more of these right, can have a signiﬁcant long- term impact on your business. 2) Standard operating procedures The use of standard operating procedure (SOP) guidelines can signiﬁcantly help improve and speed up the decision-making process on farms. For example, an SOP guideline on grassland management involving a decision tree on factors such as weather and soil-type of paddocks can help farm staff make better decisions on grazing during difficult weather conditions. 3) Labour productivity Farms, by their nature, have a very uneven daily labour requirement throughout the year. A recent study completed at the Carbery/Teagasc Shinagh dairy research farm found that 50 per cent of the annual labour requirement on the farm occurred during the February-April period. Building a resilient business means reducing stress on all parts of the operation. This needs to include the farm workforce during the spring period which, if not addressed, will lead to a decrease in farm performance during a critical period and increased staff turnover. 4) Focus on process more than outcome With output price as volatile as it has been in recent years, it is questionable whether any form of proﬁt targets should be used in measuring ﬁnancial performance. Would it be of more beneﬁt to utilise cost categories such as variable costs or the overall break-even price of the business when setting business goals? The implementation of good farm practices will inevitably lead to a more efficient and proﬁtable business. 5) Efficiency insulates best against volatility There are several mechanisms that can help a farmer deal with volatility, which mainly revolve around the use of ﬁxed output prices (e.g. forward selling or ﬁxed price schemes) or ﬁxed input prices (eg. ﬁxed interest rates). However, by far the best business insulator to volatility is high efficiency. Conclusion Financial planning and measurement is an imperative for any business seeking to achieve its full potential. Its beneﬁts include benchmarking your business, proper investment appraisal and keeping track of the overall progress of your business. For ﬁnancial planning to be effective, it must be an easy process to complete and should incorporate both on-farm and off-farm expenditure. Aligned with ﬁnancial management is the development of a resilient farming operation. A resilient business is a low-cost, high-efficiency operation that has a framework that fosters good decision making at all levels. It also focuses on reducing stress on all parts of the business, particularly the workforce. In the volatile times we live in, efficiency is, by far, our best insulator. Summary • The variance in farm performance or proﬁtability cannot necessarily be explained by size, land type or location in isolation. • A simpliﬁed farm system allows more attention to detail as it reduces other distractions. • Strong ﬁnancial management is consistently evident among the more efficient operators. • Financial assessment should focus more on speciﬁc cost categories than overall farm performance. • For sustainable farm businesses, it is vital that priority is given at all times to investing in appreciating assets. References Blenko, M.W., Mankins, M.C., and Rogers, P. (2010). “The decision-driven organization.” Harvard Business Review 88 (6): 54-62. McCormack, M. (1986). ‘What they don’t teach you at Harvard Business School’. Bantam Books.
  28. 28. FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 Dr PJ O’Connor Grassland Agro Delivering your farm’s true potential Ireland has an enormous competitive advantage for dairy, beef and sheep products due to our potential to grow high quantities of nutritious grass. This is reﬂected at farm level by the consistent and convincing message that the more feed (ie. grass) that can be grown and utilised within the farm gate, the more proﬁtable and sustainable the farming system Good soil fertility is critical. Soil management is a key factor that will determine the farm’s overall potential to grow grass. In any year, weather is obviously critical. There will be good years and bad years when grass production on all farms will vary. However, well managed ﬁelds with fertile soils will outperform soils with lower fertility. Assess your farm’s fertiliser programme Approximately 20 per cent of variable costs on most farms are spent on fertilisers. Making sure this money is spent wisely on the right products to suit your soils and your farm, and applying them at the right rates and times, are vital to ensuring that this money delivers a return on overall productivity and proﬁt. Properly fertilised soils will deliver the best results. Allow the soil to work for you Fertiliser on its own won’t grow all the grass you’ll need. In many cases more than half of the total nutrients used by grass comes from the soil rather than from direct uptake of applied fertiliser. Soils contain large total amounts of nutrients. However, soils with low pH, poor biological activity and/or structure and drainage problems will release less of these nutrients to plants for uptake. In these soils, more nutrients either get locked up or lost completely to water or air. Therefore, you are losing grass growth potential when this happens. The response to fertiliser being applied will also be dramatically reduced. Soil fertility targets that every farm should aim for: • Soil sample results for the whole farm; • Soil pH > 6.0 in every ﬁeld; • Soil P and K levels at optimum levels; and • Apply slurry to maximise its fertiliser value. Use the right fertilisers to balance the overall nutrient supply. Major nutrients nitrogen (N), phosphorous (P) and potassium (K) need to be balanced with all the essential nutrients, including sulphur (S), magnesium (Mg), calcium (Ca) and trace elements where required. Fertiliser and soil fertility management options Grassland Agro offers a range of fertilisers that have enhanced capability over standard NPK fertilisers. The range includes a number of products that either combine individual or a combination of technologies that improve soil fertility and FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 28
  29. 29. FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 29 global nutrient supply to grass and crops. The products are not a substitute for focusing on the basic fundamental principles of soil pH, soil index levels and slurry management. However, in many cases, speciﬁc issues arise on farms where standard fertiliser and lime programmes may not be sufficient to deliver the best result possible. An enhanced fertiliser option may work well in this case. Grassland Agro’s team of dedicated agronomy advisors are available to see how the overall fertilisation programme of the farm might be managed for maximum productivity and return. Enhanced fertilisers - what do they do? The Grassland Agro range of speciality fertiliser products are based on three principals technologies, namely soil conditioners, phased released nitrogen, and protected phosphorus. Advantages of each technology are summarised in the ﬁgure shown below. The technologies are dedicated to increasing the soil’s capability of releasing nutrients while also protecting and increasing the efficiencies of the nutrients applied in different fertiliser products. Research and development (R&D) programme In 2015, Grassland Agro committed to a comprehensive programme of evaluation and assessment across the portfolio of products under Irish soil, climatic and farming system conditions. To date, the programme has been in operation for a period of two years and is delivering results that are showing the effectiveness of using enhanced fertilisers in intensive farming systems. The programme looked at the evaluation of the three pillars of technologies offered by Grassland Agro in a wide range of formulations. The technologies focused on improving N use efficiency with the aim of delivering additional yield and quality in both grazing and silage situations. The use of the N process technologies incorporated into an intensive fertiliser regime has delivered impressive results by increasing yields by up 0.7 tonnes dry matter (DM) per hectare (ha) of grazed grass over the grazing season worth an additional €126/ha, while also delivering an increase in grass quality through the protection of N and the improvement in plant activity to build level of crude protein (CP) in the grass by an additional 26 grams of CP/kg/ DM. The improvements in both yield and quality of grazed grass delivered by the N process technology will allow farmers to grow more quality grass while maintaining their commitment to sustainable farming. Also as part of Grassland Agro’s commitment to research and evaluation of fertiliser technologies, a programme of evaluation was designed to assess protected phosphorus and soil conditioner technologies. The aims of these technologies are to protect valuable inputs such as P applied to soil from soil lock-up while the soil conditioner technology is designed to improve soil and plant activity resulting in the mobilisation of soil reserve of nutrients, increasing subsequent plant yield and nutrient uptake by the plant. Over the course of the two year R&D programme the addition of protected P to soils in place of conventional P has resulted in increases of grazed grass yield up to 1.9 tonnes/DM/ha. Finally, the evaluation of the soil conditioner technology has resulted in substantial increases in yields of grazed grass up to 1.6 tonnes/DM/ha, worth additional €288, while increasing the nutritive value of the grazed grass in terms of CP, Ca and P content of grass by 24, 17 and 18 per cent, respectively. Grassland Agro, through it joint partner company Group Roullier, is also actively utilising the R&D facilities that are available in France to investigate other technologies that may prove to be useful to complement its existing range of enhanced fertilisers. Grassland Agro has full access to the continuous R&D work of Groupe Roullier’s dedicated 350 professional engineers and researchers. In addition to this, the company also collaborates with many universities (including Irish) and independent agricultural research institutions including Teagasc. For more information about the range of products offered by Grassland Agro, or the results on the technologies offered by Grassland Agro, please contact Dr PJ O’Connor, product manager, on 00353 86 3237894 or email pjoconnor@ grassland.ie. Figure 1: Complete range of N, P and K fertilisers with calcium, sulphur, magnesium, and sodium to suit your speciﬁc requirements.
  30. 30. FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 30 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 3030 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 Noel McGrath Volac Insulate your farm against price volatility with good silage We all know the beneﬁts of good silage, but are we really all doing everything we can to produce it? If you want to help insulate your farm business against ups and downs in milk or meat prices, or feed costs, there’s a straightforward approach Maximise the amount of milk or meat produced from home- grown forage. Home-grown forage is, arguably, one of a livestock farm’s biggest assets. So, it makes sense to get the most from it – whether from grazing or silage. Making sure you produce the best possible silage requires attention to detail at every stage. Clean To begin with, clean clamps are essential. Remove old silage and pressure-wash the clamp, including the area in front of it, to minimise transfer of any undesirable bacteria and fungi to this year’s fresh silage. Repair any cracks, and line the walls with polythene, allowing plenty for overlapping sheets. From experience, you should know your target harvest date. So, make sure sheeting and additive are ordered in time, and schedule your contractor if you use one. If you do your own harvesting, ensure all machinery is working and serviced – including that the additive applicator is clean and working properly. At harvest, use of the correct chop length for the forage’s dry matter is crucial to produce good silage. So, ensure that harvester blades are sharp and can be set up to achieve this. Prior to harvest, any slurry and nitrogen (N) fertiliser issues should also be addressed. If bagged N has been applied but hasn’t all been taken up by the plant, it can lead to excess nitrates in the crop, particularly if high rainfall just before cutting stimulates sudden uptake. The problem with a high nitrate content in the plant is it results in less sugar being available, and sugar is needed for a good fermentation to preserve silage. If in doubt, have your grass analysed. Similarly, residual slurry on the crop at cutting acts as a source of bad bacteria, such as clostridia and enterobacteria, which also increase the risk of a poor fermentation. So, avoid spreading slurry too close to the cutting date, and check the crop before cutting to ensure no residual slurry remains, especially if there hasn’t been much rain. If you are concerned about fertiliser or slurry issues, then ensuring that grass is wilted to above 30 per cent dry matter and using an additive can both reduce the risk of a poor fermentation. Harvest Once grass is at the correct growth stage, the aim should be to cut when the weather will allow you to wilt as quickly as possible to a target dry matter (DM) of 25-30 per cent. Rapid wilting helps to minimise loss of sugars, and cutting when there will be warm, breezy conditions is ideal. Using a mower- conditioner and spreading grass will also reduce wilting time. Also at harvest, choosing a proven additive is hugely important. Clearly, an additive that’s shown to improve fermentation is important. But you also want to know that it can ultimately produce better silage and that treated silage will give a livestock beneﬁt when fed. Ecosyl contains a specially-selected MTD/1 strain of beneﬁcial Lactobacillus plantarum bacteria. There are numerous trials showing that treating with it hasn’t just improved fermentation, it also improved conservation of dry matter, and gave better preservation of feed quality. Importantly, results from 15 dairy trials have also shown an average milk yield increase of 1.2L per cow per day. These trials were conducted around the world and on several crops. Continuing this joined-up ensiling process, it is essential the clamp is ﬁlled correctly – achieving a good consolidation to squeeze out all the air. Fermentation occurs when some of the crop’s sugars are converted to acid by beneﬁcial bacteria to effectively pickle the forage. Hence, the reason for adding extra bacteria with a proven additive. Howeve,r efficient fermentation requires the absence of air. Achieving air-free conditions also stops undesirable yeasts multiplying in the silage that cause it to heat up at feed out. Once you’ve achieved a good consolation, it’s essential to seal the clamp effectively, to prevent further ingress of air. Attention to detail at every stage of silage-making can make a big difference to the silage quality and quantity you have available to feed for the coming winter and potentially have a big beneﬁt for your farm’s bottom line.
  31. 31. FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 31 Tom Ryan Teagasc farm buildings specialist Silage waste occurs throughout the whole process of silage making from harvesting to ensiling, covering and right through to feed out. Some farms produce quality, well preserved silage with virtually no visible waste year in year out, while others make silage which is hit or miss, with a lot of visible waste on top and at the sides. What differentiates those that have consistently very little waste from the others is attention to detail The yield and quality of harvested grass can be quite different from the potential yield and quality. This can be due to several factors including: rough areas at gaps and around headlands; soft spots in the ﬁeld needing drainage; obstacles left lying around; low yields due to poor fertility and lime shortage; inaccurate fertiliser spreading; predominance of old grasses and weeds in need of reseeding; and harvesting losses in the pickup process. These problems generally take time and expense to sort out. The aim should be to wilt, if possible, by cutting with a conditioner mower and spreading out the grass as much as possible followed by tedding out the swaths before raking into windrows before pick-up. Weather permitting, this approach should ensure that the grass dry matter (DM) is between 27- 32 per cent within 12-24 hours of cutting, thereby eliminating effluent while concentrating sugars in the grass and aiding good preservation. Nowadays, the work rate of modern silage harvesting equipment is such that upwards of 40 hectares (ha) per day is easily achieved. Fast ﬁlling of silage pits is good; the only drawback is that the spreading, levelling and consolidating of grass isn’t given enough time. This is more critical in silage pits being ﬁlled with wilted material. It is important to spread out wilted grass in thin layers and compact it thoroughly. Cutting too low reduces silage quality. Grass digestibility is lower in the stems than in the leaves, so anything that increases the proportion of stem in the ensiled material lowers the average digestibility. When the load of grass is tipped out in the yard the colour and the feel of the material gives a good indication of the ratio of stem to leaf. The extra yield from cutting lower is small and it comes at the cost of diluting the quality of the silage. Older and stemmy crops have lower digestibility. Crops that are growing for eight to nine weeks will have a dirty butt, a lot of dead material and very few leaves lower down. As the sward gets older, the leaves move up the plant. Snails and worms bring soil into the butt. Cutting too low and ensiling this material will lower quality and make good preservation difficult. Getting the cutting height right in crops with six or seven weeks’ growth is much more straightforward than in older or lodged crops. With lodged crops, the lie of the grass will affect the cutting operation. Try to strike a balance. There is probably no other solution than to adjust down the machine a bit with lodged crops. Good preservation Good preservation occurs when lactic acid bacteria, present on the grass crop, ferments the available sugars to lactic acid. This lowers the pH which preserves the feed value of the stored silage. High available sugars and air-free conditions are necessary for good preservation. Ideal conditions for high sugars are ryegrass swards, dry sunny weather, cool nights and mowing in the afternoon. If air is present, the preservation process will be slow and inefficient resulting in high DM losses. Air can be present due to insufficient consolidation, delayed covering or poor sealing. This often results in poorer preservation in the top third of the pit and surface waste at the top and sides. There can also be heating and spoilage on the face at feed out. Rapid ﬁlling, good consolidation and an effective air-tight sealing will generally result in a very fast and efficient Minimising silage waste Silage pit: heavy tyres on the shoulders are prevented from slipping by tyres tied with ropes to eliminate air pockets and for extra protection on top. Gravel bags along the ﬂoor at the butt of the pit would have made it perfect. Check all tyres for damage. Any tyres with bare, rusty wires should be discarded. If these wires break off and mix with silage the consequences will be dire.
  32. 32. FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 32 preservation with minimal DM losses. The result is well- preserved silage with minimal waste, better feed value and good intakes. Good preservation keeps the development of spoilage organisms like clostridia, moulds and yeasts at bay. The preservation process cannot begin while there is any air left in the pit. So lack of attention to detail in sealing the pit will delay the preservation process and increase losses. Silage pits must be air-tight. Keeping the air out The amount of air in the pit before sealing depends a lot on the grass DM. Below 24 per cent DM, there is very little space for air as these spaces are ﬁlled with effluent. Less rolling of this type of material is being recommended. For material over 30 per cent DM, air can ﬁnd its way deep into the pit unless it is very well rolled and consolidated. Leafy, wet, short chopped grass will compact a lot better than dry, long chopped, stemmy grass. Nowadays, pits are ﬁlled very fast so there isn’t much time for rolling and consolidating. There isn’t enough room in pits for two machines to safely operate. The loader is heavy but usually has wide tyres. Compacting the grass poses a challenge. The best that can be achieved is to spread out loads as evenly and thinly as possible leaving no lumps and humps or hollows. The sides of clamps pose a particular problem. We make them relatively steep which means they can’t be rolled on for consolidation. It is important that the sides are well built with a uniform slope, without humps or hollows. This will ensure that the silage covers will lie right up against the ensiled material leaving no air pockets once weighted down. Another problem becoming increasingly evident is that pits are being overﬁlled. I get the impression that some farmers feel they can expand numbers and still manage with their existing silage pits. The height at ﬁlling and even at feed out is dangerously high. Pits are getting narrower and narrower as they rise, increasing the danger of the loader toppling. The effect of consolidation is lessened also. At feed out stripping back the cover and tyres becomes a lot more dangerous and difficult. Covering the pit to maintain an air-tight seal is most important. The surface of the grass before covering should be smooth, without humps and hollows to eliminate air pockets and ensure any rainwater falling on the covers will ﬂow off fully. Water lodged continuously in depressions causes surface damage underneath and if it leaks through, will leave a column of bad silage at that point. The covers must be weighted down well using a combination of tyres, mats, gravel bags and nets. Nets are great for keeping the covers in close contact with the ensiled material. Nets should be non–slip to make them safe to walk on. Bags should be ﬁlled with pea gravel for drainage so they will last. Tyres should be placed edge to edge and heavy lorry tyres used along the sides. Gravel bags are very good because they exert much more pressure for their size than tyres. Therefore they should be used along in a line to seal clamps at ground level. This seal should ideally be right in close to the ensiled material, inside any channel in order to prevent any air getting back up the pipe in the channel during storage. Overlaps of the covers should be 1.2m to 1.8m long. Overlaps should be weighed down with gravel bags as well as tyres to make them air-tight. All too often, I see polythene on the sides of clamps ﬂapping in the wind or damaged from dogs, cattle, etc., or because after the initial covering it was never retightened once the clamp has settled. This causes massive surface waste and poor preservation in layers below this surface waste. Top and side waste seems to be worse on the windy side of clamps. Wind blowing over silage creates all sorts of pressures that will force or suck air if there are any deﬁciencies in the covering. Regularly inspect and repair silage covers. Catching a damaged cover early can help minimise spoilage from oxygen exposure. Walled pits are better and safer as silage storage structures than clamps. They are generally easier to cover effectively also. However, I have often seen waste along the top and in by the walls. Waste at the walls is often triangular shaped, widening towards the ﬂoor, indicating that air and/or water got in where the covers meet the wall. Gravel bags are needed here also and any water ﬂowing off the cover towards the wall should be channelled away in a depression before the wall. The wall should be lined with polythene as well. The polythene cover should extend from past the channel in the ﬂoor to out over the wall or up and over a guide rail, if present. When the pit is being covered this sheet should be folded back ﬁrst and overlapped with the top covers. It still needs to be sealed with the gravel bags and rainwater deﬂected. Some complain that it is too difficult to manage this extra sheet lining the wall. It really boils down to the fact that they don’t want to put in the extra effort to cover the pit properly. Grass can get caught up in this sheet, especially if the guide rail is present. This makes it difficult to fold back smoothly over the surface. The other beneﬁt of this sheet lining the wall is that it protects the wall surface, wall ﬂoor joint and channel from wear from effluent with unwilted crops. Overﬁlling of walled pits is also common and is not a good practice. This makes effective sealing of the edges more difficult. To prevent surcharging the walls with extra weight over their design weight, grass piled above the walls should slope in at 45 degrees. This makes effective rolling at the walls difficult. Rolling at the walls should be done before the grass raises much above the top of the walls. Silage covers There is a wide range of silage covers available. These can be used with tyres, mats, nets and gravel bags. There is evidence that some of the newer covers may have some advantages over the normal practice of using two black polythene sheets. There are covers with cling ﬁlm properties (clear or slightly coloured) which cling better to the ensiled material preventing air pockets forming, so reducing the amount of air taken in throughout the storage period. Other products are described
  33. 33. FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 33 as ‘oxygen barrier ﬁlms’ and have cling ﬁlm properties also. These are claimed to let virtually no oxygen through. These would typically be used under a black polythene sheet or close weave netting. Suppliers of these products should be able to give assurances that the oxygen transmission rate through these should be much lower than that of normal black polythene sheets and the like. Good management of the silage feed out face is very important. Manage the silage feed out face to minimise waste and maintain feed quality. Visible rotten or mouldy silage on the top and sides, if not taken away, will mix with good silage and reduce intakes and the average dry matter digestibility (DMD) of the silage. To minimise deterioration at the pit face remove between 15cm and 30cm (6 to 12 inches) daily throughout the winter months. The leading edge of the covering sheets should remain tightly sealed to minimise heating and spoilage. The leading edge should be secured along top and sides with a solid row of gravel bags to prevent air from getting underneath the covers and to maintain an oxygen-free environment back along the unused part of the pit or clamp. Air that is left to blow back continuously must surely cause surface waste back along the pit. Keep the face perpendicular to the ﬂoor of the pit to minimise the surface area exposed to air. Using a shear grab makes pit face management easy. Don’t pull back the too much, ideally not much wider than the shear grab. Fold the cover back so that rainwater can’t drench the pit face. Take action If you experience some of the problems outlined in this article, maybe this is the year to take action to resolve these issues. Silage is an expensive feed. The extra work and expense dealing with waste silage is considerable. Cost savings, better quality, higher intakes and no fear of running short are all beneﬁts of taking action. Don’t spend another year putting up with silage waste.
  34. 34. FORAGEANDNUTRITIONGuide2017 FORAGE AND NUTRITION Guide 2017 34 Claire Fitzsimons, David Kenny and Mark McGee Teagasc, Grange Animal & Grassland Research and Innovation Centre, Dunsany, Co. Meath In beef production systems, feed provision accounts for approximately 75 per cent of total variable costs. Relative to concentrates or conserved forages, grazed grass is generally the cheapest feed source available on Irish beef farms. Consequently, animal output from grazed grass should be maximised Nevertheless, primary feed costs on beef farms relate to indoor (winter) feeding periods and, particularly, feeding of ﬁnishing cattle. An annual feed budget for the grass-based, suckler calf- to-beef steer/heifer production system at Grange is presented in Figure 1. The graph demonstrates that although grass silage and concentrates account for only approximately one third of the total feed consumed, the combined cost of both these feeds accounts for over half the annual total feed cost. This means that even small improvements in feed (cost) efficiency during indoor/winter feeding periods has a relatively large inﬂuence on farm proﬁtability. Economic sustainability of beef production systems, therefore, depends on optimising the contribution of grazed grass to the lifetime intake of feed and on providing silage and concentrate as efficiently and at as low a cost as feasible. Measures of feed eﬃciency There are many different contexts, approaches and measurements of feed conversion efficiency in beef cattle production ranging from the individual animal to the production system operated. Traditionally, feed conversion ratio (FCR [ie feed: gain]) was the measurement of choice. However, the use of FCR in cattle-breeding programmes generally leads to selection of faster-growing animals that have a larger mature size and, thus, a higher feed requirement. This has negative ramiﬁcations, particularly for the cow component of suckler beef production systems because of the proportionately higher (overhead) costs associated with it. In essence, if an increase in feed requirements of the breeding cow herd offsets gains in growth efficiency of the progeny, there will be no change in overall production system efficiency. As a result, there has been much interest, worldwide, in examining alternative feed efficiency traits such as residual feed intake (RFI). Factors aﬀecting feed eﬃciency Live weight In ﬁnishing-beef cattle, up to two-thirds of feed consumed is used for body maintenance. As maintenance is largely a function of weight, a heavier animal requires more feed to maintain itself, and furthermore, for a ﬁxed rate of live weight gain, the feed energy required is higher for heavier animals. Consequently, feed efficiency is better with lighter, fast- growing animals. For example, the daily energy requirements of a 650kg bull gaining 1.4kg live weight per day is about 15 per cent more than that of a 550kg bull gaining 1.4kg live weight per day. Figure 1. Annual feed budget for a grass-based suckler calf-to- beef steer/heifer production system. 66 44 27 39 7 17 Feed intake (DM, % total) Grazed grass 100 90 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 Grass silage Concentrates Feed cost (€, % total) Feed-eﬃcient beef cattle

×