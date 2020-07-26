Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. THE LION by LI DING A 10-min Surrealist Narrative Film 26 July 2020 Li Ding University of Westminster (44) 07874777513
  2. 2. 1. EXT. CENTRAL CITY STREET - DAY SIMON, a middle-aged programmer, blackhair, thin and small, he is carrying a tattered and dirty schoolbag walking on the street. His hair is dirty and messy. Looking at his watch, it shows at 9 o'clock. With the full face of confusion and tiredness, Simon is nervously looking back over his shoulder, it looks like someone is chasing him now. SIMON Oops, sorry... I am sorry! He knocks down a passby, but no time to help for picking anything up. At this moment, at the end of the street, the LION is walking slowly through the crowd staring at Simon straightly, who seems determined and confident. Simon is flustered to change the walking rhythm to fast running. Others around, no one notices this lion, just focusing their own affairs - answering the phone call, drinking coffee, and then disappear out of a sight. The Lion is slowly and firmly passing the main square, Simon gloatingly discoveries a smoking-using alley between the corridors of the buildings where he chooses to hide into without hesitation. The alley is too narrow to get in, the Lion is roaring reluctantly at the entrance, waving claws to hit the wall. FADE TO BLACK. FADE IN: 2. INT. OFFICE - DAY The watch shows the time now is: 9:45. SIMON pretends normal and calm to enter into the office, moving to his seat. His back is sweating, the T-shirt is wet. Every staff has a small cubicle, the well-proportioned cubicles try to create an industrial-style office environment. Now, each person is busy with their own work, indifferent and cold.
  3. 3. 2. Generally, programmers need to face several computers to deal with multiple task clues efficiently and intently at the same time. Simon sits down but does not work. He looks around with worries in his eyes. When making sure nothing at the gate, Simon leans back in the chair and sighs softly. He licks his chapped lips for a long time, and his chest is floating up and down. Immediately, the crisp telephone voice breaks the silence in the office, which is from Simon's workbench. He is scared and complained. SIMON I am freaked out! By contraries, Simon puts on his headphones to release the pressure without answering the call, enjoying the music as if nothing happened. Unconsciously, the LION enters Simon's office and roars lazily, which is caught by the corner of Simon's eyes. Simon buries himself completely in the chair, gasping with big beads of sweat running down from the top of his head. Because of the continuous ringing of the phone, Simon's COLLEAGUE TONY at the next desk, a 40s bald man, is knocking on his desk to remind Simon to answer the phone timely. COLLEAGUE #1 TONY Hey, Simon, answer your call! what happens to you? If it is an urgent task, you need to give feedback on time, you know. Simon's working software on the computer is lighting up and popping the working message continually. Tony is glowering at Simon unbelievably. COLLEAGUE #1 TONY (CONT'D) Are you okay? You look strange today! At the same time, that lion is looking for Simon cubicle by cubicle. In the beside wall, the rules shows that “everyone's performance will affect the whole group's anniversary award salary”. The phone continues ringing. Tony has to answer the call. 2.
  4. 4. 3. COLLEAGUE #1 TONY (CONT'D) I don't know what's going on with him. He looks so nervous. Only hearing the GROUP LEADER on the other side of the phone is screaming at the top of his voice. GROUP LEADER (V.O.) Where is Simon? What happened? Simon is siting still and glaring at Tony. SIMON Oh, shit! According to the sound, the Lion achieves the location of Simon at once. SIMON (CONT'D) No one asked you to answer this call, why are you so nosy? You know, it is out of your business! Tony and Simon, they are looking at each other. Tony shakes his head without any solutions and sits down to work. The Lion hears Simon's voice and also stands with a roaring voice synchronously. 3. INT. OFFICE (FLASHBACK) - DAY Seven years ago, YOUNG SIMON, with his white short sleeves, is bending over his desk. He works hard, always keeps silence and well-behaved, never response to other colleagues "no". COLLEAGUE #2 (disdainfully) Simon, buy a coffee for me, and bring it to my desk, as usual. SIMON (reluctantly) No sugar! I know! COLLEAGUE #3 (commands generally) Have you done the changes for a small bug in that preview program? SIMON (smile without hesitation) I will finish as soon as possible, please wait for me a while. 3.
  5. 5. 4. COLLEAGUE#4 Simon, remember to print today's report! SIMON (stunned) Ok, later! 4. INT. OFFICE - DAY - BACK TO PRESENT SIMON stands up suddenly and pushes TONY with all his strength crazily. COLLEAGUE #1 TONY (hupocritical) Don't worry, no big deal. Our group leader will come here later, he does care about your current situation. SIMON (insidious) Don't worry? You can drop the act! I have maintained enough of you. You are such a tattletale! The LION is roaring and stomping to Simon. The office's lights begin to flicker, turn on and off irregularly, out of control. Simon is gasping while looking at the lion move from far to near, then he grabs Tony's shirt collar fiercely. SIMON (CONT'D) People before a set of people after a set, no one can be real. TONY is a little frightening. His glasses are tilted, the tears are swirling in the eyes, and the body is shaking. COLLEAGUE #1 TONY Sorry, Simon. Please...You might get me wrong. You are under too much pressure, you need a good rest. SIMON (roaring) Stop pretending! You are all so hypocritical, always asking others unconditionally for everything and pretending to be complimented. I am really suppressed for too long time! 4.
  6. 6. 5. The Lion is shaking head spontaneously and roaring again. Simon keeps making fist noises and hitting Tony. Finally, a face of blood spatters on Simon's face, Tony is hurt strongly even dead. FADE TO BLACK. FADE IN: 5. INT. PRISON CELL - DAY SIMON is lying on the bed, the LION is sitting behind. The ceiling light in the closed room flickers again. Simon is looking at the ceiling depressingly. 6. EXT. ZOO (FLASHBACK) - DAY A little boy (LITTLE SIMON), he is standing outside the railings naughtily. He is watching the LION walking out of the cave, very exciting and curiously because this is the first time Simon sees the lion. He is trying to throw some food to the lion and making some interesting interaction. SIMON Hey, Lion, do you have your own name? I am Simon! You look so cool! At first, the lion retreats, Simon continues to give out the food and speak with the lion mildly. SIMON (CONT'D) How are you, Lion? You look so majestic! I share with you, my food! It is very delicious! Just as Simon is about to continue talking, one ADULT comes up and slaps him. ADULT (no reasonable) So silly! So childish way, how you have been grown! Simon squats down alone, covering his face. He is so grieved, feeling humiliated, and looking at the lion. The lion roars and turns away smugly. 5.
  7. 7. 6. SIMON (speak to himself) I hate adults and lions. I hate adults and lions. I hate really adults and lions. Simon clenches his fist and bangs his head. SIMON (CONT'D) Only to become a hypocritical and clever adult, I can be popular? FADE TO BLACK. FADE IN: 7. INT. PRISON CELL - DAY - BACK TO PRESENT There is a key ringing at the prison door. SIMON sits up straightforward. 8. EXT. THE CORRIDOR OF THE PRISON CELL - DAY Sunlight is streaming in through the window, and SIMON is passing through the corridor with his hands-free handcuffs. He tries to look back to see whether the lion follows. Nothing. 9. INT. PRISON CELL ROOM - DAY The lion is staying alone in the room now, silently. 10. INT. VISITING ROOM - DAY LUCY, over 30 years old, the braided young wife, comes to visit her husband SIMON; she is trembling feet, anxious, jumpy, fearful. Simon sits down awkwardly, moving his fingers left and right, upset and apprehension. He tries to lean against the chair with his hands crossed. Then continuing to bury his head guiltily, afraid to do any eye contact and look at his wife's face. For a while, both are silent. LUCY (choking with sobs) So many years for the sentence, how about me? 6.
  8. 8. 7. Simon doesn't answer. LUCY (CONT'D) Why did you hit your colleague, why? What a temperate person you are in everyone's eyes. Simon still doesn't answer, he just looks at his wife for a moment and then continues to look down. LUCY (CONT'D) What shall our family do? You know what? I'm pregnant. Simon raises his head. SIMON When did you know? He cries but no tears, his body trembles but he is extremely restrained. Lucy gets up to go, and Simon holds her tightly. SIMON (CONT'D) I'm sorry. Lucy reluctantly sits down. LUCY (crying) Please say it again and again! Simon grits his teeth, his five fingers open and he is trembling. SIMON Sorry, sorry, sorry ... The lion's voice appears again in the room, and the lion sits at the corner nonchalantly. SIMON (CONT'D) (to the lion) Shut up! Don't make any sound! The matter between you and me will be settled. The ceiling lights in the visiting room also begin to flicker. The couple falls into slience，they are looking at each other. Lucy dries her tears and becomes a little frightened. 7.
  9. 9. 8. LUCY Who are you talking to? What's gone into your mind every day? Why do you always do so many strange things? Simon is shaking his legs stressful. They want to cry and are both desperate and depressed. Lucy wants to leave again. Simon stands up and keeps shaking his head. SIMON (begging) Please don't leave me alone! The lion is moaning in a low voice. Simon abruptly let Lucy go and turns to hit the wall. SIMON (CONT'D) (forehead against the wall) A lion, a lion! I have a lion in my head! Lucy can't believe her ears. At this time, the lion comes to Lucy majestically and blows her hair softly. Lucy tries to stroke her hair and looks back at Simon with puddled eyes. FADE TO BLACK. FADE IN: 11. EXT. CITY STREET - NIGHT LUCY is walking in dismay. Carrying wine out of the supermarket, Lucy encounters some YOUNG GANGSTERS on the side of the road. They are whistling at Lucy and blocking the way. One of the gangsters sways from side to side, forcing Lucy to the corner. The LION comes slowly in the dark. With Lion's huge body and strong aggressiveness casually against her face, Lucy tries to clench her fist. At this point, the gangster begins to rub against Lucy. 8.
  10. 10. 9. Lucy closes her eyes and shakes her head. The lion comes to Lucy and roars. Lucy looks at the lion in the eye, then turns and swings her fist at the gangster. 12. INT. PRISON CELL - NIGHT Simon now is sleeping alone in bed, he is relaxed. There is no lion accompanied in the room, and the lion's breathing also fades away. The shape of a lion looms on the ceiling. SIMON (to the lion) Hey, Lion, do you have your own name? I am Simon! How are you? The lion is looking at Simon very kindly and even holding out his hand in greeting. SIMON (CONT'D) (to himself) Everyone has his own original sin. We used to punish our own life with other people's mistakes, it turns astray. To find out our own soul and inner voice. FADE TO BLACK. 9.

