Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Sketching form – 3D Design Sheet/pages Be free & let go.............. This will be run as a live session You will be given...
Part 2 – Initial Designs Using your quick design sketches draw out two to three abstract three dimensional forms. Try to m...
Do Don’t Try to be free and loose with your design shapes and forms Add in small ‘sticky outy’ longs bits – these will dry...
Henry Moore Design Work
Abstraction Henry Moore’s drawings for his sculptures show good examples of how subject matter can be exaggerated and deve...
Design Lesson 1 19th January: LIVE lesson forming the rough design sheet in a design workshop. Design Lesson 2 & 3 21st & ...
Complete all design work: • Rough design page/sheet • Initial designs. • Be creative with your page composition and layout...
Year 12 week 4 3 d design
Year 12 week 4 3 d design
Year 12 week 4 3 d design
Year 12 week 4 3 d design
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Year 12 week 4 3 d design

60 views

Published on

art

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Year 12 week 4 3 d design

  1. 1. Sketching form – 3D Design Sheet/pages Be free & let go.............. This will be run as a live session You will be given a number of drawing tasks using the shapes and forms of the two natural forms that you have selected to observe over the past few weeks. It will be fast and punchy so be prepared! Part 1 – rough design sheets – be ready with: • A3/2 paper if you have it (or a double sketchbook page) • A range of soft pencils or a graphite stick • Your two objects or the visual research on your two objects (or both?)
  2. 2. Part 2 – Initial Designs Using your quick design sketches draw out two to three abstract three dimensional forms. Try to make them look 3D by adding in shading and tone, Be aware of the top, the sides and the bottom even if the form is round. See the next few slides to inspire you…… Rest of the lesson & week
  3. 3. Do Don’t Try to be free and loose with your design shapes and forms Add in small ‘sticky outy’ longs bits – these will dry out and snap off Work through the abstraction process, take risks and do be too cautious Make your sculpture top heavy Consider the feel you want to capture and echo it in your design work through marks and your sense of line….is your sculpture strong and dynamic or delicate and fragile? Be too literal – keep using abstraction and your ceramist artist to inspire abstract and unusual forms Let your ceramist study inspire you design a vase Use directional shading to help exaggerate the 3D form when sketching out initial ideas Leave initial ideas to rough, work back into them and refine them Consider texture and surface detail as you initial ideas develop Over use outline, each area that meets another area will be divided not by a heavy cartoon outline but by shading and toned surfaces that meet and come up against one another
  4. 4. Henry Moore Design Work
  5. 5. Abstraction Henry Moore’s drawings for his sculptures show good examples of how subject matter can be exaggerated and developed into abstracted shapes and forms for sculptures. He would look at the human form, rocks and natural forms and merge them into curvy shapes that hint at their original ‘real’ forms. By exaggerating certain parts of the original shape, excluding others, softening curves or adding in new ones, increasing edges or removing them, merging two different shaped you begin the process of abstraction taking something recognisable and making it less so through your creative development.
  6. 6. Design Lesson 1 19th January: LIVE lesson forming the rough design sheet in a design workshop. Design Lesson 2 & 3 21st & 22nd January: Developing initial ideas and design page refinement After the Design Work we will be ‘pausing’ on our clay project until we are back in school. The next steps are to develop your understanding of clay and ceramic processes so you can develop your technical understanding and then apply this to your final design and construction planning. January 26th : We will be moving onto our final project of year 12 which will take you through into the summer and form part of your end of year 12 Exam.
  7. 7. Complete all design work: • Rough design page/sheet • Initial designs. • Be creative with your page composition and layout. Use light and dark and form. Due Date: Photograph and upload your completed work to the correct folder by Thursday 28th January

×