Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
2
Deadline: Wednesday28th April This week…… -Find a Photographer/Artist that links to your theme create a double on them -Ta...
Remember – your shoots should show your technical skill and understanding. Using the right manual settings will support yo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Art & Photos
26 views
Apr. 18, 2021

Week 2 shoot 1 and artist

art

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Week 2 shoot 1 and artist

  1. 1. 2
  2. 2. Deadline: Wednesday28th April This week…… -Find a Photographer/Artist that links to your theme create a double on them -Take at least 36 digital photographs of your chosen theme inspired by your chosen Photographer/Artist (please ensure you bring them ready to print in Wednesday’s lesson.
  3. 3. Remember – your shoots should show your technical skill and understanding. Using the right manual settings will support your images to look professional. When you present your photos next week you will need to be able to talk about the settings and why you chose them. Please ask your teacher for support (or a refresher) if you need it. TECHNICAL SKILL You will need to be able to choose and command: • The F stop (aperture) to control the ‘depth of field’ • The shutter speed to possibly capture motion or for blurry effects • The ISO to suit your lighting conditions (how sensitive does it need to be?) • Correct exposure – watch out for back lit subjects make sure you compensate • Set the right white balance –is it day light or bulb light? Tell your camera • Minimal post editing should be required to make the photo look good – get it right before you press the button. ASTHETICS – using the formal elements & thinking conceptually • Framing & angles – make sure you are really thoughtful before pressing the button (try a few variations) • Lighting – this is your boss – where is it coming from, how is it lighting your subject matter, how can you angle the camera to make the lighting better, do you need to use lights?

×