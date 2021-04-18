Week 1 pi 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Year 13 is a personal investigation into a theme, issue, idea or photographic problem that you are interested in. It is a further unit of practical, visual photographic work this time supported by an essay(approximately 1-3000 words). The study is entirely self generated, though you will be asked to complete visual and written tasks to deadlines, to support the progress of work.
  2. 2. • Year 12 Photography threshold grades are a combination of all your year 12 work. • The start to your Personal Investigation will form part of this grade. • You will be introduced to a range of darkroom techniques in the coming months. • Your ‘exam’ or Controlled Assessment will consist of experimental work that you create based on your new theme and using 1 Pthe initial shoots that you take in April/May.
  3. 3. The personal study should provide evidence of your most advanced work so far, both technically and conceptually. You will be learning to work in a completely self directed way, though will continue with support through tutorials, workshops and class discussions. Be imaginative, original and creative with the choice of topic. Select a subject that you can research and will be possible to produce an extended investigation into. Think where you may find research material and artists supporting it. You will need to link the topic to artists/photographers/film makers. You will be producing your own creative photographic work in response to these and be analysing both. Consider whether you will be able to produce an extended series of fascinating visual work alongside the written research.
  4. 4. A01 Develop ideas through sustained and focused investigations informed by contextual and other sources, demonstrating analytical and critical understanding A02 Explore and select appropriate resources, media, materials, techniques and processes reviewing and refining ideas as the work develops A03 Record ideas, observations and insights relevant to their intentions, reflecting critically on work and progress A04 Present a personal response that realises intentions and, where appropriate, makes connections between visual, and other elements, The Assessment Objectives…. Marking… Getting a good grade is only possible by covering all of the marking criteria. You can be the most talented artist there is but if you do not have the sketchbook and work to back up your final pieces you will get very few marks.
  5. 5. You have got new support sheets this year which we are hoping will clearly guide you with how to take your shoots, how to present and analyse photographers and your work. Please make sure this week you read through them carefully and begin to use them for the first tasks you have been set this week.
  6. 6. Part 1 – In pairs go through the sketchbook example you have been given and agree on: • What the theme concept is • What are the strongest parts of their work are (what do they do well?) • What you think they could improve on? • Be ready to show the project/sketch book and explain these thoughts to the rest of the class in ten minutes. Part 2 – Take ten minutes to walk around and go through all the sketchbooks. Then as a class agree on the strongest to weakest example and put them in order.
  7. 7. Use this week to explore themes that interest you. You have the Thursday to Tuesday’s lessons to: • Create a list of photographers whose work you find interesting • A mood board/mind map for your first double page • A list of possible initial shoots in response to the theme

