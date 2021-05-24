Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
This weeks task is to complete a SECOND STAMP RESEARCH/ARTIST/COMPANY/ DESIGNER study on a PowerPoint presentation. Try an...
1. Title (use 1001 Fonts, or Font Squirrel). 2. Information about your chosen Artist (if there is anything?) 3. Your OWN o...
https://shop.royalmail.com/special-stamp-issues
Barry Goodman Prints
MAAN Design Studio developed a series of World Cup Stamps to celebrate 2014 FIFA World Cup and its 20th anniversary. The c...
Creative Agency: AKU Illustrator: Ryan Chapman Project Type: Produced, Commercial Work Packaging Content: Coffee Location:...
Feminist Art Coaltion — Chelsey Dyer Studio
Modern Still Life inspired stamps.
https://duanedalton.com/Basic-Stamps
Love, luck and kisses by Katelyn Woods
• Why have you chosen this Artist/Illustartor/Designer/Company? • What do you like about their work? • Tell me about the ‘...
• Obviously, to create a transcription, may prove difficult in these circumstances…so you may need to think outside the bo...
1.Complete Stamp Artist One 2.Complete Stamp Artist Two 3.Take a Photoshoot
Take a Photoshoot of 12 images or more, that relates to the Brief set out by the Royal Mail, whereby they would like you t...
1.Stamp Artist One 2.Stamp Artist Two 3. Photoshoot ready to print
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Art & Photos
9 views
May. 24, 2021

Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot

art

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Object Lessons: The Paris Review Presents the Art of the Short Story The Paris Review
(3.5/5)
Free
Writing the Novel from Plot to Print to Pixel Lawrence Block
(5/5)
Free
The Company of Writers: Fiction Workshops and Thoughts on the Writing Life Hilma Wolitzer
(5/5)
Free
Gotham Writers' Workshop: Writing Fiction: The Practical Guide From New York's Acclaimed Creative Writing School Bloomsbury Publishing
(5/5)
Free
Infinite Words: A Comprehensive Guide to Writing and Publishing Zane
(3.5/5)
Free
Writing Is My Drink: A Writer's Story of Finding Her Voice (and a Guide to How You Can Too) Theo Pauline Nestor
(4.5/5)
Free
The First Five Pages: A Writer'S Guide To Staying Out of the Rejection P Noah Lukeman
(4/5)
Free
My Mistake Daniel Menaker
(4.5/5)
Free
On Writing: A Memoir Of The Craft Stephen King
(4.5/5)
Free
Ernest Hemingway on Writing Simon & Schuster
(4/5)
Free
The True Secret of Writing: Connecting Life with Language Natalie Goldberg
(4/5)
Free
On Writing Charles Bukowski
(4.5/5)
Free
A Broom of One's Own: Essays on Housecleaning and the Writing Nancy Peacock
(3.5/5)
Free
MFA in a Box John Rember
(4.5/5)
Free
Great Books David Denby
(4/5)
Free
Books: A Memoir Larry McMurtry
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Elements of Style: 60 Minutes to Better Writing & Grammar William N. Strunk
(4/5)
Free
Reading Like a Writer: A Guide for People Who Love Books and for Those Who Want to Write Them Francine Prose
(4/5)
Free
Writing Magic: Creating Stories That Fly Gail Carson Levine
(4.5/5)
Free
On Writing Well Audio Collection William Zinsser
(4.5/5)
Free
My Girls: A Lifetime with Carrie and Debbie Todd Fisher
(4.5/5)
Free
The Best of Second City Second City
(4/5)
Free
The Hare with Amber Eyes: A Hidden Inheritance Edmund de Waal
(4/5)
Free
Oedipus Sophocles
(4/5)
Free
Eating Animals Jonathan Safran Foer
(4.5/5)
Free
Arcadia Tom Stoppard
(4.5/5)
Free
A Midsummer Night's Dream: Fully Dramatized Audio Edition William Shakespeare
(4.5/5)
Free
The Best of Second City: Vol. 2 Second City: Chicago's Famed Improv Theatre
(4/5)
Free
Open Book: A Memoir Jessica Simpson
(4.5/5)
Free
Under Milk Wood Dylan Thomas
(3.5/5)
Free
Romeo and Juliet: The Fully Dramatized Audio Edition William Shakespeare
(4.5/5)
Free
King Richard III William Shakespeare
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Stamp artists 2 nd artist and photoshoot

  1. 1. This weeks task is to complete a SECOND STAMP RESEARCH/ARTIST/COMPANY/ DESIGNER study on a PowerPoint presentation. Try and choose a stamp Artist/Designer, that is completely different to the one that you did last week, and it could be one that incorporates Photography into their work. Later in the project, you may choose to design a stamp from your own city photographs
  2. 2. 1. Title (use 1001 Fonts, or Font Squirrel). 2. Information about your chosen Artist (if there is anything?) 3. Your OWN opinion (see my help sheet) 4. Images of the Artists work. 5. A Transcription
  3. 3. https://shop.royalmail.com/special-stamp-issues
  4. 4. Barry Goodman Prints
  5. 5. MAAN Design Studio developed a series of World Cup Stamps to celebrate 2014 FIFA World Cup and its 20th anniversary. The concept was taken from the tournament itself and the world's involvement…
  6. 6. Creative Agency: AKU Illustrator: Ryan Chapman Project Type: Produced, Commercial Work Packaging Content: Coffee Location: Tallinn, Estonia The packaging of the the small coffee roasters’ were designed as a modular system to avoid high production costs and leftovers. Besides necessary information the only visual elements are stamps representing coffee’s country of origin. Packaging postage stamps for Kokomo Coffee's African and South American blends. Designed in collaboration with UK illustrator Ryan Chapman the impactful miniature format functions to visualize the well-known symbols of the coffee’s origin and the distance these specialist products travel to consumers.
  7. 7. Feminist Art Coaltion — Chelsey Dyer Studio
  8. 8. Modern Still Life inspired stamps.
  9. 9. https://duanedalton.com/Basic-Stamps
  10. 10. Love, luck and kisses by Katelyn Woods
  11. 11. • Why have you chosen this Artist/Illustartor/Designer/Company? • What do you like about their work? • Tell me about the ‘style’ of their work or stamps. • What medium is their work in. • Is it part of a set? • What are they inspired by? • Have you done a transcription? If so how? • How might you be inspired to use their work in your own design style/work?
  12. 12. • Obviously, to create a transcription, may prove difficult in these circumstances…so you may need to think outside the box. • Use ANY materials that you have – it doesn’t have to be the same as your chosen Artist. • Are you able to make life easy, e.g can you take your own photo, print it and work on that. • Have you got any software at home to make a digital transcription of your own. • Can you use any phone apps to do a transcription?
  13. 13. 1.Complete Stamp Artist One 2.Complete Stamp Artist Two 3.Take a Photoshoot
  14. 14. Take a Photoshoot of 12 images or more, that relates to the Brief set out by the Royal Mail, whereby they would like you to produce a set of stamps celebrating ‘life in the City/St Albans. You may choose to focus on the following themes for your Photography: • General ‘life in the City’ • Lockdown and the effects of a Pandemic • People in the City • Buildings and Architecture • Nature in the City Try and be creative with your Photography. Think about different angles and perspectives, compositions, and close ups. They can be in colour or in black and white and we can print them in the first week back after half term.
  15. 15. 1.Stamp Artist One 2.Stamp Artist Two 3. Photoshoot ready to print

×