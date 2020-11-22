Part 9 cyano & transfer

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Cyanotype is a photographic printing process that produces a cyan-blue print. Engineers used the process well into the 20th century as a simple and low-cost process to produce copies of drawings, referred to as blueprints. The process uses two chemicals: ammonium iron(III) citrate and potassium ferricyanide.
  2. 2. Using the special solution, spray your inkjet images and transfer onto watercolour paper. Keep the left over acetate for presentation.
  3. 3. Deadline: Wednesday 2nd December This week…… - Create a page on a Cyanotype Artist. Explain what a Cyanotype is and a little on the history as well as information and opinions on the artists work. - Create several Cyanotypes using your digital shoots. Present and annotate the outcomes. - Create a page on an image transfer Artist(s) - Create several image transfers using your digital shoots. Present and them adding in how you created them and your opinions

