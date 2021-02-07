Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
What will you make as your final outcome for ‘Collections’?
TASK This week and over half term create two different initial ideas (they can be very different or two versions of a simi...
More than one idea is great……….a page (single/double) is a good lay out option 2 1
Click on the link (or copy and paste it)and then answer the questions below whilst watching the video ….. https://www.yout...
Sketches to present what you could make, or variations of what you might make, are a great idea. Using tone, colour and in...
Annotation Support The concept of my work is…….. • to celebrate….the beauty of nature and some of the amazing natural orga...
1. Create two pages (double or single) on at least two initial ideas. 2. Begin to present your first experiment ‘artist ex...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Inital ideas

34 views

Published on

art

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Inital ideas

  1. 1. What will you make as your final outcome for ‘Collections’?
  2. 2. TASK This week and over half term create two different initial ideas (they can be very different or two versions of a similar idea). You should: • Present one per page or a double page for each • Create a mini version of the idea in full colour with appropriate media • Reference small pictures of the artists inspiring the idea • ANNOTATE – explain the CONCEPT in the first few sentences. It is key to explain what the work is about. You can use the sentence starters in the slide ahead to help you. • Add notes on materials, any techniques you are considering and artist influences. • You might add in a close up or patches of marks colours that will show the style/feel of the idea • You could add notes on the scale of the work (how big/small), the surface you will work on (wood/board or ???) or display ideas (will it use light, sound, will it hang or will it be a series of images?).
  3. 3. More than one idea is great……….a page (single/double) is a good lay out option 2 1
  4. 4. Click on the link (or copy and paste it)and then answer the questions below whilst watching the video ….. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7ZsK4GDCoo&epik=dj0yJnU9RzRlbk1Bb1U3Skdhek9JV18yenRwZG1nRGp zSVlHRTkmcD0wJm49YTF0ZlE1YjFnWmpaY2NTVjlueTRiQSZ0PUFBQUFBR0FaV3lz 1. Can you spot the research – visual research = painting, photographing and recording imagery on the theme (notice the REFINED quality of it)? 2. What do you think of the artist studies in the book (consider the quality of transcriptions and how they impact the students own work)? 3. This week you are doing initial ideas – spot the section where she has idea 1,2 & 3…….. 4. For future weeks consider how she then refines her ideas by experimenting with different aspects of the idea, this is what we will be moving onto after half term.
  5. 5. Sketches to present what you could make, or variations of what you might make, are a great idea. Using tone, colour and interesting media to represent a mini representation of an idea makes the page look creative. You can also add notes explaining the meaning, the materials and artist links.
  6. 6. Annotation Support The concept of my work is…….. • to celebrate….the beauty of nature and some of the amazing natural organic forms/shapes. • to show……how our planet is being destroyed by manmade materials. • to explore……….how to capture different emotions by manipulating colours, shapes and surfaces in portraiture. To get my concept across I have chosen to use • ……materials and media because…… • and……….…..technique/s because…….. • these colours support my ideas because…………and the marks/textures I have chosen are…………because…….. I have looked at different artists to help me develop my ideas and… • (artist’s/s name) have inspired with their use of………….. In the next few weeks I will need to test out/experiment with……… • Composition/materials/techniques/scale/surface/display. I plan to…………
  7. 7. 1. Create two pages (double or single) on at least two initial ideas. 2. Begin to present your first experiment ‘artist experiment’ from last week. This can be in your sketchbook or on a board (if it is on a board remember we will be doing more after half term to add into it) 3. CHECK and make sure you have the imagery/objects you will need for your ideas so you can continue experimenting after half term. This can be primary objects (from real life that you will observe and work from in real life ie a mirror for a self portrait), photos you have taken and, where need be, secondary images from the internet/magazines ect. Due Tuesday 23rd Febuary

×