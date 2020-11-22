Successfully reported this slideshow.
12 Experimenting
You have completed the initial start of your personal investigation. At this point you will have 4 digital shoots and a fi...
2) Purposeful – thoughtful – meaningful – in this section your shoots should explore any outstanding ideas, concepts A02/3...
4) Initial experiments – we are still in fairly early stages but you will begin to take some of your photos into experimen...
-Some of you will print from your negatives in the darkroom. -Plan digital shoot 6 and find sources/photographers to inspi...
Lumen prints are made by taking sheets of unexposed black-and- white photo paper and placing objects or negatives on top a...
The process 1. Decide on a composition before you take the paper outside. 2. Place the paper along with your choice of pho...
Cyanotype is a photographic printing process that produces a cyan-blue print. Engineers used the process well into the 20t...
Produce pieces by cutting and arranging photo-imagery for a creative, visually pleasing effect. Consider techniques you us...
  1. 1. 12 Experimenting
  2. 2. You have completed the initial start of your personal investigation. At this point you will have 4 digital shoots and a film shoot quite broad in breath. You have also been introduced to two new processes, chemigrams and film photography, your work shops are complete. In this next phase you will further develop your project theme through shoots and experimentation. Your main focus now should be: 1) Demonstrating all you have learnt about taking photos (A03): considered compositions, lighting, aesthetics and the technical. This is where you show what you can do with a camera.
  3. 3. 2) Purposeful – thoughtful – meaningful – in this section your shoots should explore any outstanding ideas, concepts A02/3/4) and visions before the final stages where you focus and narrow down your direction. Add to the list of shoot ideas on your theme then plan them in detail to ensure they are executed well. 3) Photographers, Artist & Sources (A01) – you want a bank of exciting inspiration. Support your shoot ideas with artists and photographers (paintings can be great for this too). Along side these you can also consider anything visual. It may be films or adverts. Use these for theme support, aesthetic inspiration or techniques. Avoid ‘in the style of’ and try to be original with your interpretation, fuse sources to inspire your work.
  4. 4. 4) Initial experiments – we are still in fairly early stages but you will begin to take some of your photos into experiments. Try to create successful experiments that provide interesting outcomes. Although still early it is a good idea to look for techniques that will support your concept and add meaning to your work. Experiments should be ‘considered’ so if adding bleach where, why, how long and how strong. Think through all options and write about your choices justifying what you are doing and what your INTENT is. Then always evaluate what you have done and use this information to plan ahead (inform next steps). Experiments are rows of dominos, one should fall onto the next to move it on creating a clear and linked journey/pathway. Stand alone dominos result in lots of bits that lead no where.
  5. 5. -Some of you will print from your negatives in the darkroom. -Plan digital shoot 6 and find sources/photographers to inspire you. -Create at least one double page on an artist/photographer. -Begin some experimentation – see the next few slides for ideas (for darkroom experimentation plan ahead and have your acetates printed as access to the darkroom will be in allocated slots due to reduced numbers). Start to present these.
  6. 6. Lumen prints are made by taking sheets of unexposed black-and- white photo paper and placing objects or negatives on top as if you were going to make a photogram, but instead of using an enlarger you take the paper out into the sun. The results will vary due to exposure times, density of photogram or negative, quality of light and, most importantly, the type of paper. Each paper will have a different color, depending on whether it was old or new, fiber or resin, and the manufacturer. Exposures can vary from half an hour to days.
  7. 7. The process 1. Decide on a composition before you take the paper outside. 2. Place the paper along with your choice of photogram material or a negative into a contact frame. 3. Take it outside to expose in sunlight. The exposure time depends on you – some people expose for 30 minutes, others as long as a few hours and still others for several weeks. It all depends on the strength of the sun, time of year, location, humidity and how you want your image to look. 4. After your exposure, you do not develop! 5. Bring your paper back into the darkroom. 6. You can either fix the print using normal paper fix; if you are toning, place your print in water first so you can tone evenly, then go into the tray of your choice of toner; or use a brush to get different tones with the toners. 7. Wash your print to archival specifications. RC paper = 5 minutes; fiber paper = 30–60 minutes.
  8. 8. Cyanotype is a photographic printing process that produces a cyan-blue print. Engineers used the process well into the 20th century as a simple and low-cost process to produce copies of drawings, referred to as blueprints. The process uses two chemicals: ammonium iron(III) citrate and potassium ferricyanide.
  9. 9. Produce pieces by cutting and arranging photo-imagery for a creative, visually pleasing effect. Consider techniques you used in year 12. Manipulation using Photoshop. Scan in imagery and use filters and effects – negative – solarise – colour filters etc. Print out on various forms. Take transparencies back to the Darkroom.

