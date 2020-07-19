Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Viernes 27 de marzo de 2020 *LA PANDEMIA DEL COVID-19* Dr. Leyder Lasprilla INTRODUCCIÓN El siguiente escrito es una invit...
Viernes 27 de marzo de 2020 Se dice en virología que un virus es un microente formado por un ácido nucleico y una envoltur...
Viernes 27 de marzo de 2020 que la gente está muriendo por coronavirus no sé de dónde lo están sacando. Todos los años mue...
Viernes 27 de marzo de 2020 https://www.researchgate.net/publication/338788527_Discovery_of_a_novel_coronavirus_associated...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La pandemia del covid

27 views

Published on

¿Ha sido aislado realmente aislado el virus? ¿Realmente hay una pandemia? ¿Qué validez tienen las pruebas diagnósticas?

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La pandemia del covid

  1. 1. Viernes 27 de marzo de 2020 *LA PANDEMIA DEL COVID-19* Dr. Leyder Lasprilla INTRODUCCIÓN El siguiente escrito es una invitación a la reflexión a propósito de la alarma mundial que ha generado la presencia de un supuesto virus, generador de “enfermedad y muerte” alrededor del mundo. Como está dirigido al profano en materias científicas, está redactado en un lenguaje sencillo, es corto y se citan en él fuentes fácilmente consultables por cualquiera en la Internet. DESARROLLO Para comenzar, hay que definir qué significa la palabra pandemia. Pandemia es un significante que derivó del griego ί (pandemía); que se compone del prefijo  (pan, todo) y el vocablo ή (démos, pueblo). Es decir, etimológicamente, pandemia significa aquello que afecta a toda la comunidad. Desde el año 2009, gracias a la señora Margaret Chan Fung Fu-Chun (directora de la Organización Mundial de la Salud durante el período comprendido entre los años 2007 y 2017), pandemia significa propagación a nivel mundial de una enfermedad [1]. Como ven, hoy el término no involucra el hecho de que haya muertes o no (ya no toma en cuenta la mortandad), pero las personas siguen cargando semánticamente la palabra con la muerte por la costumbre (lo cual explica el pánico que sienten cuando la escuchan). Así mismo, para que pueda declararse una pandemia, como mínimo, debe estar afectado el 12 % de la población mundial. Esto, actualmente, significa, teniendo presente que hay aproximadamente 6.800.000.000 de habitantes en el mundo, que deben estar afectados de la misma enfermedad o síndrome 816.000.000 de personas. Sin embargo, cuando se declaró la pandemia por COVID-19 no se habían confirmado casos de infección del mismo por un número superior, ni siquiera, al millón (y hoy, 27 de marzo de 2020, la cifra dista mucho de llegar al millón). Por otra parte, es menester definir lo que significa la palabra virus. Virus deriva de latín virus, que significa toxina o veneno. Fue una palabra introducida en la biología por el científico ruso Dimitri Iósifovich Ivanovski en 1892 para establecer una hipótesis sobre el origen de las enfermedades que, hasta el Sol de hoy, absolutamente nadie ha podido probar. Su autor murió sin poder hacerlo, ya que la tecnología para ello apareció en 1928: el microscopio de barrido electrónico (creado por el genial Manfred von Ardenne). Y aunque ya existe la tecnología, nadie ha podido, siguiendo el procedimiento de Koch, optimizado por el Instituto Pasteur en, 1973, probar dicha hipótesis. Repito: Nadie, tal como el doctor Lüdke y el doctor Lanka han probado desde la década del noventa del siglo pasado [2].
  2. 2. Viernes 27 de marzo de 2020 Se dice en virología que un virus es un microente formado por un ácido nucleico y una envoltura formada por cadenas de aminoácidos, que puede ser de proteínas, enzimas o de ambas. A esta microestructura, que, se calcula, mide entre los 15 y los 450 nanómetros [3], le han atribuido capacidades inauditas como la de, a pesar de ser inerte, modificar el complejo material genético de nuestras células para enloquecerlas, imponiéndose sobre la capacidad autopoiética de las mismas conocida desde antaño [4]. Según el stablishment incuestionado, los virus hacen, literalmente, lo que les da la gana (a pesar de ser inertes, repito) con el material genético de las células. Pero, como se expresó en el párrafo previo, nada de esto ha sido probado todavía. Sólo es especulación realizada por personas que fungen como científicos, pero que no prueban, como lo exige el verdadero rigor científico, sus especulaciones. Ahora bien, según la Organización Mundial de la Salud, los coronavirus “son una amplia familia de virus que pueden causar diversas afecciones, desde el resfriado común hasta enfermedades más graves, como ocurre con el coronavirus causante del síndrome respiratorio de Oriente Medio (MERS-CoV) y el que ocasiona el síndrome respiratorio agudo severo (SRAS-CoV)” [5]. El COVID-19 es un tipo específico de esta clase de virus [6], que se desintegra en temperaturas superiores a los 26 grados centígrados. Hasta la fecha, no ha sido aislado [7] y caracterizado según los criterios establecidos por la ciencia [8], como tampoco ha sucedido con ningún otro de los famosos virus patógenos (el del papiloma, el VIH, el del sarampión, el de la gripa A H1N1, etc.). Con base en lo dicho previamente, si el virus se desintegra en temperaturas superiores a los 26 grados centígrados [9], ¿por qué hay que tenerle miedo al contagio, cuando nuestro medio interno tiene una temperatura superior a los 36 grados centígrados? Apenas logre ingresar, la energía térmica interna de nuestro organismo lo destruiría en menos de un segundo. Asimismo, ¿cómo es posible que, si supuestamente a comienzos de marzo aparecieron las primeras fotografías del supuesto virus (fotografías, que, por un lado, tampoco son las exigidas por el método de aislamiento y, por el otro, son creaciones artísticas generadas en computadora), ya desde antes de esas fotografías se supiera que esos supuestos virus tienen una coronilla como para decir que las fotos confirman que sí se trata del virus? Es decir, que antes de fotografiar el virus, ya sabían la forma del virus [10]. O estos “investigadores” son Dios o están mintiendo. Por otra parte, si no han aislado el virus ¿cómo desde noviembre del 2019 ya habían vacunas para él? Igualmente, las pruebas diagnósticas para la identificación del virus que se han usado masivamente para decir ‘quiénes están infectados y quiénes no’, lo mismo que para decir ‘quiénes han muerto por la infección y quienes no’ (de una manera increíblemente rápida, a pesar de que un estudio de laboratorio de la muestra de una sola persona demora más de tres días), carecen de validez científica: las basadas en la PCR (reacción en cadena de la polimerasa), por ejemplo, como las del laboratorio ROCHE [11], no sirven para esto, ya que el propio Premio Nobel de Química descubridor de la PCR, Kary Mullis, dijo desde el comienzo que esta no sirve para identificar ningún virus[12]. Por lo tanto, ¿qué credibilidad puede dársele a los supuestos casos confirmados, cuando las herramientas de diagnóstico de la presencia del virus no sirven? Eso de
  3. 3. Viernes 27 de marzo de 2020 que la gente está muriendo por coronavirus no sé de dónde lo están sacando. Todos los años mueren cientos y cientos de miles de personas en el mundo por diferentes causas, pero con esto del COVID-19, ahora resulta que la gente solo está muriendo por la pandemia. Esto no tiene la más mínima lógica ni la más mínima comprobación empírica [13] Por último, con respecto al tema del cuidado para el contagio saltan a la vista los siguientes puntos: 1) ¿Para qué usar tapabocas si los microporos de los mismos son muchísimo más grandes que las células que respiramos (teniendo presente que los virus viven dentro de las células), que desprenden diariamente millones y millones de seres vivos y están en la atmósfera? 2) Si no podemos evitar la entrada a nuestras casas del polvo visible y que ensucia nuestros adornos, ¿cómo vamos a evitar la entrada del virus, que no se ve, a las mismas? 3) Si la supuesta pandemia la origina un virus, ¿por qué se han disparado las ventas de antibacteriales? 4) Si las muertes por insuficiencia renal, paros cardíacos, diabetes, cirrosis hepática, entre otras, son mundialmente dramáticas todos los años, ¿por qué no se hace un escándalo anual sobre todas ellas como lo hacen con esta gripe común conocida como COVID-19? REFERENCIAS [1] Ver: https://www.who.int/csr/disease/swineflu/frequently_asked_questions/pandemic/es/ [2] Ver: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwKTDpZJ7JE [3] ver: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1b8JuW-Y-o&t=836s [4] Revisar los trabajos de la biología de la complejidad realizados por Francisco Varela, Ricardo Uribe y Humberto Maturana. [5] Ver: https://www.who.int/es/health-topics/coronavirus [6] Según el Ministerio de Salud de la República de Colombia, los coronavirus “son virus que surgen periódicamente en diferentes áreas del mundo y que causan Infección Respiratoria Aguda (IRA), es decir gripa, que pueden llegar a ser leve, moderada o grave”. Y del COVID-19 comenta: “El nuevo Coronavirus (COVID-19) ha sido catalogado por la Organización Mundial de la Salud como una emergencia en salud pública de importancia internacional (ESPII). Se han identificado casos en todos los continentes y, el 6 de marzo se confirmó el primer caso en Colombia”. Ver: https://www.minsalud.gov.co/salud/publica/PET/Paginas/Covid-19_copia.aspx... Como se puede ver, esta definición, al igual que la de la OMS, de los coronavirus es una definición pobre que no permite diferenciarlos de otros tipos de virus. Es decir, desde la lingüística es fácil ver que esto no es una verdadera definición científica. Parece más el intento de definición de un menor al que le cuesta trabajo definir una palabra en una exposición de bachillerato que una definición de un equipo de profesionales alteamente competentes. [7] Consultar el artículo: “Discovery of a novel coronavirus associated with the recent pneumonia outbreak in 2 humans and its potential bat origin”, disponible en:
  4. 4. Viernes 27 de marzo de 2020 https://www.researchgate.net/publication/338788527_Discovery_of_a_novel_coronavirus_associated_ with_the_recent_pneumonia_outbreak_in_humans_and_its_potential_bat_origin, para que el lector constate que por ninguna parte se cumple con el procedimiento de aislamiento adecuado para que se pueda decir con certeza que el virus existe. [8] Esto solo significa que, hasta la fecha, no existen esos virus, ya que para decir que existen se deben cumplir unos requisitos que nadie ha cumplido. [9] Ver: https://maldita.es/malditaciencia/2020/03/25/coronavirus-calor-temperatura/ [10] Ver :https://rpp.pe/ciencia/mas-ciencia/covid-19-revelan-la-verdadera-apariencia-del-coronavirus- por-primera-vez-noticia-1245671 [11] Ver: https://diagnostics.roche.com/es/es/news-listing/2020/roche-receives-fda-emergency-use- authorization-for-cobas-sars-co.html [12] Validez en ciencias es la capacidad que tiene una herramienta de investigación para medir lo que se propone medir. Así, no puede haber validez científica en el termómetro para medir la presión arterial, pues solo tiene validez para medir la temperatura. [13] Solo en los Estados Unidos de Norteamérica mueren por causas iatrogénicas más de 700.000 mil personas anualmente desde hace casi un siglo (cosa que sí es superlativamente grave y ningún medio difunde), pero ahora están atribuyendo estas muertes al supuesto virus que nunca ha sido aislado y del que tampoco se ha podido probar experimentalmente, porque no se ha aislado, su modo de contagio. Todo es una especulación sin comprobación científica que ha movilizado decisiones políticas mundiales sobre la población, totalmente carentes de fundamento, que están afectando el bolsillo de millones y millones de personas. Para esto ver: 1) https://teatrevesadespertar.files.wordpress.com/2012/07/la- mafia-medica.pdf y 2) https://www.dsalud.com/reportaje/los-tratamientos-medicos-son-ya-la-primera- causa-de-muerte/

×