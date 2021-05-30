Get Here : https://aleenasantana.blogspot.com/?book=1703381653 GLASS MAKING FOR BEGINNERS The Complete step by step Guide to making Fused Glass Jewelry in a microwave Kiln with Pictures Are you looking for a way to learn something new this summer?. Do you desire to make amazing fused glass jewelry using your microwave kiln?. I have put together this guide to teach you everything you should know about this craft.Glass fusing is a technique used to join glass pieces together by partly melting the glass at high temperature. The heating is usually undertaken in a microwave kiln.A microwave kiln is a container kiln consisting of a base and hood made for use in a household microwave oven. The kiln is made of a white insulating fiber and lined on the inside of the chamber with a black compound that absorbs the microwave radiation and heats up to 1650 FULLBOOK 176ReadF.My focus here is to teach you how to create interesting pieces for several jewelry projects. It is easy and you will be amazed at what you can learn in a very short time.bGRAB YOUR COPY NOW!!!b by clicking buy now and start creating your own jewelry pieces from your microwave kiln.