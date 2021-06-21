Successfully reported this slideshow.
Research task 1 magazine research

  1. 1. MAGAZINE RESEARCH
  2. 2. BELLA - MAGAZINE • Bella provides a modern spin on the classic service elements of beauty, diet and health, food and travel, intertwined with fashion, celebrity and compelling real-life stories, delivering the complete weekly package for today's woman. • Upbeat, fun and in touch, Bella has made great strides in rejuvenating its offering, giving it a more youthful, more energetic feel, where it bridges the gap between the younger celebrity titles and the more mature women's weeklies. It speaks to women about what everyone's talking about, leading the conversation, but always in an entertaining way.
  3. 3. BELLA - ONLINE • https://www.bellamagazine.co.uk/m agazine/latest-issue/ • Bella magazine is the must have classic women's weekly for the modern woman. Alongside celebrity features revealing the inner secrets, gossip and style tips of Britain's favourite stars, each Tuesday Bella magazine offers a weekly fix of compelling real life stories as well as classic features and articles covering fashion, beauty, health, food and travel. This week’s Bella is on sale in stores now. If you can’t get to the shops at the moment, don’t worry! CLICK HERE to see all the ways you can continue to enjoy Bella. Enjoy and stay safe, from everyone at Bella.
  4. 4. BELLA – AUDIENCE/REAL LIFE • The Bella reader loves gossiping with friends over coffee or a glass of wine, having fun, watching her favourite shows – like This Morning or Loose Women – and looking after her family. She’s a busy mum, working full- or part-time, who also makes sure she has some time for herself in the midst of the mayhem! She’s happiest watching Saturday night telly with her family while texting her friends on her phone! Like most people, she’s interested in looking good, so Bella’s beauty tips and fashion pages are a big hit with her. She also loves reading health and diet features as, like most of us, she is keen to lose a few pounds. She doesn’t mind treating herself to clothes and beauty buys, but wants to know how to do it on the high street. • REAL LIFE • Bella’s real-life pages are filled with heart-warming, emotional, shocking and inspirational stories about subjects close to our readers’ hearts. There are incredible weight-loss stories from real women who have completely transformed their bodies and lives, shocking crime reports, touching tales of love and reunions and sad stories of heartbreak. Through these pages, Bella connects to things going on in the reader’s world.
  5. 5. CLOSER - MAGAZINE • Combining the news, buzz and glamour of the celebrity world with extraordinary and compelling real- life content, Closer connects with its reader by getting to the very heart of every story. • This breadth of content is carefully designed to engender a sense of loyalty. We have a deep understanding of the reader and what really matters to her – family, friends, wellbeing and having time to herself. Closer offers entertainment, practical advice, inspiration and time for yourself. • CLOSER CELEBRITY • Closer covers the very best celeb news and features from a unique angle, making them relatable to our readers. By illustrating celebrity stories with real people we make the showbiz world more accessible. • CLOSER REAL LIFE • Week in, week out, the Closer features team break powerful, thought-provoking stories. Our real life content celebrates the extraordinary things that make ordinary people so fascinating. Whether it’s a serious emotional read, a quirky tale or a hard-hitting news story, our features never fail to capture our readers’ imaginations. • CLOSER LIFE AND STYLE • Closer’s lifestyle content is useful, glamorous, aspirational and affordable. Readers love our inspirational, wearable style because we help them to look their best and spend their money wisely. Our fashion shoots are applauded for showcasing the hottest trends on realistically sized models, while our beauty pages reveal the latest looks and put purse-friendly products to the test.
  6. 6. CLOSER - ONLINE  Closer Online delivers the latest news, features and entertainment updates. Providing expert opinion and commentary alongside the inside scoop on the day’s events, it brings Closer readers the first look at the best pictures and the most current updates on the most provocative stories of the day. Whether it’s on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr or Closeronline.co.uk itself, our audience is opinionated, responsive and highly engaged.
  7. 7. CLOSER – AUDIENCE/REAL LIFE • The Closer reader is 25-45 and at the heart of modern family life. She puts her friends and family first – they are her world. Her life is really busy – she is likely to be juggling work with being a mum and running the household, but she loves her life, she enjoys it to the full and doesn’t take herself too seriously. The health and happiness of her and her family are her main priorities. She places importance on following a balanced diet and tries to exercise regularly. Although, she also believes in the saying “everything in moderation,” so will enjoy a glass of wine or the odd pizza without feeling guilty! She likes to keep on top of the soaps when she can. She loves fashion and likes to go shopping in her spare time, listing New Look, River Island and Next as her favourite places to shop. She comes to Closer for its unique mix and breadth of content – everything from the latest celebrity news, body transformations and diet advice, to the most recent beauty and high-street fashion trends and affordable, useful beauty products. Closer readers are extremely loyal – more than 7 in 10 buyers have been purchasing Closer for three years or more, and 71 per cent claim to purchase the magazine every week! • STATS: 65% ABC1 48% Married or living with partner 53% Children aged 0-15 Mean age: 38 In employment: 73% • Week in, week out, the Closer features team break powerful and thought-provoking stories. From the outrageous to the hilarious and heart-warming, our unique real-life content celebrates the extraordinary things that make ordinary people so fascinating. Whether it’s a serious emotional read, a quirky tale or a hard-hitting news story, our features never fail to capture our readers’ imaginations. Our in-depth news reports and special investigations around issues that affect our readers’ lives set the news agenda, while our topical opinion pieces create and reflect vibrant talking points in the week, as well as exploring those hotly-debated topics trending on social media. Such is Closer’s editorial excellence, our stories are regularly picked up by TV breakfast shows and the national press
  8. 8. THAT’S LIFE - MAGAZINE • that's life! combines real-life stories with classic women's weekly editorial and a sense of humour. • Its unique mix of sassy, gritty and involving editorial talks to its readers in their own language. This ensures it has one of the strongest reader relationships of any magazine in the UK and is incredibly thoroughly read, with readers devouring every last page. • that's life! is an empowering magazine, bursting with character. Its perfect mix of humourous and captivating editorial, make it the most engaging magazine in the market.
  9. 9. THAT’S LIFE - ONLINE • that’s life! is a magazine for our readers, by our readers. Forget fiction, it’s your lives that are fascinating. That’s why every issue is jam-packed with your incredible true stories. You’ll be shocked and moved by tales of love and laughter, friendship and betrayal, murder and miracles. It’s safe to say that’s life! is where you’ll find the stories that no other magazine dares to tell. Along with gripping reads, we’re bursting with puzzles, and each one has a generous prize, including £1,000 in CASH. Our health and consumer pages will keep you in the know, and our affordable fashion, beauty and cookery will be sure to tempt you. We also have completely unique pages, including Aren’t Men Daft, about all the funny things your fellas do. So don’t forget to buy that's life! every Thursday, then sit down with a cuppa, and become part of the magazine all about you. Your lives… our lives… that’s life! • Latest Issue | That's Life
  10. 10. THAT’S LIFE - AUDIENCE • that’s life! readers are savvy, streetwise and have a real sense of humour. Many of our readers have faced adversity in their own lives and turn to that’s life! to share their experiences and learn from the life stories of others. Our readers know from experience that life can be a rollercoaster but despite that, they are amazing – they still reach out to others, offer support and charity to those in need, share their stories and make friends. More than 116,000 mums read the title every week. • She is a C2DE female who is head of the household and is the decision-maker on what brands make it into the house. that’s life! readers are mostly mothers of younger children aged 0-15. They put their friends and family first and enjoy nothing more than spending time surrounded by those they love. • that’s life! is written for, and by, the reader. Readers enjoy submitting stories, photos and competition entries, allowing them to be part of the magazine. • Our stories are attention-grabbing and not afraid to be gritty and shocking. However, that’s life! has a real sense of humour that comes through its stories, and sometimes even hard-hitting content can be witty and more light-hearted. The magazine wants to shock, entertain and be thought-provoking.

