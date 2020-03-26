Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE CULTURAL MARKETER WeChat Work Makes WFH Seamless & Eﬀortless
Within your WeChat Work app, click on the "+" button within any chat group and click on the "meeting" icon. The meeting gr...
THE CULTURAL MARKETER WeChat Work Makes WFH Seamless & Eﬀortless You can then select which members of your organization yo...
You don't need a conference dial-in or to remember any passwords. (Thank goodness! Who could remember a 9-digit conference...
You could even share the meeting invitation to WeChat. STEP 4 THE CULTURAL MARKETER WeChat Work Makes WFH Seamless & Eﬀort...
So even people who are not members of your organization can join the virtual meeting. In the screenshot on the left, the i...
THE CULTURAL MARKETER WeChat Work Makes WFH Seamless & Eﬀortless You can also share your screen if you are presenting to y...
THE CULTURAL MARKETER WeChat Work Makes WFH Seamless & Eﬀortless Recall when you have to ask everyone 'can you see my slid...
THE CULTURAL MARKETER WeChat Work Makes WFH Seamless & Eﬀortless Want to highlight an important point? Simply point to it ...
The speaker is able to mute all others who are listening in on the presentation to ensure there are no distracting backgro...
THE CULTURAL MARKETER WeChat Work Makes WFH Seamless & Eﬀortless The cherry on top is the fact that WeChat Work meetings h...
THE CULTURAL MARKETER Thank You!
WeChat Work is a business application developed for businesses. Key functions include employee group chats, online reporting tools for filing branch-level revenue reports, remote employee training courses, and more. The key function we will focus on here is the online meeting function, which allows the host to invite up to 300 attendees, within or outside of the organization. Here's our guide to setting up an online meeting using WeChat Work.

  1. 1. THE CULTURAL MARKETER WeChat Work Makes WFH Seamless & Eﬀortless
  2. 2. Within your WeChat Work app, click on the "+" button within any chat group and click on the "meeting" icon. The meeting group supports up to 300 participants! You can then choose whether you want to initiate an audio or video meeting. STEP 1 THE CULTURAL MARKETER WeChat Work Makes WFH Seamless & Eﬀortless
  3. 3. THE CULTURAL MARKETER WeChat Work Makes WFH Seamless & Eﬀortless You can then select which members of your organization you want to invite into the meeting. In the screenshot shown here on the left, the organizer is inviting 132 participants (you can invite up to 300 people). They will each receive a notiﬁcation from the app inviting them to the meeting. STEP 2
  4. 4. You don't need a conference dial-in or to remember any passwords. (Thank goodness! Who could remember a 9-digit conference code it won't let you simply copy and paste?) STEP 3 THE CULTURAL MARKETER WeChat Work Makes WFH Seamless & Eﬀortless
  5. 5. You could even share the meeting invitation to WeChat. STEP 4 THE CULTURAL MARKETER WeChat Work Makes WFH Seamless & Eﬀortless
  6. 6. So even people who are not members of your organization can join the virtual meeting. In the screenshot on the left, the invitation is shared into a WeChat message. STEP 5 THE CULTURAL MARKETER WeChat Work Makes WFH Seamless & Eﬀortless
  7. 7. THE CULTURAL MARKETER WeChat Work Makes WFH Seamless & Eﬀortless You can also share your screen if you are presenting to your team and present with ﬁles, PowerPoint decks, or photos. STEP 6
  8. 8. THE CULTURAL MARKETER WeChat Work Makes WFH Seamless & Eﬀortless Recall when you have to ask everyone 'can you see my slide'? Is it lagging for you? With the WeChat Work meeting function, you can even seamlessly share videos. STEP 7
  9. 9. THE CULTURAL MARKETER WeChat Work Makes WFH Seamless & Eﬀortless Want to highlight an important point? Simply point to it with your ﬁnger on your screen and a highlight cursor will appear on the point to ensure your meeting participants are all following key points. STEP 8
  10. 10. The speaker is able to mute all others who are listening in on the presentation to ensure there are no distracting background noises. If the presentation consists of multiple presenters, you are able to switch 'hosts' with the tap of a button. STEP 9 THE CULTURAL MARKETER WeChat Work Makes WFH Seamless & Eﬀortless
  11. 11. THE CULTURAL MARKETER WeChat Work Makes WFH Seamless & Eﬀortless The cherry on top is the fact that WeChat Work meetings have a built-in beauty ﬁlter to help you make sure you look your best in your meetings! Who wants to look pale or heavily-shadowed with unﬂattering light? Always look your best with the adjustable beauty ﬁlter! STEP 10
  12. 12. THE CULTURAL MARKETER Thank You!

