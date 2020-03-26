-
Be the first to like this
Published on
WeChat Work is a business application developed for businesses. Key functions include employee group chats, online reporting tools for filing branch-level revenue reports, remote employee training courses, and more. The key function we will focus on here is the online meeting function, which allows the host to invite up to 300 attendees, within or outside of the organization. Here's our guide to setting up an online meeting using WeChat Work.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment