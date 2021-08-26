Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Generalização Prematura e Complexidade Acidental: A raiz do mal de todo software Lucas Teles Software Engineer @Nubank @le...
Generalização Prematura e Complexidade Acidental: A raiz do mal de todo software Palestra Motivacional Lucas Teles Softwar...
Somos ótimos em gerar complexidade.
No Silver Bullet
Complexidade Essencial ● Totalmente ligada ao domínio/negócio. ● Aquilo que não pode ser evitado, independentemente da sua...
Complexidade Acidental ● Totalmente ligada às decisões que tomamos. ● Causada pela abordagem escolhida para resolver o pro...
Não esqueça! Complexidade é custo! Elemar Jr.
Como identiﬁcar essa complexidade?
Boat Anchor
Cargo Cult
Lasagna Code
Keep It Simple, Stupid KISS Keep It Stupid Simple
KISS "Não é a linguagem que faz os programas parecerem simples. É o programador que faz a linguagem parecer simples!" Uncl...
Otimização Prematura "O verdadeiro problema é que programadores gastam muito tempo se preocupando com eﬁciência em lugares...
Otimização Prematura ● Você precisa de Event Sourcing? ● Você precisa de Micro-serviços? ● Qual valor CQRS vai te trazer a...
Otimização Prematura Moral da história: Medir antes de otimizar
Generalização Prematura ● Remover código duplicado é sempre uma boa ideia? “O propósito da abstração não é sobre ser vago,...
Generalização Prematura 1. O Lucas vê uma duplicação de código.
Generalização Prematura 2. O Lucas extrai a duplicação e dá um nome. Com isso cria uma nova abstração. Um novo método ou t...
Generalização Prematura 3. O Lucas substitui a duplicação pela nova abstração. Ah, o código é perfeito. O Lucas está feliz.
Generalização Prematura 4. O tempo passa...
Generalização Prematura 5. Um novo requisito aparece para o qual a abstração atual é quase perfeita.
Generalização Prematura 6. Agora a Letticia é encarregada de implementar esse novo requisito.
Generalização Prematura 7. A Letticia se sente obrigada a manter a abstração existente, é igualzinho, ela altera o código ...
Generalização Prematura 8. Outra nova exigência chega. ● Chegou outra pessoa no time. ● Outro parâmetro adicional. ● Outra...
Tudo não terás
You Ain't Gonna Need It YAGNI
YAGNI ● Somos péssimos em prever o futuro! ● Implemente apenas o que você realmente vai precisar naquele momento. ● Reﬂita...
YAGNI ● Isso não é DDD
Manifesto Ágil 1. Indivíduos e interações mais que processos e ferramentas 2. Software em funcionamento mais que documenta...
Software funcional com entrega de valor é a medida primária de progresso.
Simplicidade: a arte de maximizar a quantidade de trabalho que não precisou ser feito.
Débito Técnico Dívida Técnica
Refatoração ● Um software não é apenas mais um pedaço de código ﬁnalizado e entregue, se trata de uma solução em constante...
Testes ● Antecipação de problemas ● Faz parte do nosso dia a dia de desenvolvimento.
Não julgar, acreditar que ﬁzeram o melhor que podia com tempo que tinham Premissa
@letticianicoli @lucasteles42
Generalização prematura e complexidade acidental, a raiz do mal de todo software
Generalização prematura e complexidade acidental, a raiz do mal de todo software
Generalização prematura e complexidade acidental, a raiz do mal de todo software
Generalização prematura e complexidade acidental, a raiz do mal de todo software
Generalização prematura e complexidade acidental, a raiz do mal de todo software
Generalização prematura e complexidade acidental, a raiz do mal de todo software
Generalização prematura e complexidade acidental, a raiz do mal de todo software
Generalização prematura e complexidade acidental, a raiz do mal de todo software
Generalização prematura e complexidade acidental, a raiz do mal de todo software
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Technology
Aug. 26, 2021
50 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Generalização prematura e complexidade acidental, a raiz do mal de todo software

Download to read offline

Technology
Aug. 26, 2021
50 views

TDC Transformation 2021 - Trilha Design de Código e XP

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Uncommon Carriers John McPhee
(4/5)
Free
The Victorian Internet: The Remarkable Story of the Telegraph and the Nineteenth Century's On-line Pioneers Tom Standage
(3.5/5)
Free
How to Drive: Real World Instruction and Advice from Hollywood's Top Driver Ben Collins
(3.5/5)
Free
Understanding Media: The Extensions of Man Marshall McLuhan
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(2.5/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Generalização prematura e complexidade acidental, a raiz do mal de todo software

  1. 1. Generalização Prematura e Complexidade Acidental: A raiz do mal de todo software Lucas Teles Software Engineer @Nubank @letticianicoli @lucasteles42 Letticia Nicoli Software Engineer @Nubank TDC TRANSFORMATION 2021
  2. 2. Generalização Prematura e Complexidade Acidental: A raiz do mal de todo software Palestra Motivacional Lucas Teles Software Engineer @Nubank @letticianicoli @lucasteles42 Letticia Nicoli Software Engineer @Nubank
  3. 3. Somos ótimos em gerar complexidade.
  4. 4. No Silver Bullet
  5. 5. Complexidade Essencial ● Totalmente ligada ao domínio/negócio. ● Aquilo que não pode ser evitado, independentemente da sua experiência, de quais ferramentas você utiliza ou qual padrão de arquitetura novo e chamativo você usou para resolver o problema.
  6. 6. Complexidade Acidental ● Totalmente ligada às decisões que tomamos. ● Causada pela abordagem escolhida para resolver o problema: ○ Todas as buzzwords que você não precisava mas achou que era necessário. ○ Técnicas e tecnologias (frameworks, patterns, ambientes operacionais etc)
  7. 7. Não esqueça! Complexidade é custo! Elemar Jr.
  8. 8. Como identiﬁcar essa complexidade?
  9. 9. Boat Anchor
  10. 10. Cargo Cult
  11. 11. Lasagna Code
  12. 12. Keep It Simple, Stupid KISS Keep It Stupid Simple
  13. 13. KISS "Não é a linguagem que faz os programas parecerem simples. É o programador que faz a linguagem parecer simples!" Uncle Bob ● Complicações geram confusão, pense na manutenção e fácil entendimento no futuro. ● Lembre-se: a funcionalidade pode ser complexa mas o seu código não!
  14. 14. Otimização Prematura "O verdadeiro problema é que programadores gastam muito tempo se preocupando com eﬁciência em lugares e momentos errados; otimização prematura é a raiz de todo o mal (ou pelo menos a maior parte) na programação." Donald Knuth
  15. 15. Otimização Prematura ● Você precisa de Event Sourcing? ● Você precisa de Micro-serviços? ● Qual valor CQRS vai te trazer agora? ● Vamos usar Dapper por que é mais rápido?
  16. 16. Otimização Prematura Moral da história: Medir antes de otimizar
  17. 17. Generalização Prematura ● Remover código duplicado é sempre uma boa ideia? “O propósito da abstração não é sobre ser vago, mas sobre criar um novo nível de semântica na qual podemos ser absolutamente precisos.” Edsger Dijkstra ● Preﬁra código duplicado a uma abstração errada!
  18. 18. Generalização Prematura 1. O Lucas vê uma duplicação de código.
  19. 19. Generalização Prematura 2. O Lucas extrai a duplicação e dá um nome. Com isso cria uma nova abstração. Um novo método ou talvez até uma nova classe.
  20. 20. Generalização Prematura 3. O Lucas substitui a duplicação pela nova abstração. Ah, o código é perfeito. O Lucas está feliz.
  21. 21. Generalização Prematura 4. O tempo passa...
  22. 22. Generalização Prematura 5. Um novo requisito aparece para o qual a abstração atual é quase perfeita.
  23. 23. Generalização Prematura 6. Agora a Letticia é encarregada de implementar esse novo requisito.
  24. 24. Generalização Prematura 7. A Letticia se sente obrigada a manter a abstração existente, é igualzinho, ela altera o código para receber um parâmetro, e adiciona a lógica para fazer a coisa de acordo com parâmetro. O que antes era uma abstração universal agora se comporta de maneira diferente para casos diferentes.
  25. 25. Generalização Prematura 8. Outra nova exigência chega. ● Chegou outra pessoa no time. ● Outro parâmetro adicional. ● Outra nova condicional. ● Faça um loop até que o código se torne incompreensível.
  26. 26. Tudo não terás
  27. 27. You Ain't Gonna Need It YAGNI
  28. 28. YAGNI ● Somos péssimos em prever o futuro! ● Implemente apenas o que você realmente vai precisar naquele momento. ● Reﬂita: Eu tenho 100% de certeza de que isso é necessário agora? Mas e se... E quando.. Vai que..
  29. 29. YAGNI ● Isso não é DDD
  30. 30. Manifesto Ágil 1. Indivíduos e interações mais que processos e ferramentas 2. Software em funcionamento mais que documentação abrangente 3. Colaboração com o cliente mais que negociação de contratos 4. Responder a mudanças mais que seguir um plano
  31. 31. Software funcional com entrega de valor é a medida primária de progresso.
  32. 32. Simplicidade: a arte de maximizar a quantidade de trabalho que não precisou ser feito.
  33. 33. Débito Técnico Dívida Técnica
  34. 34. Refatoração ● Um software não é apenas mais um pedaço de código ﬁnalizado e entregue, se trata de uma solução em constante evolução.
  35. 35. Testes ● Antecipação de problemas ● Faz parte do nosso dia a dia de desenvolvimento.
  36. 36. Não julgar, acreditar que ﬁzeram o melhor que podia com tempo que tinham Premissa
  37. 37. @letticianicoli @lucasteles42

    Be the first to comment

TDC Transformation 2021 - Trilha Design de Código e XP

Views

Total views

50

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

1

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×