TALLER DEFOTOGRAFÍA LETICIA NÚÑEZ HERNÁNDEZ
UVM CAMPUS VERACRUZ Leticia Núñez Hernández 1
¿Qué es el histograma? Leticia Núñez Hernández 2
TEMA EL HISTOGRÁMA
Histograma Representación gráfica de la distribución de tonos de una imagen. Corregir colores Eje horizontal Eje vertical ...
Histograma Diagnosticar la exposición de una imagen Ejemplos de histogramas Utilizar el histograma de mi cámara Leticia Nú...
Diagnosticar la exposición de una imagen Fotografía subexpuesta: La gráfica se desplazara a la izquierda. Fotografía sobre...
TONOS APAGADOS La gráfica tiene a desplazarse a la izquierda y en la parte derecha no hay información (no hay puntos blanc...
SOMBRAS O ZONAS OSCURAS Se caracteriza por tener un pico en el extremo izquierdo del histograma. Leticia Núñez Hernández 11
SOBREEXPOSICIÓN Y ZONAS QUEMADAS La gráfica tiende a desplazarse a la derecha y se produce un pico en el extremo derecho d...
SOMBRAS PÁLIDAS En la grafica no hay un pico en la zona derecha y observamos que en la zona izquierda de la gráfica no hay...
CONTRALUZ La gráfica se abulta en la parte izquierda por las zonas oscuras y en la derecha por las zonas claras, habiendo ...
CÓMO SE VISUALIZA EL HISTOGRAMA EN MI CÁMARA • Muchas de las cámaras digitales incorporan la funcionalidad de activar el h...
HISTOGRAMA

