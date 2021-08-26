Successfully reported this slideshow.
La composición como eje de la alfabetidad visual Taller de Fotografía Leticia Núñez Hernández
ÍNDICE  ¿Qué es la alfabetidad visual?  ¿Qué es la composición?  Encuadre/formato  Centro de interés  Distribución  ...
¿Qué es la alfabetidad visual?  Es un proceso educativo y de aprendizaje, que conlleva a aprender a comprender y producir...
Cada disciplina visual tiene una simbología, una semántica y una gramática diferente.
¿QUÉ ES LA ALFABETIDAD VISUAL?
ALFABETIDAD SIGNIFICA LEER ESCRIBIR
MEDIO EMISOR FORMA RECEPTO R CONTENIDO
¿Qué es composición?  Disposición de los elementos que integran la imagen y que participan en la transmisión del mensaje.
 Forma equilibrada y ordenada de los elementos de la imagen para expresar sensaciones favorables en un espacio determinad...
OBSERVA LAS SIGUIENTES OPCIONES COMPOSITIVAS Todas las fotografías plasmaron el mismo paisaje o centro de interés, no obst...
FOTO 1
FOTO 2
FOTO 3
FOTO 4
Mejor opción compositiva: Desde mi perspectiva la foto 2 representa una mejor opción, especialmente porque el fotografo to...
La composición no es solo dónde colocas los objetos o elementos de la imagen. La composición es el resultado de la toma de...
En resumen La composición es:
DISTRIBUCIÓN ENCUADRE PLANO CENTRO DE INTERÉS ÁNGULO CONSEJOS ÚTILES COMPOSICIÓN PUNTOS DE VISTA TÉCNICA
ALFABETIDAD VISUAL Y COMPOSICIÓN

Education
Aug. 26, 2021
16 views

MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO

ALFABETIDAD VISUAL Y COMPOSICIÓN

  1. 1. La composición como eje de la alfabetidad visual Taller de Fotografía Leticia Núñez Hernández
  2. 2. ÍNDICE  ¿Qué es la alfabetidad visual?  ¿Qué es la composición?  Encuadre/formato  Centro de interés  Distribución  Puntos de vista  Ángulos  Planos  Recomendaciones
  3. 3. ¿Qué es la alfabetidad visual?  Es un proceso educativo y de aprendizaje, que conlleva a aprender a comprender y producir mensajes de índole visual.  Por medio del alfabetización, es posible el entendimiento de los contenidos de las imágenes. Para ello es necesario descomponer en cada una de sus partes al lenguaje visual.
  4. 4. Cada disciplina visual tiene una simbología, una semántica y una gramática diferente.
  5. 5. ¿QUÉ ES LA ALFABETIDAD VISUAL?
  6. 6. ALFABETIDAD SIGNIFICA LEER ESCRIBIR
  7. 7. MEDIO EMISOR FORMA RECEPTO R CONTENIDO
  8. 8. ¿Qué es composición?  Disposición de los elementos que integran la imagen y que participan en la transmisión del mensaje.
  9. 9.  Forma equilibrada y ordenada de los elementos de la imagen para expresar sensaciones favorables en un espacio determinado.
  10. 10. OBSERVA LAS SIGUIENTES OPCIONES COMPOSITIVAS Todas las fotografías plasmaron el mismo paisaje o centro de interés, no obstante, cada una de ellas presenta distintas prioridades, de acuerdo a la composición elegida por cada uno de los fotógrafos- ¿qué fotografía te agrada más y por qué?
  11. 11. FOTO 1
  12. 12. FOTO 2
  13. 13. FOTO 3
  14. 14. FOTO 4
  15. 15. Mejor opción compositiva: Desde mi perspectiva la foto 2 representa una mejor opción, especialmente porque el fotografo tomó la decision de usar la técnica de la profundidad de campo para dejar enfocadados todos los elementos de la foto. Además, hay una mejor exposición de la luz. Se logran detalles en zonas claras y oscuras. Y hay detalles en el cielo y el suelo. Y creo que la distribución asimétrica es una mejor opción compositiva que obliga a distribuir de mejor forma el interés en toda la imagen.
  16. 16. La composición no es solo dónde colocas los objetos o elementos de la imagen. La composición es el resultado de la toma de decisiones o elecciones que el fotógrafo hace del conjunto de elementos que participan en la foto, es decir, el centro de interés, el encuadre, los planos fotográficos, el ángulo, el punto de vista, la distribución y la técnica fotográfica. En una palabra TODO
  17. 17. En resumen La composición es:
  18. 18. DISTRIBUCIÓN ENCUADRE PLANO CENTRO DE INTERÉS ÁNGULO CONSEJOS ÚTILES COMPOSICIÓN PUNTOS DE VISTA TÉCNICA

MATERIAL DIDÁCTICO

×