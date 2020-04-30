Successfully reported this slideshow.
LETICIA NÚÑEZ HERNÁNDEZ TALLER DE FOTOGRAFÍA I UNIVERSIDAD DEL VALLE DE MÉXICO CAMPUS VERACRUZ
1. QUÉ ES LA EXPOSICIÓN ¿Cuáles son Materiales fotosensibles? ¿Quién realiza la exposición? Modos de medición de la exposi...
EXPOSICIÓN Factores que intervienen la exposición ¿Qué es? ¿Cuáles son los modos de medir la luz? ¿Quién la contrala Varia...
• • •
•
DE LA PRIMER PARTE
VARIABLE DE EXPOSICIÓN SOBREXPOSICIÓN SUBEXPOSICIÓN EXPOSICIÓN
(-Luz) SENSIBILIDAD ISO° (+Luz) Poco ruido y pixel Mucho ruido y mucho pixel (-Luz) TIEMPO DE EXPOSICIÓN (+Luz) BARRIDO CO...
• •
VELOCIDAD DE OBTURACIÓN BARRIDOS CONGELADOS
•BARRIDO ES EL NOMBRE DADO A UNA DE LAS TÉCNICAS FOTOGRÁFICAS UTILIZADAS PARA REFLEJAR EL MOVIMIENTO EN UNA IMAGEN. •RECIB...
FACTOR QUE DETERMINA EL BARRIDO • • • •
FONDO BARRIDO DE OBJETO/SUJETO ZOOM LUZ MULTIPLEXOSICIÓ N
1. 2. 3. 4.
DIAFRAGMA Determina PROFUNDIDAD DE CAMPO FOCO SELECTIVO
1. APERTURA DEL DIAFRAGMA A mayor número de diafragma= mayor profundidad de campo 2. DISTANCIA FOCAL A menor distancia=may...
1. Apertura del diafragma 2. Distancia focal 3. Distancia del sujeto/objeto
Factores que determina el ISO° RUIDO MAYOR ISO° MENOR ISO° MAYOR RUIDO MENOR RUIDO
•
Escala de sensibilidades ISO con incrementos de 1/3 de EV 50 64 80 100 125 160 200 250 320 400 500 640 800 1000 1250 1600 ...
• • • •
FACTORES QUE INTERVIENEN EN LA EXPOSICIÓN FOTOGRÁFICA (1)

  1. 1. LETICIA NÚÑEZ HERNÁNDEZ TALLER DE FOTOGRAFÍA I UNIVERSIDAD DEL VALLE DE MÉXICO CAMPUS VERACRUZ
  2. 2. 1. QUÉ ES LA EXPOSICIÓN ¿Cuáles son Materiales fotosensibles? ¿Quién realiza la exposición? Modos de medición de la exposición 2. VARIABLES DE LA EXPOSICIÓN Sobreexposición Subexposición Exposición Normal 3. FACTORES QUE INTERVIENEN EN LA EXPOSICIÓN EFECTOS TÉCNICOS Tiempo o Velocidad de obturación Diafragma Iso
  3. 3. EXPOSICIÓN Factores que intervienen la exposición ¿Qué es? ¿Cuáles son los modos de medir la luz? ¿Quién la contrala Variable de la exposición DIAFRAGMA VELOCIDAD DE OBTURACIÓN Iso° Sobrexposición Sobrexposición Exposición correcta
  4. 4. • • •
  5. 5.
  6. 6. DE LA PRIMER PARTE
  7. 7. VARIABLE DE EXPOSICIÓN SOBREXPOSICIÓN SUBEXPOSICIÓN EXPOSICIÓN
  8. 8. (-Luz) SENSIBILIDAD ISO° (+Luz) Poco ruido y pixel Mucho ruido y mucho pixel (-Luz) TIEMPO DE EXPOSICIÓN (+Luz) BARRIDO CONGELADO (- Luz) APERTURA DE DIAFRAGMA (+Luz) PROFUNDIDAD DE CAMPO FOCO SELECTIVO
  9. 9. • •
  10. 10. VELOCIDAD DE OBTURACIÓN BARRIDOS CONGELADOS
  11. 11. •BARRIDO ES EL NOMBRE DADO A UNA DE LAS TÉCNICAS FOTOGRÁFICAS UTILIZADAS PARA REFLEJAR EL MOVIMIENTO EN UNA IMAGEN. •RECIBE EL NOMBRE DE LA SENSACIÓN DE “MOVIMIENTO” QUE PRODUCE Y DEL MOVIMIENTO REALIZADO CON LA CÁMARA. •DEBES DE ELEGIR UNA OPCIÓN: PUEDES SEGUIR AL SUJETO EN MOVIMIENTO CON LA CÁMARA, DE FORMA QUE EL FONDO SE VEA BORROSO; O BIEN, DEJARLA FIJA PARA QUE EL SUJETO SEA QUE SE VEA EN SUPUESTO MOVIMIENTO
  12. 12. FACTOR QUE DETERMINA EL BARRIDO • • • •
  13. 13. FONDO BARRIDO DE OBJETO/SUJETO ZOOM LUZ MULTIPLEXOSICIÓ N
  14. 14. 1. 2. 3. 4.
  15. 15. DIAFRAGMA Determina PROFUNDIDAD DE CAMPO FOCO SELECTIVO
  16. 16. 1. APERTURA DEL DIAFRAGMA A mayor número de diafragma= mayor profundidad de campo 2. DISTANCIA FOCAL A menor distancia=mayor profundidad de campo 3. DISTANCIA DEL OBJETO A Mayor distancia del objeto=mayor profundidad de campo
  17. 17. 1. Apertura del diafragma 2. Distancia focal 3. Distancia del sujeto/objeto
  18. 18. Factores que determina el ISO° RUIDO MAYOR ISO° MENOR ISO° MAYOR RUIDO MENOR RUIDO
  19. 19.
  20. 20. Escala de sensibilidades ISO con incrementos de 1/3 de EV 50 64 80 100 125 160 200 250 320 400 500 640 800 1000 1250 1600 20002500 3200 4000 5000 6400 8000 10000 12500 16000 20000 25000 32000 40000 50000 64000 80000 100000 128000
  21. 21. • • • •

×